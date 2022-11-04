Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
Portal Fantasy RPG Will Be Launched on Avalanche Blockchain
The new play-to-earn RPG ‘Portal Fantasy’ will use the Avalanche blockchain. The development team announced that the launch is anticipated in 2023. Portal Fantasy is an upcoming browser-based, community-run pixel RPG that recently gained traction among investors in both the gaming and crypto industries. The list of the...
dailycoin.com
Gala Games’ Dev Studio Has Revealed How They Got Onto Steam Despite the Ban
In October of 2021, Steam banned all blockchain games from its Steam platform and updated the policy documents to reflect the change. Gala Games published a game on Steam despite this ban, a title known as Superior. Superior, a game that Gala Games are developing, has been listed on Steam,...
dailycoin.com
Indie Music Label Monstercat’s Tracks Pulled from Blankos Block Party
Mythical Games, the parent company of Blankos Block Party, has announced that it will not be continuing its partnership with Monstercat. The game developer added that all Monstercat music will be removed from the game by November 17th. Mythical Games partnered with Monstercat in January this year to release tracks...
Comments / 0