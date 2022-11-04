Read full article on original website
Darkstar86
2d ago
This is what happens when you have stupid entitled people believe the idea that taxpayer funded transportation is somehow a given. This is what happens when socialists cater to an ever-changing delusion that gives the weak in society unnecessary entitlement.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Related
Bus Riders Back Free Fares Forever
As she juggles the cost of everything from utilities to laundry, the past seven months of fare-free buses have given Wanda Perez one less expense to worry about. “That helps me go to my doctors’ appointments, to see my loved ones,” Perez told a room full of bus riders, transit advocates, and alders — as they collectively pushed for making the state’s temporary bus fare holiday permanent.
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven food trucks could see rules eased under CT program
NEW HAVEN — Owners of city-based food trucks and food carts soon may be able to do business in a number of other municipalities for the price of their New Haven license, under a new reciprocal itinerant food vendor licensing program the city is considering joining. It would represent...
Librarian Rally Slams Sunday Plan
Over a dozen city librarians rallied at City Hall to send a message to the mayor that they need better pay — and that Sunday hours just won’t do, especially given the city’s current staffing crunch. Llibrary workers expressed those concerns again and again and again Monday...
Word On The Street: Sprinkler Heads
CJ Timon and his colleagues made sure Monday that New Haven’s new “place 2 be” will be a safe “place 2 be.”. Timon is a licensed pipefitter. He was part of a crew from the Cheshire-based Fire Protection Team (FPT) on scene at a former firehouse that became a series of restaurants, from the circa-1980s Fitzwill’s fern bar to, most recently, the pandemic-casualty Box 63 restaurant. They were installing 10 fire sprinklers as part of a rehab of the building so it can reopen as a brunch bar called The Place 2 Be. (Click here to read a previous story about those plans.) Because the renovation includes moving around walls, the state code required the installation of new sprinklers.
Candidate Krayeske Meets The Neighbors
He talked about electric cargo bikes, being new neighbors in Fair Haven Heights, and how people in positions of power must be more compassionate and be held accountable. All of that — delivered on a cool, sunny Tuesday morning on Lexington Avenue — got Green Party attorney general hopeful and recent New Haven transplant Ken Krayeske Lary Ardigliano’s vote on Election Day.
NBC Connecticut
Some Connecticut School Districts Begin Charging for Lunches Again
For the first time in more than two years, some Connecticut parents will have to start paying for their children to eat in school. State funding that allowed schools to continue offering meals at no cost to students is now, as expected, beginning to run out. There are kids who...
Pedestrian, 27, Killed By Car On Whalley
A 27-year-old New Havener named Shanice Reyes was struck and killed by a car Friday evening on a deadly stretch of Whalley Avenue. City police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway sent out an email press release Monday morning about that latest pedestrian fatality. He wrote that, on Friday at around 6:09...
One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in Bridgeport
Millions in federal aid to boost offshore wind:(Anoop VS/Pexels) The mayor of Bridgeport and a business on the harbor wish to establish Bridgeport as a center for future offshore wind energy projects thanks to federal funding of $10.5 million.
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in New Haven
Police have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about a collision involving a pedestrian on Whalley Avenue around 6 p.m. When police arrived to the scene, they said they found 27-year-old Shanice Reyes, of New Haven, in...
Amtrak train strikes pedestrian on tracks near New London: Officials
GROTON, Conn. — An Amtrak train is stopped just east of New London after it struck a person Friday morning, according to officials. The train, Amtrak 171, was traveling from Boston to Roanoke, Virginia. Just before 10 a.m., the train struck a person who was "trespassing on the track" near Groton on the western end of the Thames Bridge, Amtrak officials said.
NBC Connecticut
Person Struck By Train in Groton
A person was struck by an Amtrak train near Groton just before 10 a.m. Friday. Officials from Amtrak said the person was on the tracks. The train, 171, was traveling from Boston to Roanoke, and the person was struck near Groton on the West end of the Thames Bridge. No...
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Yes, it’s easier to get a gun than a job at Domino’s
Two weeks after the funeral for Amerie Jo Garza, 10, the first of the Robb Elementary School students to be interred following the Uvalde mass shooting, I phoned the manager of my local Domino’s in Stamford to inquire about a delivery job. Though I’ve never driven professionally and have...
fox61.com
Local police encountering increasing number of Glock switches on the street
WATERBURY, Conn — It’s the new shot heard around the world and it comes from a Glock. The manufacturer’s handguns are being retrofitted with a device that’s threatening local law enforcement and the safety on your street. In the United States, there are more guns than...
Fire erupts in multi-family home in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a New Haven home on Tuesday morning, according to the New Haven Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched to a multi-family home on Plymouth Street around 4:20 a.m. The blaze was quickly classified as a two-alarm fire, and the fire department called in for additional manpower to […]
Bridgeport homeless encampment under I-95 overpass to be taken down
The state Department of Transportation is shutting down the tent city under I-95 in the East End of Bridgeport, where dozens of homeless people live.
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST - Evening Nov. 7, 2022
This record-breaking stretch of November warmth is coming to an end. Bridgeport broke the all-time November high-temperature record on Monday, hitting 79 degrees.
Eyewitness News
Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
