Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
Isolated storms are possible Monday evening
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, we will have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers and storms with temps rising to 76. Monday night, temps will fall to 66 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 77 with overcast skies and a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm.
newschannel6now.com
Strong storms will develop around lunchtime
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday we are looking at the potential for some strong to severe storms. Hazards on Friday would include hail and damaging winds. However, Friday’s severe weather threat is entirely conditional on the timing of the dryline and cold front. The dryline looks to fire off a few storms in the area around lunchtime. These storms could produce hail and strong wind speeds.
Wichita County to become new Mesonet weather site
Wichita County will soon be the place for a facility that will help with weather data.
newschannel6now.com
Artists to face off in WF Art Battle
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Art Association is hosting an Art Battle where local artists will be competing to represent Wichita Falls in the next round of the competition. The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 12. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets can be bought...
fox4news.com
What's the difference between Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning?
DALLAS - With severe storms possible Friday, we wanted to make sure everyone knows the difference between a Watch and Warning when it comes to severe weather. According to the National Weather Service, a Watch means people should be prepared, stay informed, and be ready to act, because severe weather is possible.
newschannel6now.com
Suki is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Suki is a cat who loves to cuddle and wants to join your family. If you’re interested in adopting...
Local businesses plan Black Friday Weekend Extravaganza
Our Place Eatery and Spirits is teaming up with Out of the Box Parties to hold a weekend shopping event this November.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County early voting totals drop
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nearly 21,000 Wichita County voters weighed in during early voting, accounting for only 26.6% of all registered voters. There’s been a decline in early voters compared to the presidential election in 2020 and the last midterm election in 2018. Wichita County election officials were...
newschannel6now.com
MSU Texas fraternity hosts 34th Box-A-Thon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Theta Gamma chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity hosted its 34th annual Box-A-Thon this past weekend to raise money for Faith Mission. The group of young men was on the corners of Taft and Hampstead located near Midwestern State University. Each year, the members come together for this cause in support of the local homeless population.
newschannel6now.com
The Red River Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu hosts Turkey Trot Drive
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Food Bank is being supported by the Red River Brazilian Jiu-jitsu. Saturday they held their third annual Turkey Trot Drive. In order to participate, students needed to donate canned goods to the food bank. Jiu-jitsu coach and Wichita Falls volunteer, Vincent Reed, says this is a great way to show kids how to give back. Reed says an event like this means a great deal and he wants the kids to know that their contribution matters.
newschannel6now.com
BBB makes improvements to scam tracker
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Better Business Bureau officials have announced updates to their scam tracker. The online tool reportedly saved consumers an estimated $31.4 million in 2021. BBB officials said the following improvements were implemented:. It is now easier for consumers to report scams via mobile or desktop. It...
Texas woman flees wreck, unrestrained 2-year-old in car
Beatty said the two-year-old girl who was not restrained and was jumping around in the back seat was her daughter.
newschannel6now.com
Workforce Solutions North Texas to host job fair
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas is set to host its annual job fair on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The Hiring Red, White and You job fair will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bill Bartley Family YMCA. 70 employers will be available to talk with anyone seeking employment.
kswo.com
LPD searches for pedestrian hit and run witness
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is currently searching for residents who may have witnessed an early morning hit and run involving a pedestrian on Friday. According to a Facebook post by LPD, the hit and run took place a little before 6 a.m. on Friday at SE 45th St. and Lee Blvd., and the pedestrian was gravely injured.
Quick-thinking neighbor helps douse apartment fire
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some Wichita Falls apartment residents have a quick-thinking neighbor to thank after they reportedly helped stop a fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department assistant fire marshal, Jared Burchett, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the fire department responded to the 1500 block of Trigg Lane for structure fire at the Silent […]
Double forfeit with Hirschi remains after UIL district ruling
The double forfeit between Graham High School and Hirschi High School football teams will remain in place following separate rulings by UIL and District 3-4A Executive Committee over the last week. The decision was made following a retroactive waiver approval from UIL and the double forfeit ruling was made by the 3-4A DEC.According to a Tuesday, Nov. 1 Facebook post by Wichita Falls ISD, WFISD and members of District 3-4A were notified Thursday, Oct. 27 by UIL that the retroactive waiver filed by Hirschi High School was approved.“The result of that decision verifies Hirschi did not play any ineligible players...
newschannel6now.com
Kappa Sigma hosts Box-A-Thon as fundraiser for Faith Mission
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Theta Gamma chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity hosted its 34th annual Box-A-Thon to raise money for local charity Faith Mission November 4 - 6. During this time, the young men actively raised awareness on the corners of Taft and Hampstead located by Midwestern State University. Each year the members come together for this cause in support of the local homeless population. Each member will build a cardboard home for the weekend eating, resting and sleeping in these boxes.
kswo.com
Weekend homicide victim identified by LPD
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of the victim in a weekend homicide. Louis Lipscomb, 34, was killed around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Aces and Eights bar at 1825 NW Cache Road,. Police say they were called to the business after...
newschannel6now.com
Police: Staff member used unapproved, aggressive restraint
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Court documents shed light on an incident at Hirschi High School that police said resulted in a student being injured and a staff member charged with a felony. On Nov. 1, Wichita Falls ISD Police said they were called to Principal Doug Albus’ office after...
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office to receive 70 body cameras for staff
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — To ensure safety and to hold those accountable both in law enforcement and the public, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office will soon have 70 new body cameras. “It will show exactly what somebody propelled themselves to get put in jail, as well as, the action the officer took or the deputy […]
Comments / 0