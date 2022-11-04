Areas of concern ahead of Alabama's Week 10 matchup against LSU

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama is 7-1 heading into the matchup this weekend against the LSU Tigers. Nick Saban’s squad is coming off of a bye week after knocking off a ranked Mississippi State team.

The Tide have struggled on the road this season in their matchups against

and Texas. However, the team will look to change the narrative against a good LSU squad led by Brian Kelly.

Although there have been struggles, it will likely be a much different game plan as the Tide heads into a hostile environment in Baton Rouge. Both coordinators will be tasked with creating adverse situations for the Tigers.

Today, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at the areas of concern heading into Alabama’s matchup against LSU.

Owning the line of scrimmage

Alabama has not lived up to expectations in certain areas. Two of those areas are the offensive line and the defensive line. The line of scrimmage was an issue against Tennessee on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, the Tide failed to consistently wreak havoc on Texas‘ quarterback Hudson Card. Now, they will be tasked with neutralizing a stout LSU defensive line led by the likes of Jacquelin Roy and B.J. Ojulari. The offensive line will have to play one of the best games of the season.

Eliminating chunk plays

Alabama added a bit of help on the back end against Mississippi State when defensive back Eli Ricks made his debut. Outside of Ricks and Kool-Aid McKinstry, the rest of the secondary has struggled for the most part. It will be crucial for the back end to not allow wide receivers Malik Nabers, Kayshon Boutte, and Jack Bech to have chunk plays.

Penalties

This has been a re-occurring area of concern because it seems like it won’t go away. The Tide averaged 72.8 penalty yards per game. That is the highest in the Saban era. Alabama will need to be more disciplined and more attentive toward this issue so it doesn’t continue in this week’s matchup.

Interior defensive line

The interior defensive line has been a lingering concern for the Tide up to this point in the season. Alabama has been without Byron Young, DJ Dale, and Jaheim Oatis at different points this season. Not to mention, Justin Eboigbe is likely sidelined for the rest of the season with a neck injury. The Tigers average 183.3 yards per game on the ground. This needs to be a point of emphasis for the interior defensive line in particular.

Offensive play-calling

As many Alabama fans are aware, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has been the subject of several coach openings across college football. The Tide’s play-caller will need to be dialed into the gameplan and provide the offensive players with the best opportunity to succeed. The offense is going to have score points in this game, so all eyes are on O’Brien.