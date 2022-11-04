Read full article on original website
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Reason Behind Loss vs. Chargers
The Atlanta Falcons are heading back to the drawing board after their 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. In a game that comes down to a game-winning field goal, every play counts, and head coach Arthur Smith pointed to the team's third-down woes in the loss. "Usually...
Saints’ HC Allen: Didn’t Consider Benching QB Andy Dalton
The Saints turned in another dismal performance on offense in Monday night’s 27–13 loss to the Ravens, but coach Dennis Allen maintained that he never considered making a change at quarterback. Andy Dalton made his sixth consecutive start Monday and once again turned in an uninspiring performance. He...
Falcons look for better third-down showing against Panthers
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota found the biggest culprit in the Falcons’ 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. “Really when it comes down to it, we’ve just got to be better on third down,” he said. “They had some things on defense, got some free hitters, and that's on me, I've got to do a better job with protections. This game’s always going to be won and lost on third down.”
SI:AM | What Are the Colts Doing?
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m a little disappointed the Colts didn’t offer me the interim coach gig but I’ll live. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. The right man...
Jones: Beckham Jr. ‘Could Look Pretty Good’ With Cowboys
Even though Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy seemed to tamp down the possibility of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. joining the team anytime soon on Monday, Dallas owner Jerry Jones appeared to open up the rumors again on Tuesday. During a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, the owner didn’t explicitly...
Jaguars-Chiefs Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread
Trevor Lawrence leads the Jaguars into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to square off with Patrick Mahomes and the AFC West-leading Chiefs in Week 10. The Chiefs needed overtime to complete their 20-17 come-from-behind win over the Titans on Monday Night Football. Jacksonville snapped a five-game straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) losing streak last week when it rallied from a 17-point deficit to upset the Raiders, 27-20, as 2.5-point home underdogs.
McElroy Concerned About Alabama’s Future for First Time
Alabama suffered its second loss of the regular season last weekend, which is rare for a program of its stature. Since 2011, the Crimson Tide have only lost two regular season games one time, in 2019. That result was concerning for one former Alabama star. ESPN analyst and former Crimson...
How a 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look After Week 10
A Tigers-versus-Tiger clash in Tiger Stadium? How about Nick Saban at the Coliseum or an all-SEC clash in Knoxville?. Well, we’ve got great news for you: If an expanded 12-team playoff were to be selected today using the CFP’s most recent rankings, we’d have all that (along with a potential Michigan-Oregon quarterfinal in the Rose Bowl … hello!).
Report: Brett Favre–Backed Drug Companies Tied Into Welfare Fraud Scheme
Another bombshell report regarding Brett Favre’s involvement in an ongoing welfare fraud investigation was published Tuesday, stating that two concussion drug companies that Favre backed had “overstated their NFL connections and exaggerated the known effectiveness of their drugs during efforts to raise money,” according to documents obtained by ESPN.
