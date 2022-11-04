Read full article on original website
Watch: Local Artist Hosts Virtual Tours Of The Outsiders House Museum
TULSA, Okla. - Patrick McNicholas, a local artist, tour guide and more, is bringing a bit of Tulsa to students across the country. Patrick joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday morning to talk about how he is expanding tours of the Outsiders House Museum, to people who aren't able to make the field trip.
Watch: Tulsa's Mother Road Market Celebrates 4 Years Of Operation
A Tulsa staple is celebrating an anniversary with something good. For four years now, Mother Road Market has been bringing food and fun to the community. This celebration is on Saturday, November 12, and is a birthday party for everyone including special menu items, live music, and family activities. Mother...
Over 3,700 People To Participate In Tulsa's Veterans Day Parade
More than 3,700 people are signed up to participate in Tulsa's Veterans Day Parade this year. Organizers say this year's theme is "Honoring Veteran Advocates." In addition to more than 350 vehicles and floats, the parade will have a fly-over of a WWII C-47 cargo plane, the same type that paratroopers used during the Normandy invasion.
Sleep Expert On Impact Of Time Changes On Children
TULSA, Okla. - Many Americans enjoyed an extra hour of sleep this weekend, but for children, the changing of the clocks twice a year can have a big impact on their routines. On Monday, sleep expert Tara Hess from Tulsa Pediatrics sleep consulting joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to discuss the impact the time change can have on children.
Local Propositions On The Ballot In Green Country
Voters heading to the polls on Tuesday can expect to see some local propositions on the ballot in Green Country. The City of Collinsville is asking voters to approve a half-cent sales tax that would go towards improvements for the police and fire departments. The city's police and fire chiefs say they want to finance new buildings to keep up with growth in the city.
Broken Arrow Woman Celebrates 102nd Birthday
A Broken Arrow woman celebrated her 102nd birthday Monday! Bette Dacus said the day was the perfect ending to two days of celebrations. "My daughter had my nieces and nephews and all their little kids in her house. And we just had such a big time. And then yesterday, my church, Sunday school class, cake, like this, and gifts and cards, and well wishes," Dacus said.
News 9’s Feliz Romero At Markwayne Mullin Watch Party
News 9’s Feliz Romero has been following Republican Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin for the last few months as he campaigns. She joins his team in Tulsa as they prepare for their watch party this evening. For the latest election information from races across the state, follow this link.
Tulsa City Councilor Questions Source Of Runoff Opponent's Funding
A Tulsa City Councilor is raising questions about donations to her election opponent – mostly from people with ties to a single company that does substantial business with the City. Councilor Connie Dodson is facing Christian Bengel in a runoff election Tuesday. In the primary, Bengel got more votes,...
Man Accused Of Falling Asleep Behind Wheel Arrested By Tulsa Police
While police were on the scene of a deadly crash on Monday night, officers noticed a car had been stopped at a nearby traffic light for a long time. When officers approached, the car they say they found the driver allegedly asleep behind the wheel with his foot still on the brake.
Man Killed In Overnight Crash In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating after one person was killed in an overnight crash near East 41st Street and South 145th East Avenue. Tulsa Police say a woman who witnessed the crash, at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, helped officers piece together what exactly happened. According to Police, a woman was...
Major Construction Project Begins In Tulsa Monday
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is beginning a major road project Monday at the I-44 and Highway 169 interchange. Crews are making improvements to the pavement, ramps and bridges. During the construction, I-44 will narrow to two lanes in both directions and northbound 169 will also be down to two...
2 Teens Arrested After Shots Fired In Tulsa
Two 15-year-old males have been arrested after multiple shots were fired Saturday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa police said they responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots near South Memorial Drive and East 71st Street. Witnesses on the scene followed the suspects to the...
Tulsa Police Investigate Shooting Along I-44 Near 21st
Several agencies are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in her twenties on Sunday. Police are on the scene in the parking lot of the Marina Shopping Center at 21st and I-44. Officers confirmed the woman was shot and she is still alive, but there are still a lot...
Police Arrest 4 In Separate Cases Of Stolen Copper In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said they've arrested four people in two separate cases, involving $20,000 worth of stolen copper. Brian Tash and Heather Walker were caught at their home with burned copper wire and tools used to steal copper, officers said. The two have a history of crimes related to stealing copper,...
Armed Carjacking Leads To Multiple Arrests On BA Expressway
Tulsa Police said three people are in custody Sunday night after an armed carjacking led to a crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway. TPD said this began at about 6 p.m. when the victim received a text from a 17-year-old asking for a ride to Tulsa from Broken Arrow. Police...
Rogers County Deputies, Claremore PD Officer Cleared In Shooting That Killed Burglary Suspect
The Roger's County Sheriff says his deputy and two Claremore police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing after shooting and killing a burglary suspect. Investigators say the suspect had escaped custody last month, broke into houses, and led police on a chase before charging at officers. "His hands were folded...
