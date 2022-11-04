ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Vehicle Crash Results in Death of Woman Trying to Help

A vehicle crash occurred in West Lubbock early Monday morning resulting in the death of one person. The Lubbock Police Department received a call on Monday, November 7, at 7:52 a.m. to the area of 34th Street and West Loop 289. At the scene police discovered two vehicles that appeared to have been involved in a collision in the southbound lanes of West Loop 289.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police

A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

‘Girls Night Out’ Male Review Coming to Lubbock’s Jakes Backroom

It may be grey-sweatpants season, but non-consensual voyeurism isn't cool, so keep those eyeballs to yourself Jezebel. Ladies, if you're looking to ogle man bods in a socially acceptable way, then "Girls Night Out" may be for you. It's a male review happening at Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide) on December 10th. The event is 21 and up. From the Facebook Event Page:
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Man Accused of Stealing Groceries Threatens Employees With a Knife

A Lubbock man was arrested for Aggravated Robbery and Making a Terroristic Threat after it's said he stole groceries and threatened employees with a knife. KAMC News reports that 35-year-old David Zachary Christenson had paid for groceries with cash at a grocery store in the 2700 block of 26th Street on Friday, October 28th. However, he was seen on security footage returning just a few minutes afterwards.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Police Give Tips on how to Minimize Vehicle Burglaries

A Lubbock man had to use a gun Monday morning, October 31,to scare off burglars during a vehicle burglary. KAMC news reported that a man had to grab his firearm after noticing that his vehicles lights were on at around 1:30 a.m.. The victim then confronted two suspects outside of his vehicle before firing a shot into the ground, resulting in the the two suspects running away from his property. The Lubbock Police Department is currently working on minimizing the risk of vehicle burglaries with some small reminders.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Passenger of Armored Bank Vehicle Dies After Crash in Lubbock

The passenger of an armored bank vehicle that was involved in a crash in Lubbock has passed away due to injuries he sustained. 64-year-old Dwayne Smart was riding in the truck when it crashed in the 400 block of Texas Avenue the morning of Thursday, November 3rd. KAMC News reports that 20-year-old Vasile Mustata was driving an SUV with 4 passengers in the 1000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Argument at Lubbock bar Results in one Person With Injuries

An argument at a Lubbock bar results in one person being discovered with injuries at a motel. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 5200 block of Avenue Q South Drive at 2am Tuesday, November 1. The initial call that was received was due to a report of shots fired at the Hub City Inn, a motel in that area.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

It’s Election Day, Here’s What You Need To Know

It's Election Day and across Lubbock, the State of Texas, and the United States, millions will be casting their votes for candidates they want representing them. Early voting was down across Texas including here in Lubbock County, but many are expecting a surge of voters today, but numbers could still come out lower than the 2018 Election that featured a battle for the U.S. Senate in Texas between Senator Ted Cruz and challenger Beto O'Rourke.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

The Self-Checkout Won’t Kill You, Lubbock…It’s Not That Hard

I never realized people were so lazy that they would pick a fight over needing to check themselves out. I've always preferred checking myself out when I buy my groceries or whatnot. It minimizes the chances of having an awkward interaction with someone and leaves me to my own devices. It really don't mind doing the "extra work" of waving my items over a scanner and bagging them myself.
LUBBOCK, TX
