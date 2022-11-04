Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M to face rejuvenated program Saturday night at Auburn
Before the season, many anticipated Auburn having an interim head football coach by the time it played Texas A&M. That indeed is the case, but few anticipated both teams would be struggling as much as they are. A&M and Auburn are each 3-6, including 1-5 in Southeastern Conference play heading...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M needs to find a few positives
The Texas A&M football team had high expectations for the season, but at this point it’ll settle for a few positives to take into the offseason which won’t be easy. A&M’s nightmarish season got worse in Saturday’s 41-24 loss to Florida. The Aggies played a competitive first half for a 24-20 lead, but could muster only 105 yards of offense in the second half in losing its fifth straight. That leaves the Aggies (3-6) in danger of not being bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008 when first-year head coach Mike Sherman went 4-8. Sherman got a pass for not going to a bowl, because the roster he inherited from Dennis Franchione wasn’t talented enough. What Sherman didn’t get a pass for was losing the season opener to the Sun Belt’s Arkansas State.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher emphasize the fundamentals in trying to break skid
The Texas A&M football team is still feeling the effects of the flu, but redshirt freshman quarterback Conner Weigman is expected to start against Auburn on Saturday. Weigman missed last week’s 41-24 loss to Florida after throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns in his first start against Ole Miss. Weigman was one of six players who missed the Florida game and others were less than 100%.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Hefner's growing confidence evident in A&M's season-opening win over ULM
With a stoic look on his face, Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner walked backwards toward the half-court line with an air about him that said he had done this many times before. However, in his two previous seasons with the Aggies, the lanky spot-shooter had never drained a turn-around, fade-away jumper to beat the buzzer at the end of the half.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M-UMass to kick at 11
Texas A&M’s football game against Massachusetts on Nov. 19 will kick at 11 a.m. and be available on SEC Network+/ESPN+. A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) will be at Auburn (3-6, 1-5) at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday with the game on the SEC Network. UMass (1-7), which is an independent, will be at Arkansas State this Saturday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Auburn outlasts A&M
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn defeated Texas A&M 25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31 in Southeastern Conference volleyball action Sunday to complete a weekend sweep of their two weekend matches. A&M (12-13, 4-10) was led by Caroline Meuth (19 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks), Logan Lednicky (16 kills, 6 blocks, 6 kills),...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media at the Auburn preview press conference from Kyle Field. (November 7, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Devon Achane
Texas A&M Football running back Devon Achane meets the media at the Auburn preview press conference from Kyle Field. (November 7, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Sam Mathews
Texas A&M Football linebacker Sam Mathews meets the media at the Auburn preview press conference from Kyle Field. (November 7, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M men to play Louisiana-Monroe tonight
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open the season against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena. A&M had a 90-47 exhibition victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday. Freshman forward Solomon Washington had 15 points and sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV added 11 points. Louisiana-Monroe...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Chris Park back at Texas A&M as deputy AD for external relations, business development
Chris Park thought he was getting a spam call. The number had a Bryan-College Station area code, which Park recognized, but he didn’t have it saved on his cell phone. When Park answered, he proceeded to have an hour-long conversation with a man about a job opportunity. On the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie volleyball team drops first of two matches against Tigers
AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Auburn 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Neville Arena. The teams will play again at 4 p.m. Sunday. A&M (12-12, 4-9) dropped two close sets before breaking through in the third set. The Aggies...
Bryan College Station Eagle
NCAA Regional Preview: Wendel McRaven
Texas A&M assistant track and field coach Wendel McRaven previews this Friday's NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional in College Station. (November 7, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M volleyball head coach Bird Kuhn meets the media at her weekly press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 7, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 11
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 11 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Johnson earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after starring in Madisonville’s 30-14 victory over Salado. The wide receiver had three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson received 27% of the online weekly...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Consol falls to top-ranked Cedar Park
Cedar Park, the top-ranked Class 5A girls basketball team, held on for a 46-39 victory over A&M Consolidated on Tuesday at Tiger Gym. Mia Teran had 12 points and four rebounds for the Tigers. Kateria Gooden added nine points, five rebounds two steals and two blocks. Paris Pavlas had six points and eight rebounds. The Consol JV fell 28-26 in overtime as Addyson Richardson had eight points. Consol’s freshman grabbed a 47-41 victory as Tamia Ibe-Baker had 16 points and Rachel Moran added 11.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Vote now in the Week 11 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Owens had a night to remember in Rockdale’s 46-38 win against McGregor. The wide receiver stuffed the stat sheet with eight receptions for 178 yards and four touchdowns.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rockdale 46, McGregor 38
McGREGOR -- Rockdale quarterback Blayden Barcak threw for five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 46-38 District 11-3A Division I victory over the McGregor Bulldogs in a season-finale for both teams. Barcak completed 14 of 23 for 280 yards with Robert Owens grabbing eight of them for 178 yards...
Bryan College Station Eagle
volleyball
Here are bi-district, area and regional quarterfinal scores and pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams in the high school playoffs. College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station def. Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15; College Station vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, Anderson-Shiro, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brenham def. Killeen...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's basketball team races past Lone Star-Tomball 130-57
BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team used all 16 of its players in a 130-57 victory over Lone Star-Tomball on Saturday at the Kruse Center. Freshman guard Joey Ramirez led Blinn (1-1) with 20 points, while sophomore guard Marco Foster had 13 and sophomore guard Elijah Elliott added 12.
Comments / 0