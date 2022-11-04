Drake and 21 Savage are catching heat for faking media coverage for their new album. Since the debut of Her Loss this past Friday, the joint record has been at the center of some serious controversy, with many taking issue with the song "Circo Loco," where Drake implies that Megan Thee Stallion lied about being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. That said, it turns out that Megan isn't the only big name who's taken issue with their latest release, as the two rappers are now being sued by Condé Nast for making a "counterfeit" magazine cover to promote the album.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO