New Details Emerge In The Shooting Death Of Takeoff

By D.L. Chandler
 4 days ago

Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty


Takeoff, one-third of the beloved Hip-Hop trio Migos, was fatally shot in Houston, Texas on Nov. 1. While many are still processing the senseless death, new details are emerging in the case along with a coroner’s report highlighting how the talented rapper died.

TMZ spoke exclusively with law enforcement officials speaking under the cloak of anonymity who shared with the outlet the moments leading up to the shooting outside of a bowling alley in Texas. Takeoff was with his uncle, Quavo, and the pair was with a crew of men shooting dice according to reports. The outlet shared in its reporting that Quavo was apparently losing badly at the dice game and voiced his frustrations by arguing with a group of unnamed individuals.

The argument spilled to the outside parking lot of the bowling alley where Quavo is said to have challenged the men to a game of basketball and declared himself superior in the sport. The outlet says that a punch was reportedly thrown and the shots began ringing out, striking Takeoff who later succumbed to his wounds.

According to the coroner’s report, Takeoff was shot in the head and torso with one of the bullets going through his arm. He was 28.

Police say they are on the lookout for a man who brandished a weapon in released video footage prior to the shooting but is a person of interest and not a suspect as of this writing.

The post New Details Emerge In The Shooting Death Of Takeoff appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

