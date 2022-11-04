Read full article on original website
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber Alexandria
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Cypress Counseling & Behavioral Center offers personalized care, acceptance for all
Maria Guerrero founded Cypress Counseling & Behavioral Center in 2018. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Maria Guerrero began her career as a licensed professional counselor by traveling to counsel individuals through the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, ensuring even those without the means to reach aid received the care they needed.
Go Imaging Women’s Center now open in Kingwood
In early August, Go Imaging opened a new Kingwood location. (Pexels) Go Imaging opened a new Women’s Center location in Kingwood in early August. The medical center that offers services, such as ultrasounds, mammogram screenings and X-rays, is located at 23818 Hwy. 59 N., Kingwood. Go Imaging has four other locations in the Greater Houston area. 281-358-3800. www.go-imaging.com.
Friendswood capital improvement projects scheduled for completion in spring 2023
The city of Friendswood has made progress on construction of Fire Station No. 2 and the public safety building. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) The city of Friendswood has several capital improvement projects underway and estimated for completion this spring. The city’s Director of Engineering Jil Arias provided updates on the projects...
Early-voting shows incumbents, Tina Salem leading Tomball ISD races
Four Tomball ISD races are on the Nov. 8 ballot. Northpointe Intermediate School off North Eldridge Parkway in Tomball was a voting center on Election Day. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) There are four open positions on Tomball ISD’s board of trustees, and with the first Nov. 8 election returns in for...
Uptown Asian Fusion serving Japanese, Chinese specialties on Woodlands Parkway
Uptown Asian Fusion is open on Woodlands Parkway. (Courtesy Uptown Asian Fusion) Uptown Asian Fusion opened at 6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste. 250, The Woodlands, in August. Uptown Asian Fusion serves classic Asian cuisine, such as sushi, soup, General Tso’s chicken, noodles and rice. 281-651-2542. www.uptownasianfusion.kwickmenu.com. A resident of the...
Popshelf opens Tomball-area location
Popshelf, located at 22505 Hwy. 249., Ste. 001, Tomball, is now open. (Courtesy of Popshelf) Popshelf’s Tomball location is now open as of a Nov. 7 news release. The store, at which most items are $5 or less, is located at 22505 Hwy. 249, Ste. 001, Tomball, and offers home decor, health and beauty products, and household items, among other things.
UPDATED: Challengers maintain leads in the Nov. 8 election for The Woodlands Township board of directors
Voters in The Woodlands area headed to the polls on Nov. 8 (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) The four contested races for The Woodlands Township board of directors saw no changes in the candidates in the lead since early voting with 73 of 111 voting precincts reporting in Montgomery County and 11 of 782 voting centers reporting in Harris County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 1 CONSTABLES OFFICE COMPLETES LAKE RESCUE
Today the Montgomery County Pct. 1 Marine Division assisted an athlete training for the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN who was in distress on Lake Conroe. The swimmer became tired from his headgear and needed assistance getting back to shore. Onc…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-1-constables-office-completes-lake-rescue/
MAN HUNT NEAR TODD MISSION
2 AM-After a pursuit, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies along with MCSO are now searching the woods off Riley Road near Foxwood. Harris County Air is on the scene including several K-9 units including Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-hunt-near-todd-mission/
PizzaForno offers 'vending machine' pizza near Baybrook Mall
PizzaForno in late summer held its grand opening at 3210 E. FM 528, Friendswood, not far from the Baybrook Mall. (Courtesy Pexels) PizzaForno in late summer held its grand opening at 3210 E. FM 528, Friendswood, not far from the Baybrook Mall. The Canada-based company offers an automated pizza oven...
Katy water park Typhoon Texas invests $4M in new attractions for younger kids
Typhoon Texas officials said Typhoon Junior was designed for kids, by kids. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) On Nov. 7, Typhoon Texas Waterpark and entertainment center announced plans to open a $4 million interconnected water park exclusively for children by summer 2023. Construction on Typhoon Junior began in mid-October and is estimated...
Kelsey-Seybold announces plans for new West University-area clinic
Officials with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic announced Nov. 7 plans to build a new 26,000-square-foot clinic at 3003 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston, in the Vanderbilt Square Shopping Center. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic) Officials with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic announced Nov. 7 plans to build a new 26,000-square-foot clinic at 3003 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston, near...
Worksheet error overstates Pearland property values by $1.3B, city faces $10M shortfall
A worksheet error that occurred during the tax assessment process brought the city a $10 million deficit less than 50 days after the passage of its budget. (Community Impact) A mistake between Brazoria and Harris county officials caused the error that set the city’s general fund back $10 million, staff said.
Barker, Rowell, Ramsey, Fessler take early leads in North Harris County Regional Water Authority board races
Eight candidates are vying for four spots on the North Harris County Regional Water Authority board of directors. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting results from Harris County show David Barker, Melissa Rowell, Mark Ramsey and Kelly Fessler have taken the lead in the four contested races on the North Harris County Regional Water Authority's board of directors.
UPDATED: Results continue to show Katy ISD tax rate election opposition; counties still reporting
Katy ISD urged voters to retain the tax rate in the voter approval tax rate election on Nov. 8. Voters have spoken, and early results show more ballots in opposition of sustaining the tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) As of 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, most ballots were counted in...
Tomball ISD holds groundbreaking ceremony for prekindergarten center
Tomball ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 4 for its prekindergarten center. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 4 for its prekindergarten center located on Keefer Road behind the staff development center. A new prekindergarten center was included in the district's 2021 bond approved by voters....
City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location
County officials informed voters that the community center was closed "due to issues outside of their control."
Tomball City Council approves $6 million in economic incentives for Costco
On first reading, Tomball City Council approved $6 million in economic incentives for Costco, which is set to build a location near the intersection of Business 249 and Holderreith Road. (Courtesy Costco Wholesale) In a special joint meeting between the Tomball City Council and the Tomball Economic Development Corp. on...
Verified Veterans Day deals In Houston – Free meals, discounts on restaurant food, retail & more for 2022!
Looking for Veterans Day Deals in Houston? You are at the right place!. Veterans Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, the 11th of November. Houston-area veterans and active military personnel can enjoy free meals and other discounts on Veterans Day, as a special thank-you for their service. You’ll need to present a military ID or other proof of service to take advantage of these Veterans Day freebies.
What is Diabetic Neuropathy?
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
