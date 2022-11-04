Read full article on original website
Men’s beach volleyball team third at AVCA Fall Collegiate Championships
After being swept by eventual champion Westcliff (Calif.) University in Sunday’s semifinals, 5-0, Liberty University’s men’s beach volleyball team defeated Indiana Tech in the consolation match, 4-1, to finish third out of four teams at the inaugural American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Fall Collegiate Beach Championships, played Saturday and Sunday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Ala.
Hunt Seat, Western equestrian teams place third at home, fifth on road in Region 4 shows
Liberty University’s Hunt Seat team solidified its third-place standing in the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association’s (IHSA) Region 4 by finishing behind only Sweet Briar College and Randolph-Macon College in Saturday’s show featuring riders from seven schools at the Liberty Equestrian Center and Sunday’s event at SBC.
Back-to-Back Champs: Field Hockey wins BIG EAST title
After a 3-1 victory over No. 13 Old Dominion in in the BIG EAST Field Hockey Championship Nov. 6 at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex, Liberty University’s field hockey team once again hoisted the conference championship trophy and punched its ticket to the NCAA tournament. The Lady Flames now...
BIG EAST Champ Liberty to Take On Maryland in NCAA 1st Round
Back-to-back BIG EAST champion Liberty is set to take on Maryland in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. The No. 19 Lady Flames (12-7) will take on the Big Ten regular season co-champion No. 2 Terrapins (17-3), Friday at noon in the NCAA Sweet 16. The match will be held at the Maryland Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park, Md. The other matchup at the site will be No. 7 Princeton (13-4), the Ivy League champion, against No. 10 Syracuse (15-5).
Douglas Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
A career season has led to another honor for Liberty’s Demario Douglas, as the wide receiver has been added to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award watch list. Douglas was one of four players added to the list today, joining Louisiana Tech’s Tre Harris, Colorado State’s Tory Horton and Rice’s Bradley Rozner.
Back-to-Back BIG EAST Champs: No. 19 Liberty Takes Down No. 13 ODU 3-1
No. 2 seed Liberty successfully defended its BIG EAST crown, taking down top seed and host Old Dominion 3-1 in the title game of the 2022 BIG EAST Field Hockey Championship, Sunday at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex. Liberty improves to 12-7 and has won the BIG EAST title in...
Liberty Opens 2022-23 Season With 104-38 Home Win Over Regent
Liberty started the new season with a 104-38 home win over visiting Regent, Monday evening at Liberty Arena. The Flames (1-0) improve to 10-0 in home openers under head coach Ritchie McKay and 3-0 all-time in home openers held at Liberty Arena. Liberty’s Darius McGhee became the winningest individual player...
Flames Post 7-5 Record in Matches Against Monarchs, Sunday at Liberty Dual
The Liberty Flames men’s tennis team posted a 7-5 record in matches against the Old Dominion Monarchs, Sunday on the third and final day of the Liberty Dual at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. Day three of the event saw the Flames go 3-1 in doubles and 4-4 in...
Men’s wrestlers open season with sixth-place showing at Messiah Invitational
Liberty University’s men’s wrestling team was beset by injuries in its first competition of the 2022-23 season and settled for sixth place in the nine-team, mostly NCAA Division III field at Saturday’s Messiah (Pa.) Invitational tournament in Grantham, Pa. The Flames racked up 71.5 points to place...
