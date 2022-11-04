Read full article on original website
RNC chairwoman says Republicans will accept election results after letting ‘the process play out’
CNN — Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday that candidates from her party would accept the results of the midterm elections after letting “the process play out.”. “Listen, you should have a recount. You should have a canvass, and it’ll go to the courts and then...
Congregation replaced pastor after this controversial sermon about Trump
William Kopp, a former pastor at Stuarts Draft Baptist Church in Virginia, faced backlash from his congregation after he delivered a scathing sermon about former President Trump in 2020.
Republican election official addresses voters' election concerns point-by-point
In the crucial swing state of Arizona, Republican nominees up and down the ballot continue to push lies that the 2020 election was stolen. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan speaks with a Maricopa County Board of Supervisors chairman who fears what voters' unsubstantiated election concerns mean for democracy.
Magic Wall: John King breaks down what to watch for on Election Night
CNN's John King joins Dana Bash at the magic wall to talk about what he's looking for in the midterm election results on Tuesday night.
'Curious': Chris Wallace reacts to DeSantis' campaign ad
CNN's Chris Wallace and Erin Burnett discuss a campaign ad from Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Klobuchar asked if it was a mistake for Democrats to boost election denier. Hear her response
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins CNN's Dana Bash to discuss whether Democrats made a mistake by boosting New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc during the Republican primary.
Even the head of the House Democratic campaign arm is worried about keeping his seat
As Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, finds himself locked in a tight race, his challenge mirrors those facing so many other Democrats in New York and around the country.
GOP lawmaker says new Jan. 6 videos show his party's leadership 'knew better'
January 6 committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper about why the new videos debuted in the committee's hearing illustrate his own party leadership's shortfalls.
Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer
In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
Democrats confront their nightmare scenario on election eve as economic concerns overshadow abortion and democracy worries
Democrats close their midterm election campaign Monday facing the nightmare scenario they always feared -- with Republicans staging a gleeful referendum on Joe Biden's struggling presidency and failure to tame inflation.
Former Pence aide on if Trump 2024 announcement will be a slight to his VP
On CNN's State of the Union, Mike Pence's former Chief of Staff Marc Short tells CNN's Dana Bash that it "wouldn't be out of character" for former President Trump to time his 2024 campaign announcement so that it would get ahead of his former Vice President's upcoming book tour.
Biden readies for 'a horrible two years' if GOP takes control of Congress
As if Democrats needed any more convincing Tuesday's midterm elections carry enormous stakes, President Joe Biden offered a bluntly dire assessment during a fundraiser last Friday in Chicago.
Why New Hampshire may deliver a Senate surprise
Political buffs have been saying for weeks that the race for Senate control will come down to three or four states: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Arizona sometimes thrown in. But is that list too limited?
'Just not true': Daniel Dale breaks down misleading immigration claims by GOP
CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checks "open border" claims that Republicans have pushed ahead of the midterm elections.
CNN analyst: Here's what DeSantis' projected victory could mean for the GOP
Gov. Ron DeSantis will win a second term leading Florida, CNN projects. CNN's political panel breaks down his message to the GOP with his resounding victory.
GOP-leaning voter in key state reveals what convinced him to vote for Tudor Dixon
Dick Rossell, a Republican-leaning voter in Michigan who was on the fence about who to vote for in the governor's race, says he voted for Tudor Dixon because an abortion initiative was also on the ballot.
Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams to win Georgia governor reelection bid, CNN projects
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will be reelected in Georgia, CNN projected, winning a rematch of his 2018 race against Democrat Stacey Abrams.
SE Cupp explains why these 3 secretary of state races are most important to her
CNN Political Commentator SE Cupp explains why she feels the races for secretary of state in Michigan, Nevada and Arizona are important. All CNN viewers can watch live coverage of the midterm elections here.
Democrat on January 6 committee will lose in Virginia bellwether, CNN projects
Republicans will score a key victory in a bellwether House district in Virginia, CNN projects, where Republican Jen Kiggans will defeat Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, the only member of the select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection who was facing a competitive general election.
CNN political director pulls back the curtain on how CNN projects winners
CNN political director David Chalian explains how CNN's political team decides when to call races during midterm and presidential elections.
