Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
Man with 7 warrants arrested in East Austin following SWAT callout
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody following a SWAT callout in East Austin on Tuesday morning. According to the Austin Police Department, a 911 call came in at around 11:20 a.m. reporting a man with warrants at an apartment in the 2500 block of Anken Drive. Nearly...
Uvalde school shooting: Call logs released between Gov. Abbott, Texas DPS director
AUSTIN, Texas - New call logs were released regarding the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. State Senator Roland Gutierrez released call logs between Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw showing a lack of urgency from the governor. Gutierrez says he has had the logs...
Mystery solved — How a portable building ended up left along a Hays County road
A Hays County resident says she's worried there's a jumbo-sized case of illegal dumping near her home. Not tires or old appliances, but an entire portable building she says has been sitting on the side of the road for weeks.
fox7austin.com
SWAT callout ends with suspect arrest Tuesday morning near West Oak Hill
A SWAT callout happened in the West Oak Hill area Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Car in downtown rape arrest linked to additional incident: Affidavit
On Saturday, June 4, police say a woman called 911 to say a man she didn't know sexually assaulted her downtown.
Sheriff’s office: 5 new fentanyl overdoses in Hays County, 1 fatal in last month
More people continue to overdose on the lethal drug fentanyl in Hays County. The sheriff's office said it's now seeing more college-aged students as well.
Arrest warrant outlines new details after buried body found at Leander home
CSO conducted the investigation after receiving reports of a woman's body found wrapped in a tarp and buried beneath a burn pit at the home.
‘Problems for law enforcement at every level’: Gov. Abbott talks Uvalde response in KETK exclusive interview
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK’s Neal Barton interviewed Gov. Greg Abbott ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections and discussed law enforcement official’s response to the Uvalde shooting and potential fuel shortages. Ever since the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas law enforcement’s response has been the subject of much criticism. Notably, Uvalde CISD […]
KWTX
Man found guilty of setting puppy on fire, left in Killeen dumpster to appear in sentencing trial
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One of the suspects involved in an animal cruelty case that involved setting a puppy on fire is set to appear at a sentencing trial on Tuesday. Alex Manuel Cruz will appear in a Bell County courtroom. In April Cruz and Kieshsaw Rodriguez Aquino were indicted...
kwhi.com
TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT
Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
Woman arrested after South Austin crash that killed pedestrian
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman has been arrested after a pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in South Austin on Friday evening. The incident happened at 5:22 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Riverside Drive, the Austin Police Department said. Crystal Dominguez, 30, is accused of...
fox44news.com
Man accused of threatening ex with gun, burglarizing home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend with a gun and taking property from her home as she hid from him. Larry Delaine Hudson, Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with his bond set at a total of $107,000 on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
Shooting at car wash leaves one person with non-life-threatening injuries early Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in the hospital after being shot at a car wash in North Austin early Tuesday morning. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), two men got into an argument around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 8 at a car wash on Cameron Road. The person of interest was asking for a ride before he shot the victim in the leg.
Austin Police need help finding missing man
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help finding a missing man. Police say 76-year-old Paul Patterson was last seen yesterday, Nov. 6, around 4 p.m. leaving a medical facility in Northwest Austin near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane. Patterson is in need of daily medication and...
Austin man sentenced to 40 years for securities fraud
Texas Securities Commissioners Travis J. Iles announced Friday an Austin resident has been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree securities fraud.
Crash involving multiple vehicles blocks lanes on I-35 NB in Round Rock
Most northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Round Rock are blocked Wednesday morning due to a crash.
1 dead, 1 injured after police shooting in Hays County
A man has died after a police shooting incident in Dripping Springs, according to Hays County officials.
