Ukraine Village Band works to keep spirits bright in Minnesota

Ukraine musicians mark band's 15th anniversary against backdrop of war 04:23

MINNEAPOLIS -- With Russia's war in Ukraine raging on, musicians in the Twin Cities are working to do their part.

The Ukrainian Village Band is a local group that has been performing at weddings, breweries and festivals for more than a decade. The group also has two professionally recorded albums of traditional Ukrainian music and takes pride in sharing Ukrainian culture across the Midwest.

Now the band is using its upcoming 15th anniversary to put on a stellar show to support Ukrainian soldiers and families.

"When the war first started we just were shell-shocked. We had some shows we were supposed to play but we said no, we're not going to. It's just too tough," Lev Frayman said.

After that silence came invites to play at fundraisers across the metro. As the war continues abroad, it still hits home with the band members.

"It's been a very difficult eight months for the community, for everyone who has family, friends," Frayman said.

The band is now raising money for Ukrainian soldiers getting prosthetics here in Minnesota. They say it feels good to feel good, to provide a window into Ukrainian culture, and to help everyone find strength and joy through music.

"Some of our songs go for 30 minutes. As we're playing them people keep dancing, so we can't stop. We just keep going," Frayman said.

The band will be playing at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis on Friday . Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.