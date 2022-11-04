Read full article on original website
One Arrested After a Hale County Constable Vehicle Was Stolen
One person has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen Hale County Constable vehicle. KAMC News reports that Texas DPS troopers were called to help find a person evading arrested in a constable's patrol vehicle on Tuesday, November 8th. How exactly the chase began was not made immediately clear.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested October 31-November 1
The first Monday in November is here and it feels a bit strange due to the time change. I am one of those people that can not be bothered enough to change the time on his car radio and I will wait until next time change. With the time change...
Lubbock Vehicle Crash Results in Death of Woman Trying to Help
A vehicle crash occurred in West Lubbock early Monday morning resulting in the death of one person. The Lubbock Police Department received a call on Monday, November 7, at 7:52 a.m. to the area of 34th Street and West Loop 289. At the scene police discovered two vehicles that appeared to have been involved in a collision in the southbound lanes of West Loop 289.
Lubbock Residents Take To Nextdoor To Complain About Self-Checkout
If you have been inside a Walmart or any other growing number of big box stores, you have probably noticed the spread of self-checkout lanes. For years, I have been talking about this on the show as something more and more people will see for a variety of reasons. Some...
Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police
A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
‘Girls Night Out’ Male Review Coming to Lubbock’s Jakes Backroom
It may be grey-sweatpants season, but non-consensual voyeurism isn't cool, so keep those eyeballs to yourself Jezebel. Ladies, if you're looking to ogle man bods in a socially acceptable way, then "Girls Night Out" may be for you. It's a male review happening at Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide) on December 10th. The event is 21 and up. From the Facebook Event Page:
Lubbockites Reveal How They Would Improve Lubbock If They Won the 1.9 Billion Powerball
The odds might be better that you'll be eaten by a shark while hit by lightening, but what if you DID when the 1.9 Billion Powerball tonight (11/7/2022)? Would you invest it, blow it, or use it for some good?. I asked a bunch of my Lubbock friends, "if you...
Lubbock Man Accused of Stealing Groceries Threatens Employees With a Knife
A Lubbock man was arrested for Aggravated Robbery and Making a Terroristic Threat after it's said he stole groceries and threatened employees with a knife. KAMC News reports that 35-year-old David Zachary Christenson had paid for groceries with cash at a grocery store in the 2700 block of 26th Street on Friday, October 28th. However, he was seen on security footage returning just a few minutes afterwards.
Lubbock Police Give Tips on how to Minimize Vehicle Burglaries
A Lubbock man had to use a gun Monday morning, October 31,to scare off burglars during a vehicle burglary. KAMC news reported that a man had to grab his firearm after noticing that his vehicles lights were on at around 1:30 a.m.. The victim then confronted two suspects outside of his vehicle before firing a shot into the ground, resulting in the the two suspects running away from his property. The Lubbock Police Department is currently working on minimizing the risk of vehicle burglaries with some small reminders.
Passenger of Armored Bank Vehicle Dies After Crash in Lubbock
The passenger of an armored bank vehicle that was involved in a crash in Lubbock has passed away due to injuries he sustained. 64-year-old Dwayne Smart was riding in the truck when it crashed in the 400 block of Texas Avenue the morning of Thursday, November 3rd. KAMC News reports that 20-year-old Vasile Mustata was driving an SUV with 4 passengers in the 1000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
Argument at Lubbock bar Results in one Person With Injuries
An argument at a Lubbock bar results in one person being discovered with injuries at a motel. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 5200 block of Avenue Q South Drive at 2am Tuesday, November 1. The initial call that was received was due to a report of shots fired at the Hub City Inn, a motel in that area.
A Second Arrest has Been Made in Connection to a 2021 Murder
A second suspect in connection to a murder case from 2021 has been issued a warrant while already in custody. The Lubbock Police Department issued a statement in regards to the arrest of 19-year-old Adam Villarreal. Villarreal was arrested back on April 5th of this year and was served a...
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
Why!? I was feeling so lucky this time around. $2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California. My boss fittingly pointed out that now, that person "can afford to live in California." Bummer, man. It was even more exciting because...
Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
Lubbock Nonprofit Helping the Community to Repurpose old Pumpkins
It's November and by now that Halloween pumpkin you might still have outside your front door is looking even spookier as it dries out. One group is making sure that those pumpkins are not going to waste and given a new life, in the afterlife. The nonprofit organization, Growing Together...
It’s Election Day, Here’s What You Need To Know
It's Election Day and across Lubbock, the State of Texas, and the United States, millions will be casting their votes for candidates they want representing them. Early voting was down across Texas including here in Lubbock County, but many are expecting a surge of voters today, but numbers could still come out lower than the 2018 Election that featured a battle for the U.S. Senate in Texas between Senator Ted Cruz and challenger Beto O'Rourke.
The Self-Checkout Won’t Kill You, Lubbock…It’s Not That Hard
I never realized people were so lazy that they would pick a fight over needing to check themselves out. I've always preferred checking myself out when I buy my groceries or whatnot. It minimizes the chances of having an awkward interaction with someone and leaves me to my own devices. It really don't mind doing the "extra work" of waving my items over a scanner and bagging them myself.
Lubbock Christmas Tradition Continues With ’44th Candlelight at the Ranch’
I absolutely love Lubbock's Ranching Heritage Center (3121 4th St), mostly because it's a beautiful and whimsical place to visit. I like to walk the grounds slowly and thoughtfully, imagining life in and around the structures on the property, in their own temporal space. The historic structures at the NRHC...
Lubbock Woman Nearly Struck by Flying Ladder on Loop 289
Do you ever have one of those crazy moments where you see something terrible about to happen and the whole world slows down as you process your next move? Well, that happened to me on the way to work this morning when a ladder came flying off of a truck driving in front of me.
Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Don't want to cook for Thanksgiving? These Lubbock restaurants are ready to serve you and your loved ones. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
