Colorado turnout trails past elections: Only 35% of voters have returned ballots
With only one day remaining until Election Day, just over 35% of voters have returned their ballots so far, according to Monday’s data from the Secretary of State’s Office. As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, around 1.34 million ballots were returned out of the over 3.81 million active registered...
Early returns show tight race between Kirkmeyer, Caraveo in Colorado's 8th CD | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
The race to represent Colorado's new 8th Congressional District appears to be living up to its billing as the most competitive seat in the state, according to early returns, with a tight contest between Republican Barb Kirkmeyer and Democrat Yadira Caraveo. The two state lawmakers — Kirkmeyer is a state...
Democrats sweep every statewide race; Boebert in danger of losing | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet has won reelection over Republican challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado on Tuesday night. A rumored national red wave, fueled by voter anger over persistent high inflation and rising crime rates in the wake of a historic pandemic, appears to have crashed well outside Colorado's border, leaving Democrats in as commanding a position in the state as the party has held for generations.
CU Board of Regents | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
The Democratic majority on the University of Colorado’s Board of Regents is poised to remain the same, based on Tuesday night’s unofficial election results. Four seats are up for grabs in the regents elections. Incumbent Jack Kroll from Denver — a Democrat who represents the 1st Congressional District...
Adam Frisch takes narrow lead over Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd CD | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Democrat Adam Frisch jumped out to an early lead ahead of Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert as initial returns posted in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. The unexpectedly competitive race pits Colorado's most prominent Republican politician against the wealthy former Aspen City Council member in the sprawling, Western Slope-based seat. In...
Congressional incumbents in Colorado's safe seats cruise to reelection | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
On a night when all eyes are on a handful of competitive races for Colorado congressional seats, five of the state's incumbent lawmakers cruised toward reelection with convincing margins. On the Democratic side, U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse and Jason Crow posted big vote totals over their challengers after...
ELECTION 2022 | A blue Colorado in a red wave?
In a year when Republicans are poised to pick up high-profile races, could Colorado become the blue island in what many expect to be a red wave on Election Day?. In Arizona, the Republican gubernatorial candidate is slightly favored to win. In Nevada, the race for governor is considered a tossup, and Republicans even have the chance to pick up the governor's mansion in Oregon because of that state's unusual three-way race.
Colorado Springs Gazette: Where we stand on the 2022 ballot
U.S. Senate: Vote for Joe O’Dea. Colorado should elect a senator who will achieve positive change. Republican Joe O’Dea is a self-made businessman whose lifetime work has netted positive results. Let’s replace incumbent Michael Bennet, a Washington insider who has achieved almost nothing after occupying the Senate seat for 13 years.
Colorado Election updates | Associated Press calls races for Colorado incumbents, Pettersen retains CD7 for Dems
Coloradans – and Americans across the country – today will decide the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches. Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the...
Denver Gazette: Don’t let crime cripple Colorado’s economy
Colorado’s crippling crime wave has unnerved the state’s business community along with everybody else, and that doesn’t bode well for our economy. The Gazette talked to some leading business voices for a news report Friday and found deep concern. "With Colorado's recent shootings, it's no surprise that...
CALDARA | What does a Colorado GOP win look like?
I’m writing this column before Election Day. No one knows the outcome, but I have my speculations. Republicans will take back the United States Congress and a slight majority in the U.S. Senate. But my political arena is the state of Colorado, a blue, blue state. And if there...
Colorado Springs Gazette: Vote for energy to vote against inflation
Its energy, stupid — the foundation of life-sustaining economies. Don’t waste last-minute votes on third party candidates who cannot win. Too much is at risk. Vote for winnable candidates who support all-the-above energy abundance. President Joe Biden inadvertently reminded all voters yesterday of the need to vote for...
GABEL | Pig-theft verdict spurs anti-ag extremists
The hog barns belonging to Circle Four Farms in southern Utah were dark and the employees had left one night in March of 2017. The group of animal rights activists, all members of Direct Action Everywhere, including co-founder Wayne Hsiung, waited for nightfall before illegally entering the property. Clad in matching t-shirts, head lamps and videotaping the entire event using virtual reality technology, the group, known for so-called "open rescues,"entered a barn in what they call "Operation Deathstar."
OUT WEST ROUNDUP | Group sues feds over lack of plan to protect rare grouse
ALBUQUERQUE — An environmental group is suing U.S. wildlife managers, saying they have failed to protect a rare grouse found in parts of the Midwest that include one of the country's most prolific areas for oil and gas development. A lawsuit filed on Oct. 25 by the Center for...
