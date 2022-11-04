Read full article on original website
Why this reporter calls Arizona the 'center of the political world'
It’s finally here. The 2022 midterm elections are tomorrow. The Show spoke with Rachel Leingang of the Arizona Agenda to hear her final argument for her thesis of this election cycle: Arizona is the center of the political world.
Arizona 2022 midterm Election Day updates
Get updates on Election Day in Arizona. Voters wait in line to cast ballots at the Tempe History Museum on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. 7:43 p.m.: Judge denies request to keep polls open. A Superior Court judge denied a late request by a GOP coalition to force Maricopa County to...
Southeast Arizona voters to decide how their groundwater supply will be managed
Arizona’s water supply has been national news as water levels at Lake Powell drop. But the state’s largest reservoirs are only part of the story, because in rural Arizona, groundwater remains unregulated. The fate of a number of statewide propositions will be decided after the polls close. But...
Elvia Díaz: Early ballot returns are down, but Arizona voters can’t afford to skip this election
The Show regularly checks in with the Republic’s editorial board to talk about current issues facing the state and the region — featured in columns on the newspaper’s op-ed pages. As we head into election day, voter turnout so far in early ballot returns is lower than...
Arizona propositions results: 2022 midterm election
Arizona voters decided on 10 ballot measures during the 2022 midterm election. AP will continue to update returns as data is made available. Constitutional amendment — Voter protection act; court determinations. Official description: The constitutional amendment would allow the Legislature to amend, divert funds from, or supersede an initiative...
A new law on recounts could delay Arizona’s election results
Even though voting will end Nov. 8, the counting of ballots will not. Election officials say that could take several days or longer. And a new state law on recounts could mean an even later date before we know the official results. To learn about how that could play out,...
'I don’t feel like I’m heard': How local high schoolers are viewing AZ election
For the past 26 years, Lane Waddell has taught a government class at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee. In fact, Waddell’s class has never been more timely. “It’s hard to figure out what exactly to talk about because A, there’s so much and B, some people don’t want you to talk about so much, so I try to leave it up to the kids to decide. But i do pick some things, like the other day we talked about the affirmative action case in front of the Supreme Court because that impacts them, they’re all getting ready to go off to college," Waddell said.
