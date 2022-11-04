ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WALB 10

Fast Facts: The race for the U.S. House District 2 seat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A hotly contested race in Georgia’s election season is the race for the U.S. House District 2 seat. Democrat Incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop is fending off a challenge from Republican Chris West. Here’s everything you need to know:. Bishop has held the District 2...
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
ARIZONA STATE

