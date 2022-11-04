ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
933kwto.com

Severe Weather Moves Across Southern Ozarks Friday Night

Severe thunderstorms have put a damper on several Friday night High School football games in the Ozarks, with the southern Ozarks bearing the brunt of the evening storms. The severe weather threat is expected to continue into the overnight hours southeast of Springfield, with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Douglas, Ozark, Wright and Howell Counties until 1:00 a.m. Saturday.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Domestic Assault Incident Near Nixa Elementary School

A domestic assault incident interrupted the student pickup at a Nixa elementary school. Nixa Police responded to a house in the 300 block of Cherry Street near the John Thomas Discovery School around 3:45 p.m. Investigators negotiated with the man in the house for a short time. They waited until...
NIXA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy