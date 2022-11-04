Back-to-back BIG EAST champion Liberty is set to take on Maryland in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. The No. 19 Lady Flames (12-7) will take on the Big Ten regular season co-champion No. 2 Terrapins (17-3), Friday at noon in the NCAA Sweet 16. The match will be held at the Maryland Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park, Md. The other matchup at the site will be No. 7 Princeton (13-4), the Ivy League champion, against No. 10 Syracuse (15-5).

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO