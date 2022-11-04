Election Day is finally here, and candidates running for office in Pennsylvania’s midterm races wasted little time heading to the polls to cast their ballots. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the state’s Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, cast his ballot in Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County, and called for “less radicalism and more balance” in Washington. Oz was joined at the polls by his wife, Lisa.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO