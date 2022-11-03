George Lopez reveals he and daughter Mayan went to ‘trauma therapy’ after TikTok of her twerking upside down

Read full article on original website
Related
A Gay Man Revealed The Story Of How His Ex-Wife Realized He Was Having A Same-Sex Affair, And It's Sparking A Heated Debate
"All I knew was how to be what other people needed. I was raised from birth until my early 20s in church. Looking back, I spent a lot of those years in survival mode."
After Reading Her Book, It’s Time to Cancel Deuxmoi
Never make yourself the story.In more or less words, most college journalism students learn something similar to the above statement, while also forging through years of AP style quizzes, breakdowns of the First Amendment, and PR prep. Your subjects should tell the story, not you. It’s a simple, steadfast rule, broken from time to time when journalists’ reporting becomes just as interesting as their subjects; see: All the President's Men, Spotlight, or She Said.It’s clear that the infamous celeb gossip account Deuxmoi never learned this rule. A pseudonym shared by two women, whose real identities were finally unearthed earlier this...
People Who Matched With Celebs On Dating Apps, Tell Us Your Stories
Your celeb crush could be one swipe away...
Comments / 0