Dealing with Seasonal Affective Disorder
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you have noticed your mood or someone else's mood start to change as the daylight hours start to get less, it could be due to Seasonal Affective Disorder. Seasonal Affective Disorder is caused by the change in daylight and your sleep cycle. It usually starts in the fall and lasts until spring. Through the winter, we also tend to stay inside longer because of the cold weather and that limits our time in the sun even more. A person may feel sad, lose interest in activities they once enjoyed, lack energy, have difficulty sleeping, and experience a change in diet. The good news is there are ways to help cope with these symptoms.
Veterans Day Celebration Walk at Rhodes State honors veterans and raises awareness of mental health issues they face
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Rhodes State College honors veterans and raises awareness of mental health issues that some of them are facing. This morning they held a Veterans Day Celebration Walk to let their veterans and their military-connected students show how much they honor their sacrifice and their selflessness. After the ceremony and moment of silence, Rhodes State's Veterans Task Force asked everyone to take 2.2 laps around the quad in honor of the 22 veterans that take their own lives every day due to suicide. The college wants to let veterans know they are there for them.
Lima Memorial Welcome Center to Host Health & Wellness Fair
Press Release from Lima Memorial Health System: Access to convenient, quality care is essential to the overall health and well-being of our family, friends and neighbors. To extend this care even more into the community, Lima Memorial Health System will host a Health & Wellness Fair on Sunday, November 13, from 1 - 3 p.m. in its newly renovated Welcome Center. The event is free and open to the public and will include free health screenings, resources, refreshments and giveaways.
Farmers enjoy a dry harvest season
HARROD, OH (WLIO) - The combines continue to roll along as harvest nears completion. While late spring planting caused a later start to harvest, Mother Nature has proved unusually cooperative for field work with very dry weather. We spoke to a farmer in Harrod who says this year is set to rank in the top five of what they've produced, and the little rain we've had this fall hasn't caused any delays. Of course, if it's not weathered, it's something else and says a fungal disease has been found in some of the harvested corn.
Project SEARCH students get unique live theater experiences
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A group of students got the VIP treatment at the reception before Sunday's showing of Hairspray the Musical. Project SEARCH is a program where students with learning disabilities from Apollo Career Center take on internships at Mercy Health-St. Rita's to gain real world experience. A reception was held in honor of project SEARCH students who participated in a commercial for the musical where they learned about what goes on behind the scenes of a live play and dressed up like actors.
Lima Kiwanis hears about the support available from the Allen County Veterans Service Commission
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Veterans helping veterans is what the Allen County Veterans Service Commission is all about. The Lima Kiwanis Club honoring their veterans today and learning about the commission. Allen County has a little more the 6,600 veterans and the commission assists about 400 a year. The Veterans Service Commission believes that number will increase with the passage of the PACT Act which is expanding VA health care as they assist in filing claims.
Lima Central Catholic holds their annual One Day of Giving fundraiser
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A big day of giving at Lima Central Catholic Schools as the generosity of others will help their students. Donations coming in by mail, by hand, by phone, and even through the walk-up window, the annual One Day of Giving is the school's largest fundraising effort. Classes competed against each other to see who could raise the most. Not just current students but alumni as well in support of the school.
OSU Lima's Tim Rehner speaks about partnership with Lima Ford Engine Plant during Lima Rotary meeting
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Efforts to build a pipeline of qualified workers for regional industries are continuing locally as a regional college and manufacturer partnership expands. The Ohio State Lima campus is now offering its 4-year bachelor of science in engineering technology degree exclusively at the engineering and manufacturing center located at the Ford Lima Engine Plant's training center. OSU Lima's dean and director speaking at the Lima Rotary, giving an update on how the program is working to maintain local talent while meeting the needs of local manufacturers with real-world, hands-on experiences.
Around 300 local DECA students prepare for upcoming competitions
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The local DECA students get some good practice in before they start competitions this winter. Around 300 students from 9 schools in northwest and central Ohio took part in a fall leadership conference at UNOH. DECA is a national organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. The conference gives the students the chance to practice organizing a branding campaign and public speaking.
Holiday Open House kicks of the season in Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - This is the 26th year that the Wapakoneta businesses have kicked off the holiday season with the Holiday open house. With locations all over the city, the weekend long event gave businesses the chance to break out their decorations and gave shoppers a chance to make a dent in their holiday wish lists. The Holiday Open House starts the clock for what people consider the most wonderful time of the year in Wapakoneta.
Bluffton alum who works for Cleveland Guardians speaks at this week's Bluffton Forum
BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - An employee of a Major League Baseball team spoke at Bluffton University to share career advice. Estée Hemphill is a Bluffton alum who now works for the Cleveland Guardians. She spoke to students and other members of the Bluffton community on the importance of feedback for both new and experienced professionals. She emphasized not only the importance of seeking criticism to improve yourself, but also the benefits of confidently voicing your opinions in decision-making as a new employee. Hemphill hopes her perspective motivates students when they enter the job market.
October calls to the Delphos Police Department
Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 339 calls for service in the month of October, bringing the total to 3084 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of October and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
Lima City Council to vote on $1,000 pandemic bonus for certain current employees
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Mayor Sharetta Smith is asking council to approve a onetime payment of $1,000 to current city employees that had to provide essential work during the pandemic. There would be qualifications that the employees would have to meet to get the hazard pay, including they would have to been employed between March 9th and December 31st of 2020, and was not engaged in work that was “work from home,” unless it was required to do so under a quarantine order. All elected officials and mayoral staff appointees are not eligible to get the hazard pay. The bonus is part of Lima’s “Better Together” plan and will not exceed a total of $420,000.
DeWine and Husted looking at Ohio's future workforce on eve of midterm elections
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted made his third stop in Lima in three weeks because he says of the importance of West Central Ohio is to the Republican party. He and Governor Mike DeWine have made jobs and training an important issue for the state of Ohio. With the announcements of billions of dollars in investment in Ohio leading to thousands of new jobs, training the future workforce is key.
Local polling locations seeing a steady stream of voters
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After months of campaigning and political ads, today is the day that people can cast their ballots to determine who will be running the state for the next four years and more. Conner Prince visited the First Baptist Church to find out how voter turnout is going.
Collins sentenced to community control for threatening Allen County judge
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who police say threatened violence towards an Allen County judge was sentenced to 5 years of community control. Ronald Collins pleaded guilty to a felony charge each of retaliation and attempted retaliation. Collins was indicted after releasing a video that police say expressed anger towards Allen County Court Judge Terri Kohlreiser and another person after certain court proceedings. Collins says he could have handled it differently.
Allen County Auditor's Office receives the "Clean Audit" award for the 4th year in a row
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is once again getting a clean audit from the State of Ohio. Ohio Auditor Keith Faber in town to present the awards to Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy. This is the 4th year that her office and the 3rd for the landbank. The state not only looks over the books but also the legislation that determines the usage of taxpayers' dollars. By receiving a "clean audit" from the state, it does affect other aspects of government.
Crime Stoppers seeks information on the whereabouts of Leroy "Knowledge" Page
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who was involved in a home invasion and assault the last weekend of October. 32-year-old Leroy "Knowledge" Page is facing a felonious assault charge after running from police and forcing his way...
FIRST Lego League Continues at Lima Family YMCA
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Most of us have probably sculpted a castle or a fortress out of Legos, but did you know that those tiny blocks can craft a big, bright future in STEM careers for local youth?. The FIRST Lego League for kids aged 9 to 14 is providing local...
Minster Girls Take Home 15th State Cross Country Crown; Anna's Paige Steinke Crown DIV. III Champ; Bluffton's Nygaard & Armstrong, O-G's Fortman Placed in Top 10
Hello, I'm Tony Quach and I am from Los Angeles, CA. I recently graduated with my master's in journalism from USC and I'm excited to be the Sports Reporter for Your Hometown Stations. Have a story idea? Email me at aquach@wlio.com!
