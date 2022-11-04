ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 2:37PM PDT until November 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

By National Weather Service
KTVZ
 4 days ago
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Northern Washington, Idaho Panhandle

SPOKANE, Wash. — The recent weather we’re seeing in the Inland Northwest has led to a change in warnings and advisories in the area. NWS-Spokane says a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for some places in Northern Washington and the Idaho Pandhandle. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for places like Sandpoint, Bonners...
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

Cold; isolated snow showers

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... A system slowly moving to the south and east will weaken our chances of seeing more snow, but it will keep us cold. Isolated mixed showers will stay with us all day, as highs only reach the mid 30's to around 40 degrees. Breezes will become NE at 5-10 mph. Those winds turn northerly at 10-15 mph, with gusts to 20+ mph tonight. Lows will dip to single digits to upper teens with snow showers much of the night.
KTVZ

Cold, with a chance for snow

Lows Monday night will be in the low teens to low 20s, and more scattered snow showers are possible. Southerly winds will become gentler, at 5-10 mph. The cold temperatures will stay with us all week, but the chance of snow showers will start to subside Wednesday morning. Our skies will be partly cloudy through the weekend, but highs will only reach the low to mid-30s.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes

ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Cooler week, with chances for snow ahead

Parts of the High Desert are under a winter weather advisory set to expire Sunday night at 10, but we can expect more snow and rain heading into this week. Temperatures remain below average, with Monday's highs in the 30s to mid-40s. Snow and rain are on the forecast for...
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river drenches Pacific Northwest with heavy rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday will be our wettest, windiest and warmest day out of the next seven. Friday morning is expected to be in the low 50s with the heaviest rain in the morning. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s. There will be more rain and gusty winds throughout the evening, with peak gusts reaching 45 mph in the Portland area.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon

High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

20-25 Foot Waves To Slam Oregon Coast This Weekend, High Winds Across State

High wind warnings and wind advisories have been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for Thursday November 3rd, 2022 to Monday November 7th, 2022. Some areas inland are expected to get gusts of to 55 miles per hour. The high winds along with high seas will cause huge waves up to 25 feet along Oregon’s coast.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Atmospheric river takes aim at Western Oregon Friday night

EUGENE, Ore. — Heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are taking aim at Western Oregon Friday night. The most significant rain and wind storm of the season is prompting a KVAL Weather Alert Day Friday. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a mosaic of watches, warnings, and...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84

First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
CBS Sacramento

First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday

We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
KGW

Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter

Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
PORTLAND, OR
Post Register

Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon

Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
LA GRANDE, OR

