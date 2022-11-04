Read full article on original website
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer: Ralphie Is Back
Ever wonder what happened to Ralphie from A Christmas Story when he grew up? HBO Max is praying that you have and you do and you very much want to know — because they’ve made a whole movie about it and it’s coming to streaming on their service this holiday season.
IGN
A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Trailer
From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
Gamespot
Sker Ritual - Episode 1: The Cursed Lands of Lavernock Trailer
Descend into hell in the latest for Sker Ritual trailer, introducing Episode One: Cursed Lands of Lavernock. Here's a look at some new gameplay, showing off what's to come in the co-op survival FPS' first DLC episode.
theplaylist.net
New ‘Causeway’ Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence’s PTSD Soldier Drama Hits Apple TV+ Tomorrow On November 4
After its world premiere at TIFF in September, critics praised “Causeway” as a momentous return for actress Jennifer Lawrence. But did Lawrence ever really leave the limelight? Sure, she took a year or so off from acting after her engagement, but that lined up with when COVID-19 effectively shut down the movie business. So, not counting 2020, she’s starred in a film a year since 2017, including last year’s “Don’t Look Up.”
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
Musician Mike Schank, who was best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film "American Movie," has died, according to a close friend
Popculture
Amazon Prime Cancels Groundbreaking Dramedy Series After Just One Season
Amazon Prime Video's won't get a second season. The eight-episode series premiered in Jan. 2022 and centered on people living on the autism spectrum. The show was favored by viewers, and received a 90 percent average rating and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As We See It is based on the Israeli scripted format On The Spectrum, created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. The show followed Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.
Collider
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons
The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
Watch the Strokes Meet the Moldy Peaches in New Meet Me in the Bathroom Clip
A new teaser video has been released for Meet Me in the Bathroom, the documentary film chronicling the history of the New York music scene of the early 2000s. The movie is based on Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 book of the same name and features never-before-seen footage of bands such as the Strokes, the Moldy Peaches, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, TV on the Radio, and others. Today, film distribution company Utopia has shared new footage from the documentary. Watch the Moldy Peaches’ Kimya Dawson and Adam Green encounter Julian Casablancas and the Strokes for the first time in the clip below.
Inside Man review: David Tennant and Stanley Tucci star in crime crowd pleaser now on Netflix
What happens when ordinary people fall down the rabbit hole of extraordinary criminal activity? This is a premise that has captivated prestige television in recent years, from Sally Wainwright’s miraculous Happy Valley to Noah Hawley’s pitch-black re-imagination of Fargo. Normal people – neither good nor bad – trapped in a cycle of bad decisions. And this is the territory that Steven Moffatt – ex of the parishes of Doctor Who and Sherlock – is treading with his new four-part BBC thriller, Inside Man.The man on the inside is Stanley Tucci’s Jefferson Grieff, a former professor of criminology now on...
Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series 1923 gets a second season with stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and more in talks to return... with two shows set in the 1940s and 1960s eyed
Taylor Sheridan's sprawling Yellowstone TV universe is getting a bit bigger, with his upcoming prequel 1923 getting a second season before the first debuts. 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios have given the 52-year-old writer the green light for the second season, with stars such as Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in talks to return for the Paramount Plus series, via Deadline.
‘My Sister Liv,’ Powerful Doc About Teen Suicide Epidemic, Unveils Trailer and Q&A (Exclusive)
A late-breaking contender in this year’s best documentary feature Oscar race is My Sister Liv, a deeply powerful and moving film about the struggles of one young woman from Boulder, Colorado, Liv Kunik, that also speaks to the larger teen suicide epidemic in America and the rest of the world. The film, directed by Alan Hicks, the Australian Grammy-winning director of the acclaimed music docs Keep On Keepin’ On and Quincy, and produced by Paula DuPré Pesmen, whose past credits include the Oscar-winning doc The Cove and three of the Harry Potter films, had its world premiere at July’s Karlovy Vary...
Gamespot
Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties DLC Release Trailer
Check out the release trailer for Dying Light 2's upcoming Bloody Ties DLC. The DLC releases on November 10th!
Gamespot
Ralph Macchio Compares Creed To The Karate Kid Cinematic Universe
The Karate Kid franchise found new life with the sequel series Cobra Kai coming to Netflix, having previously been on YouTube Red and becoming a pop culture sensation crossing over into action figures and even a video game. Sony has plans for another Karate Kid feature film, but it's currently unknown about its ties to the current Karate Kid cinematic universe (KKCU).
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Ramattra Official Reveal Trailer
Originally a war machine, Ramattra shed his munitions for a shield to protect his people by promoting peace and tranquility. His ideals weren’t far removed from his fellow Shambli monk, Zenyatta. However, Ramattra’s story is one of hardships, trauma, and a magnified view of humanity’s harsh realities.
Prime Video Drops ‘Mammals’ Trailer Starring James Corden
James Corden is starring in Prime Video’s new dark comedy titled Mammals and the streamer just dropped the trailer which you can view above. All six episodes of the show will be made available in over 240 countries starting November 11. Mammals follows the story of Jamie (Corden), a chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Melia Kreiling). Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan). Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff’s marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue (Sally Hawkins) also widen. The series was written by two-time...
Gamespot
HBO Cancels Westworld, Final Season Won't Happen
In a shocking decision, HBO has canceled its hit sci-fi drama Westworld after four seasons. This news comes as Season 4 wrapped up this past August. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is pulling the plug on Westworld, but this isn't where the series planned on ending. Co-creator Jonathan Nolan told Deadline last month that "We always planned for a fifth and final season. We are still in conversations with the network. We very much hope to make them."
Engadget
HBO cancels sci-fi drama 'Westworld' after four seasons
It's time to bid farewell to the androids of Westworld. HBO has cancelled the sci-fi title after four seasons, even though showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were hoping for a fifth to reach the ending they had in mind. Nolan and Joy were trying to negotiate for a last season as recently as October, but their discussions clearly did not pan out. In a statement, HBO said:
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers Review - Sonic, Is That You?
From the moment it was first revealed, it was clear that Sonic Frontiers is quite unlike any of its predecessors. Sonic's 3D adventures have been more miss than hit throughout the blue hedgehog's 31-year existence. For every Sonic Generations, there's been a Sonic Boom or Sonic '06 leaving behind a bitter taste and further diluting the speedy mascot's appeal. Each new game has offered some variation on the Sonic formula, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle and finally give the series a consistent direction moving forward, but none have succeeded--at least until now. Sonic Frontiers is that game.
Ethel Cain’s ‘Freezer Bride’ U.S. Tour Concludes with Transcendent Los Angeles Show: Concert Review
At around 90 minutes, Ethel Cain’s sold-out Friday show at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles was the average length of a revivalist preacher’s sermon, delivered to an audience just as transfixed. The fast-rising indie singer — whose real name is Hayden Anhedönia, with “Ethel Cain” as both a persona and a kind of band name — presided over a dedicated and impassioned crowd on the last U.S. stop of her “Freezer Bride” tour, who clung to her every word. A trans woman who grew up in an insular religious community in Florida, Anhedönia’s musing can be unexpectedly normal considering her...
