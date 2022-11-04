Read full article on original website
Entire 13-member Lincoln County slate elected unopposed Tuesday
Thirteen sitting Lincoln County officials won new terms in office Tuesday, leading a long list of local and regional officials unopposed in this year’s general election. Commissioner Kent Weems of rural Stapleton won a second four-year term in District 2, while appointed Commissioner Micaela Wuehler of rural North Platte won her first full term in District 3.
Time to choose: District 42, Rec Center tax, governor’s race top ballot
Lincoln County’s 21 election polling places will open to voters at 8 a.m. Tuesday, kicking off a midterm Election Day that will see Nebraska’s next governor elected before it’s over. The state’s three members of the U.S. House of Representatives also will be chosen, along with Nebraska’s...
Three area communities pass measures to ban abortions; ordinance fails in a fourth
Voters in three area communities approved a measure on Tuesday to ban abortions within the city or village limits, and it failed in another. Ordinances passed in Arnold, Hershey and Paxton to become "sanctuary cities for the unborn," and the measure had a slight lead in both Brady and Wallace as the North Platte Telegraph went to press.
Clean sweep for incumbents in North Platte City Council races
All four incumbent North Platte City Council members in this year’s general election were on their way to new four-year terms Tuesday night. Councilman Ty Lucas was easily winning re-election in Ward 2, while Councilman Ed Rieker in Ward 4 led two challengers in partial unofficial returns. Rieker had...
Heinis elected to NP Airport Authority board
Local businessman Corban Heinis defeated homebuilder Daren Wilkinson Tuesday to win a six-year term on the North Platte Airport Authority board. Heinis, who will succeed outgoing board member Greg Hanna, received 3,531 votes to 2,662 for Wilkinson in final unofficial returns. He claimed 56.8% of the vote to Wilkinson's 42.8%.
Sales tax boost to upgrade NP Rec Center wins strong approval Tuesday
North Platte voters Tuesday voted nearly 2-to-1 to approve a temporary half-cent increase in the city’s sales tax to raise $52.5 million to expand the city’s 1976 Recreation Complex, renovate the 1951 Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park. Their decision, on the heels of a...
Other Lincoln County towns to fill Village Board, school board seats
Two contested races for school boards and one for a village board top Tuesday’s general election races for local government seats in Lincoln County towns and school districts outside North Platte. Voters in Hershey will choose three Village Board members from among six candidates, while Brady and Maxwell school...
Chair and vice-chair win re-election bids to spots on the Hershey Village Board
Thomas Wolfgang, Loren Johnson and Lucie Hengen-Reed won the race for three seats on the Hershey Village Board among six candidates Tuesday. Wolfgang, the board chair, received 145 of the 676 votes cast in unofficial results, and Johnson, the vice chair, and Hengen-Reed totaled 143 and 112, respectively. LeAnn M....
Eight North Platte High School singers make Nebraska’s All-State Choir
Eight North Platte High School choral students have been named to the 2022 All-State Choir that will perform at the end of the Nebraska Music Education Association’s annual conference/clinic Nov. 18 in Lincoln. Seniors Carly Purdy (soprano 1) and Joshua San Miguel (bass 2) both made the All-State Choir...
Easton Corbin to headline Lincoln County Fair stage in 2023
The society worked with MRL Music Group to arrange the July 28 event, said Amanda Carr, promotions secretary. “This will be pretty big. I’d say (it has been) at least 10 years since we’ve had a big name at this fair,” Carr said. “We are really excited.”
NPCC plans ceremony to show vet appreciation
North Platte Community College is inviting the public to a ceremony to honor America’s veterans. The Veterans Appreciation Meet-and-Greet is from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the fireplace area of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road. Area military vets are invited...
