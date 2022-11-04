Read full article on original website
2022 election live updates: The House remains too close to call, a sign that the 'red wave' the GOP hoped for hasn't arrived yet
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Soros group, Silicon Valley, GOP pump last-minute money into Oregon governor’s race
Significant, last-minute money has flowed into the surprisingly tight Oregon governor’s race. A group founded by progressive international financier George Soros as well as money from Silicon Valley have come in with late financial backing for Democrat Tina Kotek. Republican Governors Association and a PAC operated by GOP presidential...
Crucial Arizona Senate race tests Trump-era Democratic gains
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday’s election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Kelly took the lead in early returns, which reflected mail ballots returned ahead of election day, but the margin was expected to narrow as more GOP-leaning ballots cast on Election Day were counted. Kelly’s 2020 special election victory gave Democrats both of Arizona’s Senate seats for the first time in 70 years. It was propelled by the state’s fast-changing demographics and the unpopularity of then-President Donald Trump. This time, the unpopular president, Joe Biden, is from Kelly’s own party, and the environment looks less favorable for Democrats.
