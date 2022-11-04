Read full article on original website
Drake, 21 Savage Sued By 'Vogue' Over Fake Magazine Cover
Drake and 21 Savage are catching heat for faking media coverage for their new album. Since the debut of Her Loss this past Friday, the joint record has been at the center of some serious controversy, with many taking issue with the song "Circo Loco," where Drake implies that Megan Thee Stallion lied about being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. That said, it turns out that Megan isn't the only big name who's taken issue with their latest release, as the two rappers are now being sued by Condé Nast for making a "counterfeit" magazine cover to promote the album.
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Make Red Carpet Debut
Singers Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have stepped out on the red carpet as a couple. On Saturday night, Eilish, 20, and Rutherford, 31, were among a long list of A-listers who attended the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. The couple notably arrived wrapped together in a large, cozy-looking Gucci blanket. Eilish also sported an eye mask and lace-accented dress with a matching GG print.
Jessica Simpson Responds to 'Opinionated Hate' About Her Appearance
Jessica Simpson is hitting back against the haters and their unsolicited opinions about her appearance. "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples' comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough,'" Simpson continued. "The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it."
Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Star in a Britney Spears Biopic
Every actor has a dream role. Whether it be that long sought-after Oscar-bait drama or a personal passion project they've never had the time or funds to produce, most Hollywood stars have that one role they aspire to one day play. For Millie Bobby Brown, that role is Britney Spears.
Justin Bieber Used to Be Terrified of Judge Judy
Today in interesting tidbits of celebrity trivia: it turns out Justin Bieber and daytime TV's Judge Judy were not only neighbors back in the day, the then-teen pop star was also terrified of running into her. "He's scared to death of me," Judy Sheindlin told Access Hollywood in a lighthearted...
Gigi Hadid Quits Twitter
Gigi Hadid quit Twitter on Friday, deactivating her account and calling the platform a "cesspool of hate and bigotry." Responding to the wave of changes on Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover, Hadid took to Instagram over the weekend to share her decision, writing, "I deactivated my Twitter account today. For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it's not a place I want to be a part of.”
Cher Confirms New Boyfriend Alexander Edwards
Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards sparked dating rumors last week as the pair was pictured entering Craig’s, the WeHo celebrity hangout. The pair walked hand in hand into the restaurant, and then Edwards was spotted with his mouth on Cher’s hand in the car. Without going...
