CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Do Kwon wants conference with law enforcement; pressure on miners to rise after excepted upcoming difficulty spike

Hoskinson’s Twitter proposal for Cardano-Dogecoin tie-in snubbed by Reddit mods
Moderators of the Dogecoin subreddit removed a post by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson on a proposal to utilize both cryptocurrencies in a decentralized Twitter. Hoskinson said he remains “optimistic about a solid dialogue,” despite the snub. He also intends to “reach out to a few people” to advance discussions of the proposal.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin falls to June lows after Binance announces FTX deal; Coinbase, Kraken undergo downtime
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 8 includes Binance’s plans to acquire FTX, Coinbase and Kraken’s downtime after the market plummeted, and FTX’s insolvency being questioned with transactions halted for two hours. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted that FTX approached the exchange...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 7: Markets turn red as FTT dumps amid rumors of liquidity issues
In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $48.79 billion to $971.29 from $1,028.2 billion as of press time — down 4.79%. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 5.03% to $378.86 billion from $398.3 billion. Ethereum’s market cap also decreased by 6.29% to $181.53 billion from $193.3 billion.
Bitcoin mining difficulty barely adjusts downward by 0.19% as miner pressure continues
Bitcoin’s (BTC) mining difficulty has plateaued since the beginning of November and saw a 0.19 percent drop on Nov. 7 following its latest adjustment, according to CryptoSlate’s analysis of Glassnode data. The chart above shows that mining difficulty has jumped significantly starting August all the way through November....
Crypto, stocks brace for Thursday’s CPI announcement
Investors expect the Fed’s aggressive program of rate hikes to level off once inflation shows signs of being reigned in. However, forecasts suggest the U.S. economy is far from cooling. Last month, famed hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller pointed out the uncomfortable truth that historically, once inflation hits 5%,...
Research: Retail begins accumulating Bitcoin while whales continue to sell
Retail investors owning less than 1 BTC are accumulating Bitcoin while whales holding over 10,000 BTC are selling, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Since August, Bitcoin has been in a distribution phase, as shown by the lighter colors on the graph below. The darker colors denote accumulation periods, as seen throughout May, June, and July. The first chart below showcases the Accumulation Trend Score for Bitcoin across all coin holders.
XT.COM Lists BIGP in Its Main Zone
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of BIGP on its platform in the...
FTX treasury lost over $3B in a week, while Binance treasury is up $2B
FTX treasury has lost over $3 billion since the start of November, largely thanks to the implosion of its native token FTT and Solana (SOL) over the period. According to CryptoSlate data, FTT was trading at over $26 on Nov. 1; however, the token experienced high volatility within the last 24 hours, dropping 30% and pushing its value to as low as $15.40.
Could Bitcoin miner sell pressure indicate further upside potential?
Bitcoin miners have been selling BTC holdings at a rate not seen since early 2021. Further, the persistence of the negative net position change has not occurred since 2017. Miners consistently sold Bitcoin for the past three months at an aggressive rate likely to cover liabilities such as energy bills and loans.
Strong Polygon rally outperforms Bitcoin, other large caps
Data compiled by CryptoSlate shows Polygon (MATIC) has outperformed other large caps, in Bitcoin terms, since Nov. 4. Moreover, this trend continues to hold amid an essentially flat market, leading to a return of bullish sentiment for the Ethereum layer 2 chain. Drilling down into the weekly MATICBTC price chart,...
Binance to start proof-of-reserves; CZ proposes all crypto exchanges follow suit
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, or CZ, recently announced that Binance will start proof-of-reserves to support “full transparency.”. CZ also suggested that all cryptocurrency exchanges do merkle-tree proof-of-reserves. According to the CEO, fractional reserves are suited to traditional banks and not crypto companies. Worth noting that fractional reserves represent only...
FTX’s FTT risks drastic fall as tokens flood exchanges
Glassnode data, as analyzed by CryptoSlate, shows that around 50 million FTX’s FTT tokens have been dumped on exchanges following Changpeng Zhao’s announcement that Binance would liquidate its FTT position over the coming months. Around 23 million FTT tokens ($584.8 million) were transferred to Binance on Nov. 6....
BitDAO suspects Alameda of dumping BIT tokens, asks for proof of funds
BitDAO (BIT)suspected FTX founder Sam Bankman Fried’s venture capital firm Alameda Research of breaching an agreement made in 2021 and selling its 100 million BIT tokens, causing BIT to plummet. The DAO community asked Alameda to prove that it still owns its BIT tokens, and Alameda responded by transferring...
LBRY tanks 35% as US court declares it security
A U.S. court has ruled in favor of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in its case against LBRY, as it ruled that the blockchain network offered its LBC token to investors as a security. According to the Nov. 7 judgment, Judge Paul J. Barbadoro ruled that the evidence presented...
FTT temporarily jumps 44% on news of Binance acquisition before going into free fall
Update 8.20 pm: FTT continued on its death spiral to bounce at $2.73. It currently sits at $4.52. Update 6.20 pm: The token has continued to fall and is now trading at $9.40, down 60% on the day. Update 5.40 pm: The FTT token has declined further to just $11...
CryptoSlate, Crypto Briefing onboard Access Protocol Ecosystem to leverage Web3 Paywall
With over 1.5 million combined monthly users, CryptoSlate and Crypto Briefing have become the latest participants to join Access Protocol Web3 Paywall. Both publications can make use of Access Protocol’s content paywall system. As a result, the new entrants join Wu Blockchain and The Block as initial ecosystem participants.
Stock futures turn positive as election results are tallied
Stock futures were mixed in the early hours of Wednesday as markets watched and reacted to Election Day results.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s net worth fell 93% in 1 day, loses Billionaire status
The Bloomberg Terminal has updated its estimate of FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s net worth on Nov. 8 to $991 million, down from $16 billion the day before. The reduced estimate that takes away SBF’s billionaire status comes as the native token of the FTX exchange, FTT, fell over 83% to a low of just $2.67 from a daily high of $20.47. A large percentage of SBF’s wealth is tied to his business activities with both FTX and Alameda Research, meaning a reduction in the price of FTT tokens would directly affect his personal wealth.
Nearly 20K Bitcoins moved to Binance from FTX over 48 hours
Nearly 20,000 Bitcoins were moved from FTX to Binance within the last two days, increasing the latter’s total Bitcoin holdings to over 640,000. Meanwhile, FTX’s holdings currently stand at 6,000 BTC as of Nov. 8, compared to 80,000 BTC at the start of 2022. FTX reserves. FTX kept...
FTT tanks 30% after 1.9M tokens moved to FTX, Binance denies selling
FTX’s FTT token lost roughly 30% of its value in the last 24 hours after 1.9 million FTT tokens — worth roughly $44 million at the time — were moved from the Genesis over-the-counter (OTC) Desk to FTX on Nov. 8, according to Wu Blockchain. Speculation pointed...
