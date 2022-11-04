A new teaser video has been released for Meet Me in the Bathroom, the documentary film chronicling the history of the New York music scene of the early 2000s. The movie is based on Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 book of the same name and features never-before-seen footage of bands such as the Strokes, the Moldy Peaches, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, TV on the Radio, and others. Today, film distribution company Utopia has shared new footage from the documentary. Watch the Moldy Peaches’ Kimya Dawson and Adam Green encounter Julian Casablancas and the Strokes for the first time in the clip below.

6 DAYS AGO