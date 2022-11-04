ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Thames is the Los Angeles Angels' new hitting coach, and Phil Plantier will be his assistant next season. Bill Hezel, the director of pitching at the Driveline Baseball development program, will be the assistant pitching coach to Matt Wise, who is returning to the Angels for the 2023 season on manager Phil Nevin's staff.

