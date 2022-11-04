It’s Not "Politics as Usual" Texas Congressional Candidate Joins Ex-Wife on Her Popular Dallas Radio Show and Offers a Unique Personal Twist

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP CandidatesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Supreme Court Denies Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger's Appeal in Murder CaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Wife takes up dancing 5 hours a day to avoid husband: "Keeps me calm"Amy ChristieDallas, TX
Related
WacoTrib.com
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee wins 1st full term in office
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee has defeated Republican challenger Ashley Kalus to win his first full term in office. McKee is a former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive in March 2021 when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. He was the heavy favorite in the liberal state as both a Democrat and incumbent, who was endorsed by a host of large unions. Kalus is a business owner and political novice who moved to the state last year.
WacoTrib.com
Republican Katie Britt wins US Senate race in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Republican Katie Britt has won the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, becoming the first woman elected to the body from the state. Britt will fill the seat held by Richard Shelby, her one-time boss who is retiring after 35 years in the Senate. Britt was Shelby’s chief of staff before leaving to take the helm of a state business lobby. Britt defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus.
WacoTrib.com
Republican Kay Ivey wins 2nd full term as Alabama governor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey easily won a second full term Tuesday against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state, after surviving both a health scare and multiple Republican challengers in the primary. Smiling broadly...
WacoTrib.com
2 Michigan races pit incumbent Democrats vs election deniers
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats hope to keep control of two key Michigan statewide offices Tuesday, as the incumbent attorney general and secretary of state both face challenges from Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump and who have embraced his lies about the 2020 election. In the attorney...
WacoTrib.com
Incumbent GOP Gov. Mike DeWine defeats Democrat Nan Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday won a second term as he defeated challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat who hoped to regain a seat last held by her party 16 years ago. DeWine prevailed in a surprisingly tight three-way primary in May as conservatives...
WacoTrib.com
Former teachers campaign for Oklahoma's top education job
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two former Oklahoma teachers are vying for the state’s top education job, albeit with very different campaign styles. Republican Ryan Walters, 37, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of education, is a conservative firebrand who has mostly targeted what he says are liberal indoctrinators masquerading as teachers and pushed for the banning of certain books from school libraries.
WacoTrib.com
Idaho officials urge voters to be wary of misinformation
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials are urging voters to get election-related information from trusted sources and report possible voting rights or fraud concerns to officials. Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit in a news release late...
WacoTrib.com
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania's largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election.
WacoTrib.com
South Dakota voters to decide on Medicaid expansion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota voters on Tuesday are weighing whether to expand Medicaid health insurance to tens of thousands of low-income residents through a constitutional amendment. If Constitutional Amendment D is approved by a majority vote, it would remove South Dakota from a list of 12...
WacoTrib.com
Democratic incumbents spending big in final days of campaign
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Spending in the waning days of this year’s campaign season by some Delaware Democrats seeking to remain in office has dwarfed that of their Republican challengers, according to finance reports. For the three-week period ending Nov. 1, Democratic state Sen. Laura Sturgeon, whose district...
WacoTrib.com
Election 2022: A look at what's on the Alabama ballot
Alabama voters will decide races ranging from U.S. Senate and governor to local offices in Tuesday's election Polling places and registration status can be found on the secretary of state's website, at https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview. Voter turnout is expected to be moderate, according to a projection by Secretary of State John Merrill. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Here's a quick look at major statewide races and issues:
WacoTrib.com
Florida residents still recovering from Hurricane Ian are being asked to prepare for a possible tropical system later in the week
Florida officials are warning residents, including those recently hit by the destructive Hurricane Ian, that a tropical system could bring heavy rain and damaging winds this week. The warning comes as the storm is currently developing about 300 miles northeast of southeastern Bahamas. Already, the US territories of Puerto Rico...
WacoTrib.com
Wisconsin candidates make final push ahead of Election Day
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes rallied Monday with union members as part of a final push to get out Democratic voters, while Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson continued to blanket the state on the last day of campaigning before Election Day.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Iowa
Des Moines Register. November 6, 2022. Editorial: A few simpler steps could make a dent in helping Iowans stay housed. While work continues on holistic approaches to helping all people without adequate housing, work at the margins could help some people right away. Neither Des Moines nor any other community...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 5, 2022. Editorial: Right to vote was hard-fought, so Nebraskans must use it. The rights to free speech, a free press, free assembly, freedom of religion and to bear arms weren’t included in the Constitution as it was originally drafted in 1787. They had to be added as amendments two years later so enough states would ratify the Constitution that created the United States of America.
WacoTrib.com
Maryland's longest-serving woman in state legislature dies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Sheila Hixson, who served more than four decades in the Maryland General Assembly, has died. She was 89. U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, along with state Sen. Will Smith and Dels. Lorig Charkoudian, David Moon and Jheanelle Wilkins said in a joint statement on Monday that Hixson was “a trailblazer in Maryland politics and government" and the longest-serving woman in the legislature.
WacoTrib.com
Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The election...
WacoTrib.com
S. Carolina legislature's final effort to tweak abortion law
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina lawmakers are almost out of time to do something to change the state's abortion laws during a special session prompted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A conference committee of state...
WacoTrib.com
Missing WWII medals found in abandoned safe-deposit box
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four missing World War II military medals found in a Tennessee safe-deposit box have been returned to the soldier's family. The Tennessee Department of Treasury Division of Unclaimed Property located Joseph R. Foster's family with the help of a social media campaign launched about a year ago, the agency said in a news release.
WacoTrib.com
Kansas officials investigate death of foster child who fled
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials are investigating the death of a foster child who left a residential treatment facility, stole a truck and crashed into a semitruck in Oklahoma last month. The state Department of Children and Families confirmed it is investigating what happened to determine if there...
Comments / 1