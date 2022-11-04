Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Forget STEM classes, parents want schools to help improve their children’s character
NEW YORK — More than four out of five parents want their young children to learn more than just STEM. A poll of 2,000 American parents of children ages five and younger found 77 percent believe character development skills are just as important for their young children as academic skills in early education.
facultyfocus.com
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
aiexpress.io
MassRobotics opens applications for Jumpstart Fellowship Program
Following a profitable pilot run of the MassRobotics Jumpstart Fellowship Program, and a 2nd profitable 12 months of progress, purposes for the third cohort are actually open by means of November 20. The Jumpstart program supplies alternatives for various Massachusetts highschool ladies to find out about careers in robotics, expose them to technical abilities and develop their skilled networks by means of direct engagement with trade professionals.
coaster101.com
TPEG Alumni Community Design Competition Returns in 2023
After a one year hiatus, the TPEG Alumni Community Design Competition will return in 2023. When the COVID-19 global pandemic hit in early 2020, hundreds of college students with lifelong dreams of working in the themed entertainment industry saw summer jobs and hard earned internships evaporate before their eyes. Luckily, a group of Ohio State Theme Park Engineering Group (TPEG) alumni decided to do something about it and organized a Theme Park Design Competition to provide students with an opportunity to showcase their creativity and skills. We were blown away by the attention to detail displayed by the winning teams in 2020 and 2021 and can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with in 2023.
wiareport.com
Study Finds Women Medical Students Publish Less Scholarly Research Than Their Male Peers
A new study led by Mytien Nguyen an M.D.-Ph.D. student at Yale School of Medicine examined factors that can shape biomedical career paths — research experiences, publications, and funding rates — among medical students in the United States. They found disparities across race, ethnicity, and sex that may contribute to underrepresentation in the field.
BBC
Agricultural college sees 100% rise in women studying farming
The number of trainee female farmers at a college has doubled in the past two years, it has said. Moulton College, in Northamptonshire, said the rise was "absolutely fantastic". Louise Fletcher, head of school for land and equine studies, said more women posting about careers on social media was having...
universityherald.com
Top 5 Best Resources for Math Students
Whether you're getting straight A's or you're struggling to get by - the right resources for math students can be a game-changer. Math is a subject that needs to be tackled differently than any other class, so you'll need the right tools and resources to master it. So here are...
elearningindustry.com
Computer Science In High Schools
There’s a significant collision in the US educational system. On the one hand, the country experiences a drastic shortage of tech specialists. On the other hand, current computer science (CS) education isn’t efficient. What are the roots of this problem? And how can we solve it?. Why Is...
infomeddnews.com
Top Medical Postgraduate Courses You Should Consider
Getting a postgraduate degree in the medical field is an investment in your future. At the same time, understanding what these degrees are and how they might benefit you will help you make the right decision when it comes to picking a school. In this article, we talk about medical programs and outline some of the best options for undergraduate students.
MedicalXpress
Trust in experts, media literacy connected to COVID-19 vaccine intention
An early pandemic survey found that respondents' intentions to receive COVID-19 vaccines were linked more to their media literacy and opinion of health experts than knowledge of the virus or previous vaccination behavior. In the study, published in the American Journal of Health Promotion, Washington State University researchers also found...
Over 20 Years, Barriers to Health Care Increased for Blacks, Latinos
A study found that over the course of about 20 years, barriers to health care. insurance coverage have increased for all populations but particularly for racial and ethnic minorities. Utilizing data from the National Health Interview Survey from 1999 to 2018, Yale researchers analyzed 590,603 adults and found that the...
freetech4teachers.com
CollegeLab - A Tool to Help Students Find Colleges They May Like
A long time ago when I was a high school student trying to decide where I should go to college the process was a rudimentary one. I flipped through the U.S. News and World Report's giant book of college rankings, looked for ones that I thought I could possibly get into (my GPA was not the best), and the ones that I could possibly afford. Then I went to the college fair at my high school and looked at the pictures of the campuses to finalize my application decisions. In the end, I didn't end up at any of those colleges that had fancy pictures at the college fair. I've probably turned out okay...
Comments / 0