Read full article on original website
Related
papermag.com
Elon Musk Is Cracking Down on Accounts Pretending to Be Him
Elon Musk's Twitter saga continues to get stranger. Much like a group of rowdy kids attempting to break the spirits of a substitute teacher, Twitter users are seeing how far they can test the limits of the platform's new CEO. \u201cComedy is now legal on Twitter\u201d. — Elon Musk (@Elon...
papermag.com
Drake, 21 Savage Sued By 'Vogue' Over Fake Magazine Cover
Drake and 21 Savage are catching heat for faking media coverage for their new album. Since the debut of Her Loss this past Friday, the joint record has been at the center of some serious controversy, with many taking issue with the song "Circo Loco," where Drake implies that Megan Thee Stallion lied about being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. That said, it turns out that Megan isn't the only big name who's taken issue with their latest release, as the two rappers are now being sued by Condé Nast for making a "counterfeit" magazine cover to promote the album.
Comments / 2