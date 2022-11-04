Read full article on original website
Sale closed in Zebulon: $915,000 for a single-family house
A house built in 1987 located in the 3900 block of Zebulon Road in Zebulon has new owners. The 3,702-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 20, 2022 for $915,000, or $247 per square foot. The property sits on a 9.4-acre lot. This article was generated by the NandoBot, software that...
Single family residence sells in Apex for $1 million
A house built in 2018 located in the 1300 block of Gloriosa Street in Apex has new owners. The 4,457-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 21, 2022. The $1,030,000 purchase price works out to $231 per square foot. The house is situated on a 7,405-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Downtown Wilson celebrates 18th annual Whirligig Festival
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Whirligig Festival celebrated its eighteenth year over the two-day event this past weekend. N.C. Whirligig Festival Director Theresa Mathis said the Whirligig Park has transformed Wilson’s downtown area. “We have a dedicated team of revitalization and it all centered about creative art. And the whirligigs are at the heart […]
The BBQ Lab to open this week in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — The BBQ Lab will officially open its doors in the North Hills shopping district on Wednesday, owners have announced. The restaurant, located in the commons area near the movie theater, is the first franchise concept from award-winning barbecue restaurant Redneck BBQ Lab. Due to severe staffing...
NC Chinese Lantern Festival to hold sensory-friendly night
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s Chinese Lantern Festival will be holding a sensory-friendly night in December. Festival officials said the one-night event will be a way to “provide a welcoming environment for individuals on the autism spectrum as well as those with sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities.”
Work to begin on new bypass around one of the Triangle’s fastest-growing towns
Angier’s population is expected to double in the next five years, as Triangle sprawls outward.
Saint-Gobain Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony to Begin Construction on $167M Glass Mat Facility in Oxford, North Carolina
OXFORD, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Today Saint-Gobain held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark construction toward a new, state-of-the-art glass mat facility at its CertainTeed Roofing campus in Oxford, North Carolina. The investment, now projected at $167 Million with additional funds allocated toward new technology to enhance employee safety and sustainability, marks the company’s largest ever investment in a US roofing facility. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005538/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
Retired healthcare worker found dead in blazing car fire
Linda Brown, a recently retired healthcare worker at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital, was identified as the victim inside the vehicle. She was one of the first people in Edgecombe County to get the COVID vaccine at Vidant-Edgecombe Hospital. Linda Brown, a recently retired healthcare worker at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital,...
Why are so many people moving to southeast Durham? And can the county slow them down?
The Durham City Council approved two more developments adding 305 townhomes to the area Monday night.
A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ Eatery
A woman called 911 to complain about being served "pink meat" at a historic eatery in NCTrip Advisor. There have been a plethora of bizarre stories this year, however, this one possibly takes the cake. Police in Raleigh, North Carolina responded to a situation that included a woman complaining about being served "pink meat" at a historic BBQ eatery in town, according to FOX Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at what exactly happened as well as how the eatery responded.
Johnston County Public Schools Names Assistant Principal Of The Year
Igor Gorbatovski, Assistant Principal of Cleveland Elementary, has been named Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS) 2022-2023 Assistant Principal of the Year. Born in Russia, Gorbatovski first visited the United States in 1997, as part of the American Belarusian Relief Organization, a relief organization for children living in areas contaminated with radiation from the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. By bringing the children to the United States, they were able to detoxify and receive much needed medical care.
Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
N.C. detention corporal dies from complications related to training injury
PINETOPS, N.C. — A sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of a detention corporal who died from complications related to a training injury. Gregory Horne, Sr., 57, who served with the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office for over seven years, died on Sept. 25. According to Officer Down Memorial Page, Horne jumped a 4-foot fence in Aug. and fractured his knee when he landed. He succumbed to a fatal pulmonary embolism as a result of inactivity while he recovered from his injury.
Powerball ticket bought in Cary wins $50K, 7 more big wins across NC as jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
3 adults shot at Wayne County home, possibly during robbery
DUDLEY, N.C. — Three people shot Monday at a Wayne County home may have been victims of a robbery. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the home at 101 Jake Drive in Dudley, where detectives believe a robbery occurred. Three victims were identified...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic
DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
Suspect accused of killing Devin Clark of Mebane, Lyric Woods of Orange County identified
A press conference update from Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood and Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday.
