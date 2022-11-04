Read full article on original website
Luzerne County Election Update
Candidates make last-minute stops in Erie before Election Day
Unruly Man Arrested at Polling Place in Meadville
An unruly man who had a gun on him was arrested at a polling place in the City of Meadville on Tuesday, according to officials at the site. It happened at the Grace Methodist Church annex, which is located at 828 N. Main St. and where Meadville 1-1 voters cast their ballots.
Erie poll workers prepare for Election Day
Merger of local communities comes down to ballot box
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Bringing Hermitage and Wheatland together is a plan that’s been a long time in the making. It was decided to put the issue on the ballot last summer. Hermitage city commissioners are all for it. They voted unanimously to approve the merger and put the issue to voters. The city already provides street and police services to Wheatland.
Mercyhurst teams up with Uber to get students to the polls this election day
Mishap in the mail: Election ballots sent to wrong county
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — The elections director for Mercer County said ballots recently delivered to his county were intended for Lawrence County, a mishap he said was due to a mistake by the U.S. Postal Service. "I think it just illustrates some of the issues that can happen with...
Missing adult alert in Trumbull County canceled
A Missing Adult Alert issued in Trumbull County on Tuesday morning has been canceled.
Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....
Mandatory clear bag policy for Erie schools in effect Dec. 1
Soon there will be extra precautions at Erie Public School events as clear bags will be mandatory. The policy will start Dec. 1, 2022, and is an effort to provide a safer environment for students, staff and the public. All spectators at Veterans Memorial Stadium, district gyms and other school district events can not bring […]
Warren Co. Police to use new Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology
New technology is giving Warren County law enforcement a way to test for marijuana through breath samples. Cannabix Technologies, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is partnering with Warren County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney’s office to pilot the company’s marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect THC. According to a release, Cannabix...
Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident
Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned. Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest. Niako […]
Local 6-year-old cancer survivor to light Pittsburgh tree
A young cancer survivor from Youngstown will light up the Christmas tree in downtown Pittsburgh later this month.
Cortland woman found safe
An elderly woman reported missing from her Trumbull County home early Tuesday has been found and is safe. Dispatchers say a woman told them that she woke up at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and discovered that her mother was gone. It is believed that 71-year-old Susan Turner left her home...
14-year-old boy arrested in Pennsylvania driving slain man’s car, authorities say
EUCLID, Ohio – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in Pennsylvania and accused of driving the car of a 71-year-old man found slain in his home, police said. The teenager was on Interstate 80 in Mercer County when an officer of the Pennsylvania State Police pulled him over before 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The trooper discovered the car was owned by Larry Lee Anderson from Euclid, police said.
Free admission at Erie Zoo Nov. 8 and 9
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — No otters, but free admission. That’s the situation at Erie Zoo for Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. During the zoo’s normal daily hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, all visitors will be admitted for free. The Erie Zoo has construction underway at the North American river otter […]
Erie store owner used customers’ food stamps to pay down their store credits
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Erie man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of food stamp fraud and identity theft. John Alan Vanhouwe, 60, pleaded guilty to two counts in federal court, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania. Vanhouwe owned a mobile convenience store in Erie where […]
71-year-old man found fatally shot in Euclid after 14-year-old pulled over with his car in Pennsylvania
EUCLID, Ohio — A 71-year-old man was found fatally shot in his Euclid home after a 14-year-old was pulled over driving his car in Pennsylvania on Saturday. According to the Euclid Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police pulled over a 14-year-old driver in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning. State Police proceeded to call Euclid police, suggesting that they check on the owner of the car. While doing so, Euclid police discovered 71-year-old Larry Anderson deceased from a gunshot wound.
Man faces OVI, other charges after traffic stop
Reports said a Coitsville man who almost wrecked his motorcycle early Saturday morning also had a gun on him.
Nov. 7, 2022 Police Blotter
Emmett Confer, 47, Warren was charged with Harassment on Oct. 25, 2022 following an investigation by police. A 15-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Simple Assault following an investigation into an assault that occurred on Oct. 13.
