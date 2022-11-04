HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Bringing Hermitage and Wheatland together is a plan that’s been a long time in the making. It was decided to put the issue on the ballot last summer. Hermitage city commissioners are all for it. They voted unanimously to approve the merger and put the issue to voters. The city already provides street and police services to Wheatland.

