New Haven, CT

Comments / 3

Darkstar86
2d ago

This is what happens when you have stupid entitled people believe the idea that taxpayer funded transportation is somehow a given. This is what happens when socialists cater to an ever-changing delusion that gives the weak in society unnecessary entitlement.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Haven Independent

Bus Riders Back Free Fares Forever

As she juggles the cost of everything from utilities to laundry, the past seven months of fare-free buses have given Wanda Perez one less expense to worry about. “That helps me go to my doctors’ appointments, to see my loved ones,” Perez told a room full of bus riders, transit advocates, and alders — as they collectively pushed for making the state’s temporary bus fare holiday permanent.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

New Haven food trucks could see rules eased under CT program

NEW HAVEN — Owners of city-based food trucks and food carts soon may be able to do business in a number of other municipalities for the price of their New Haven license, under a new reciprocal itinerant food vendor licensing program the city is considering joining. It would represent...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Librarian Rally Slams Sunday Plan

Over a dozen city librarians rallied at City Hall to send a message to the mayor that they need better pay — and that Sunday hours just won’t do, especially given the city’s current staffing crunch. Llibrary workers expressed those concerns again and again and again Monday...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Word On The Street: Sprinkler Heads

CJ Timon and his colleagues made sure Monday that New Haven’s new ​“place 2 be” will be a safe ​“place 2 be.”. Timon is a licensed pipefitter. He was part of a crew from the Cheshire-based Fire Protection Team (FPT) on scene at a former firehouse that became a series of restaurants, from the circa-1980s Fitzwill’s fern bar to, most recently, the pandemic-casualty Box 63 restaurant. They were installing 10 fire sprinklers as part of a rehab of the building so it can reopen as a brunch bar called The Place 2 Be. (Click here to read a previous story about those plans.) Because the renovation includes moving around walls, the state code required the installation of new sprinklers.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Candidate Krayeske Meets The Neighbors

He talked about electric cargo bikes, being new neighbors in Fair Haven Heights, and how people in positions of power must be more compassionate and be held accountable. All of that — delivered on a cool, sunny Tuesday morning on Lexington Avenue — got Green Party attorney general hopeful and recent New Haven transplant Ken Krayeske Lary Ardigliano’s vote on Election Day.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Pedestrian, 27, Killed By Car On Whalley

A 27-year-old New Havener named Shanice Reyes was struck and killed by a car Friday evening on a deadly stretch of Whalley Avenue. City police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway sent out an email press release Monday morning about that latest pedestrian fatality. He wrote that, on Friday at around 6:09...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in New Haven

Police have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about a collision involving a pedestrian on Whalley Avenue around 6 p.m. When police arrived to the scene, they said they found 27-year-old Shanice Reyes, of New Haven, in...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Amtrak train strikes pedestrian on tracks near New London: Officials

GROTON, Conn. — An Amtrak train is stopped just east of New London after it struck a person Friday morning, according to officials. The train, Amtrak 171, was traveling from Boston to Roanoke, Virginia. Just before 10 a.m., the train struck a person who was "trespassing on the track" near Groton on the western end of the Thames Bridge, Amtrak officials said.
NEW LONDON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Struck By Train in Groton

A person was struck by an Amtrak train near Groton just before 10 a.m. Friday. Officials from Amtrak said the person was on the tracks. The train, 171, was traveling from Boston to Roanoke, and the person was struck near Groton on the West end of the Thames Bridge. No...
GROTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Yes, it’s easier to get a gun than a job at Domino’s

Two weeks after the funeral for Amerie Jo Garza, 10, the first of the Robb Elementary School students to be interred following the Uvalde mass shooting, I phoned the manager of my local Domino’s in Stamford to inquire about a delivery job. Though I’ve never driven professionally and have...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in multi-family home in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a New Haven home on Tuesday morning, according to the New Haven Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched to a multi-family home on Plymouth Street around 4:20 a.m. The blaze was quickly classified as a two-alarm fire, and the fire department called in for additional manpower to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
NEW MILFORD, CT

