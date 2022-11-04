Read full article on original website
Buffalo Loves Its Fast Food Restaurants?
If you ask anyone who has moved away from the Buffalo area what they miss the most, it's highly likely that they will say "the food." But, have you ever wondered if there are any fast food restaurants on that list?. Buffalo is a foodie city. If there is one...
Buffalo Kid Goes Viral For Helping Classmate
They say that Buffalo is the city of good neighbors and the action of a local school student serves as a reminder that this is 100 percent true. Sometimes kids can be cruel to other kids when they don't have cool clothes or nice shows, especially in middle school. Something like this happened recently to a 7th-grade boy at Buffalo Creek Academy, a local charter school in Buffalo's Old First Ward neigborhood.
Donate A Coat To Help Keep Kids In Buffalo Warm This Winter
Donations are needed for Colvin Cleaners' Annual Coats 4 Kids Drive. Here's how you can help. Coats 4 Kids is an annual program created by Colvin Cleaners. This program allows Buffalo's favorite dry cleaner to give back to the community in a way that WNYorkers desperately need -- by giving the gift of warmth. Colvin Cleaners, along with other partners, collects winter garments from all collection locations, schools, churches and many businesses.
Aaron Carter To Be Buried in Western New York?
Did you know that Aaron Carter's family is from Western New York?. Unless you are an avid fan of Aaron Carter or the Backstreet Boys, you may have never known that the Carters' dad lived in Western New York specifically in Chautauqua County. In fact, we heard some fans were going to ask him if he was going to visit any of his family in Mayville while he played his last concert in Buffalo at the end of 2019.
Here Are The 5 Cheapest Apartments Available In Buffalo
Even though unemployment is at a near-record low and inflation has been falling lately, finding an affordable apartment in Western New York has been pretty difficult lately. Here maybe a few options if you are housing hunting on a budget. There are tons of top-notch apartments available all around the...
Buffalo Restaurant Vandalized, Western New York Steps Up To Help Owner
A new and popular eatery in Buffalo was the recent victim of vandalism. Still, some Western New York community members stepped up and helped the owner recover from some of the damage quickly. Crazy Good Eatz, a new restaurant that opened on Main Street in the Delavan/Hospital neighborhood of Buffalo...
Buffalo Sabres Bringing Back Black And Red Jersey For Thanksgiving
The biggest party night of the year just got a bit more retro as the Buffalo Sabres announced that they will be wearing the Black and Red "Goat Head" jerseys for their game on November 23rd. The day before Thanksgiving is usually the biggest day of the year at local...
Best Decorated Christmas House in All of Western New York
Where is the best-decorated house for Christmas in Western New York? It is in Lancaster and there is probably not even a close second. A home in Lancaster is a destination this year for you and the family. Outside, the house has the most Christmas lights than anyone in Western New York (we are pretty sure--wait until you see.)
Mark Wahlberg Movie Being Filmed in Buffalo?
If you have been paying attention over the last several years, Western New York is becoming more of a destination for movie makers, which includes Hollywood movies. Many people remember when Nightmare Alley was being filmed in Buffalo back in early 2020, which starred Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe. It was directed by Guillermo del Toro. The filming took place just before the pandemic and was released in 2021.
Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today
The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
4 People Were Shot On East Amherst Street In Buffalo, One Charged
Four people were shot last night in Buffalo. The shooting took place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, outside of an establishment on East Amherst Street. Police were called to the Level One Entertainment complex, located at 30 East Amherst Street around 10:30 pm, according to WIVB. Two males and two...
Scoreboard Falls And Smashes In Buffalo, New York
The Buffalo Sabres are back in action and, for the most part, are doing pretty decent this season. From a new look, to new stars, the Buffalo Sabres have grabbed the attention of hockey fans all across Western New York and Southern Ontario. The Sabres showed off a new uniform...
WNY Michaels Locations Doing Multiple FREE Craft Activities For Kids
Parents! Put these dates on your calendar! Michaels The Arts + Craft Stores will be doing some fun craft days with activities for the kids to do during the next couple of weeks. Sometimes it is hard to find things to do in order to entertain the kids, especially during the holiday season when it's cold outside and the kids have off of school.
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?
Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
4 Things You Should Have For A Buffalo Weather Emergency
Living in Western New York, there is absolutely one thing we can be sure of: snow will happen in Buffalo. Sometimes that snow comes in epic proportions and we need to be ready for an emergency weather event. When it comes to dealing with extreme winter weather, We do a...
[WATCH] SNL Skit Pokes Fun At New York Jets And Buffalo Bills
It’s one of those things that did not age well. Saturday Night Live did a skit before the game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, and at first, it was funny. Because let’s be honest, we thought we were going to win. After the loss,...
Most Buffalo Land Is Owned By This Organization
There is a lot of land in New York's second-largest city, and you may be surprised by who owns the largest share of it. All across the country, there are some people and businesses that own a lot of land and property. For example, according to an article in USA...
Half Off Lago 210, Beautiful Lakeshore Dining
If you're ready for a mental vacation with great food, it's time to kick back and relax at Lago 210!. Located on the shores of Lake Erie in Hamburg, NY, Lago 210 is an up-and-coming restaurant with a menu that's a little worldly and a lot local. Offering craft cocktails, steak, fresh seafood, ribs, delicious and satisfying vegan options and other menu items that rotate with the seasons, Lago 210 source as much of their menu as possible from local providers. No matter what time of year you come to Lago 210, you'll be served fresh and seasonal food in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere.
Buffalo Bills Star Player Will Miss Today’s New Jersey Game
The Buffalo Bills' defense will be without one of their star players when they face off against the Jets this afternoon. Jordan Poyer was ruled out earlier this week by Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Poyer left last week's Green Bay Packers game with an elbow injury. The defense might...
