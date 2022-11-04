ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Community Impact Houston

Go Imaging Women’s Center now open in Kingwood

In early August, Go Imaging opened a new Kingwood location. (Pexels) Go Imaging opened a new Women’s Center location in Kingwood in early August. The medical center that offers services, such as ultrasounds, mammogram screenings and X-rays, is located at 23818 Hwy. 59 N., Kingwood. Go Imaging has four other locations in the Greater Houston area. 281-358-3800. www.go-imaging.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Uptown Asian Fusion serving Japanese, Chinese specialties on Woodlands Parkway

Uptown Asian Fusion is open on Woodlands Parkway. (Courtesy Uptown Asian Fusion) Uptown Asian Fusion opened at 6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste. 250, The Woodlands, in August. Uptown Asian Fusion serves classic Asian cuisine, such as sushi, soup, General Tso’s chicken, noodles and rice. 281-651-2542. www.uptownasianfusion.kwickmenu.com. A resident of the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf opens Tomball-area location

Popshelf, located at 22505 Hwy. 249., Ste. 001, Tomball, is now open. (Courtesy of Popshelf) Popshelf’s Tomball location is now open as of a Nov. 7 news release. The store, at which most items are $5 or less, is located at 22505 Hwy. 249, Ste. 001, Tomball, and offers home decor, health and beauty products, and household items, among other things.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

UPDATED: Challengers maintain leads in the Nov. 8 election for The Woodlands Township board of directors

Voters in The Woodlands area headed to the polls on Nov. 8 (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) The four contested races for The Woodlands Township board of directors saw no changes in the candidates in the lead since early voting with 73 of 111 voting precincts reporting in Montgomery County and 11 of 782 voting centers reporting in Harris County.
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 1 CONSTABLES OFFICE COMPLETES LAKE RESCUE

Today the Montgomery County Pct. 1 Marine Division assisted an athlete training for the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN who was in distress on Lake Conroe. The swimmer became tired from his headgear and needed assistance getting back to shore. Onc…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-1-constables-office-completes-lake-rescue/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MAN HUNT NEAR TODD MISSION

2 AM-After a pursuit, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies along with MCSO are now searching the woods off Riley Road near Foxwood. Harris County Air is on the scene including several K-9 units including Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-hunt-near-todd-mission/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Barker, Rowell, Ramsey, Fessler take early leads in North Harris County Regional Water Authority board races

Eight candidates are vying for four spots on the North Harris County Regional Water Authority board of directors. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting results from Harris County show David Barker, Melissa Rowell, Mark Ramsey and Kelly Fessler have taken the lead in the four contested races on the North Harris County Regional Water Authority's board of directors.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Verified Veterans Day deals In Houston – Free meals, discounts on restaurant food, retail & more for 2022!

Looking for Veterans Day Deals in Houston? You are at the right place!. Veterans Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, the 11th of November. Houston-area veterans and active military personnel can enjoy free meals and other discounts on Veterans Day, as a special thank-you for their service. You’ll need to present a military ID or other proof of service to take advantage of these Veterans Day freebies.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What is Diabetic Neuropathy?

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
HOUSTON, TX
