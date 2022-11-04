ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Men’s beach volleyball team third at AVCA Fall Collegiate Championships

After being swept by eventual champion Westcliff (Calif.) University in Sunday’s semifinals, 5-0, Liberty University’s men’s beach volleyball team defeated Indiana Tech in the consolation match, 4-1, to finish third out of four teams at the inaugural American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Fall Collegiate Beach Championships, played Saturday and Sunday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Ala.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Back-to-Back Champs: Field Hockey wins BIG EAST title

After a 3-1 victory over No. 13 Old Dominion in in the BIG EAST Field Hockey Championship Nov. 6 at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex, Liberty University’s field hockey team once again hoisted the conference championship trophy and punched its ticket to the NCAA tournament. The Lady Flames now...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

BIG EAST Champ Liberty to Take On Maryland in NCAA 1st Round

Back-to-back BIG EAST champion Liberty is set to take on Maryland in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. The No. 19 Lady Flames (12-7) will take on the Big Ten regular season co-champion No. 2 Terrapins (17-3), Friday at noon in the NCAA Sweet 16. The match will be held at the Maryland Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park, Md. The other matchup at the site will be No. 7 Princeton (13-4), the Ivy League champion, against No. 10 Syracuse (15-5).
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Liberty News

Douglas Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

A career season has led to another honor for Liberty’s Demario Douglas, as the wide receiver has been added to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award watch list. Douglas was one of four players added to the list today, joining Louisiana Tech’s Tre Harris, Colorado State’s Tory Horton and Rice’s Bradley Rozner.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Opens 2022-23 Season With 104-38 Home Win Over Regent

Liberty started the new season with a 104-38 home win over visiting Regent, Monday evening at Liberty Arena. The Flames (1-0) improve to 10-0 in home openers under head coach Ritchie McKay and 3-0 all-time in home openers held at Liberty Arena. Liberty’s Darius McGhee became the winningest individual player...
LYNCHBURG, VA

