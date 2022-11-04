CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Do Kwon wants conference with law enforcement; pressure on miners to rise after excepted upcoming difficulty spike

Retail investors owning less than 1 BTC are accumulating Bitcoin while whales holding over 10,000 BTC are selling, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Since August, Bitcoin has been in a distribution phase, as shown by the lighter colors on the graph below. The darker colors denote accumulation periods, as seen throughout May, June, and July. The first chart below showcases the Accumulation Trend Score for Bitcoin across all coin holders.

