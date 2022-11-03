The double forfeit between Graham High School and Hirschi High School football teams will remain in place following separate rulings by UIL and District 3-4A Executive Committee over the last week. The decision was made following a retroactive waiver approval from UIL and the double forfeit ruling was made by the 3-4A DEC.According to a Tuesday, Nov. 1 Facebook post by Wichita Falls ISD, WFISD and members of District 3-4A were notified Thursday, Oct. 27 by UIL that the retroactive waiver filed by Hirschi High School was approved.“The result of that decision verifies Hirschi did not play any ineligible players...

