Severe thunderstorms have put a damper on several Friday night High School football games in the Ozarks, with the southern Ozarks bearing the brunt of the evening storms. The severe weather threat is expected to continue into the overnight hours southeast of Springfield, with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Douglas, Ozark, Wright and Howell Counties until 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO