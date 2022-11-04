Read full article on original website
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid First Drive Review: The Perfect Recipe
A hybrid electric and gas-powered drivetrain is not new to the Honda CR-V. However, Honda has realized that hybrid drivetrains are the link to what comes next. The big move here for Honda is to bring out an all-new CR-V and integrate hybrid models into the lineup rather than offering them as a powertrain alternative. For 2023, there are four trim levels: EX, EX-L, Sport, and Sport Touring. The Sport and Sport Touring are the hybrid models, using a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated gas engine with an electric motor for power, while the EX and EX-L use a 1.5-liter turbo engine.
insideevs.com
2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 First Drive Review: The (Silent) Transporter Has Arrived
Whether it was the universally acclaimed E38 that Jason Statham car-chased to stardom on the silver screen or the Bangle-penned E65 (offered with the first-ever production direct-injection V12), the BMW 7 Series has never shied away from making a statement, and this latest seventh-generation model is certainly no exception. The...
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Edge Will Offer Hybrid Powertrain
Details regarding the elusive next-generation Ford Edge are beginning to trickle in. It seems likely that the crossover will be offered exclusively in China, as evidenced by an information leak in the Asian country, although it’s unclear at this point if it could be sold in North American markets after the 2023 model year. In China, at least, the next-generation crossover will retain the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost as the current-gen Edge, but Ford Authority has learned that its powertrain options will include a hybrid electric powertrain as well.
CAR AND DRIVER
1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
• With a Holman Moody 427-cubic-inch V-8 and a four-speed manual transmission, this Cobra is the apex of American 1960s performance machinery. • Cobra production wound down in December 1966, so this is one of the last of a breed. • The 427s were better sorted out than the narrow-body...
2023 Lexus RX 350h First Drive: What’s New on This Super Popular Luxury SUV?
The 2023 Lexus RX 350h was redesigned for the new model year. We're driving it this week and got to experience some of the new changes. The post 2023 Lexus RX 350h First Drive: What’s New on This Super Popular Luxury SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
Why Do Diesel Fans Love Ford’s 7.3-Liter Power Stroke Diesel?
The new Power Stroke diesel from Ford makes a ton of power. But, if you ask a diesel fan, this is the engine you want in your truck. The post Why Do Diesel Fans Love Ford’s 7.3-Liter Power Stroke Diesel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck
If the Grand Wagoneer was a capable work truck instead of a capable 4x4, it might look a lot like this. The post The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
TOGG Debuts The First EV Built In Turkey
Türkiye'nin Otomobili Girişim Grubu, or TOGG, opened its production facility with a grand ceremony. At the ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took the stage with the prototype of the first C-segment SUV to be produced by the brand. TOGG didn't announce the name of the new...
5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022
The best used luxury compact SUVs over $25,000 include the 2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 BMW X3, 2019 Audi Q5, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the 2016 Lexus NX. The post 5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Long-Term Tester After 25,000 Miles: Was It Worth It?
Automotive publication Edmunds has owned a Tesla Model Y for a few years. Over the course of that time, they've put quite a few miles on it, all while putting it through the paces in a number of ways. Regardless of how it performed in various tests, the important part here is that the editors at Edmunds got to learn precisely what it's like to live with the most popular Tesla model. Now, it's time for them to let us know what they learned.
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta 10.69.2.4 Tackle Detroit City
Our friend Toni Ezero is a Tesla Full Self-Driving beta tester, and he has been for some time. What's interesting about Toni and his footage is that he lives in the Metro Detroit area and records most of his FSD beta drives in the downtown area. With each new FSD beta over-the-air software update, Toni heads out yet again to keep us apprised of the technology's progress (or lack thereof).
insideevs.com
Honde e:N2 Concept Previews China-Only Sedan, Shows EV Design Direction
Even though in the United States Honda is relying on General Motors and its Ultium platform as a basis for its first EVs sold in the country, for the global market the Japanese automaker is developing its own. Called e:N Architecture F, it is a dedicated EV platform that is said to make vehicles engaging to drive while giving a “sense of unity with the vehicle.”
insideevs.com
Go Bike Packing Off The Grid With The B Turtle Microcaravan
If you've ever gone bike packing off the grid, then you know just how important the right gear is. Personally, I've never done it—I've always made use of cheap hotels or Airbnb's, plus, I need my constant internet connection. That said, I'd definitely love to try it out if given the chance. With cycling in general rapidly growing as more than just a pastime, more and more specialized equipment is hitting the market.
insideevs.com
Discover More With iGo's Discovery Series Of All-Rounder E-Bikes
Building a bicycle categorized as an all-purpose machine is undeniably a lot tougher than you think. For starters, the term "all-purpose" means that it should be able to do pretty much anything and everything under the sun—be it a quick workout or a commute carrying your daily essentials. Naturally, an electric bike can do a better job of fitting the bill simply because it has a lot more capability than a standard bike.
insideevs.com
UK: Plug-In Car Sales Increased By 18% In October 2022
In October, new passenger car registrations in the UK increased by 26% year-over-year to 134,344, which is the third month of growth. However, year-to-date sales decreased to 1,342,712 (down 6% vs. already weak 2021) and this year is expected to be the weakest since 1982. At the same time, plug-in...
Top Speed
INFINITI's Comeback Plan: Here's What To Expect
As sales continue to plummet, Infiniti is in a key moment of its very existence. While the Q50 and Q60 models are good alternatives to the usual suspects in the premium segment, their outdated tech puts them at a disadvantage. Infiniti’s brand crisis certainly isn’t helping as the Japanese automaker has renamed its models more times than we can count since its inception in 1989. But after parent Nissan saw a revival, can we expect the same for its luxury arm? Now, however, it would appear Infiniti has gathered its second wind and wants to give us sport-luxury models like the QX55 coupe SUV. More importantly, car aficionado Kirk Kreifels reported that Infiniti would adopt a version of Nissan’s E-Power. It’s called the I-Power (go figure) and the future of the Japanese luxury brand might very well depend on it.
3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Kia K5 Over Its Camry Competition
In the midsize sedan segment, the 2023 Kia K5 and the Toyota Camry go head to head in a field stacked with competitive entries. But which should you choose? The post 3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Kia K5 Over Its Camry Competition appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
livingetc.com
This mind-blowing DIY magnet hack shows you where the studs are behind your walls
Unless you're a true minimalist, you probably love to adorn your walls with artwork, mirrors and other thoughtful decor. Sometime it's more essential furnishings, like shelving or a wall-mounted TV. However, in most cases, the kind of weekend project that involves mounting something heavy onto your wall involves more than just drilling some screws wherever you please. You need to use a stud finder.
