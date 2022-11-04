Read full article on original website
Related
Pinstripe Alley
What the Astros showed en route to another World Series title
The Houston Astros, who have been present in the final four for every season since 2017, have gotten back to the top of the mountain, with their first title since that ‘17 campaign. Dusty Baker finally has his ring as a World Series-winning skipper, with Houston beating the Phillies in six games.
Pinstripe Alley
If you were Aaron Judge....
If I were AJ, I want to be somewhere where- I have a chance to set some new records, like a new home run record above 62. I want to play on a team with a real chance to win it all, where I am surrounded in the lineup with protection so they can't pitch around me much (for a whole season, not just when Stanton is hot), and play in a stadium where it's reasonably easy to hit hrs, not a bunch of cheapies- that would tarnish the record- but not a cavern.
Pinstripe Alley
Why DJ LeMahieu should win the Platinum Glove
One week ago, when Rawlings and Major League Baseball announced the 2022 Gold Glove Award winners, they also announced that the fan vote for the annual Platinum Glove Award had begun. Earlier today, we took a dive into why Yankees catcher Jose Trevino deserves to become the first Yankee and just the second catcher to receive the honor. He is not the only member of the 2022 Yankees to be eligible this year, however, as DJ LeMahieu won the first ever Gold Glove Award in the utility category. And, while the argument isn’t quite as clear cut as Trevino’s, there’s an argument to be made that LeMahieu deserves the 2022 Platinum Glove.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/8/22
The offseason wheels keep grinding, this time with some expected results. The Yankees picked up the tab on Luis Severino’s option year but Anthony Rizzo opted out of the last year of his deal, adding another core piece of their lineup that the Yankees will have to bid to keep around. Judge is obviously the first priority here, but Rizzo was a great addition to the team (and that shift ban will probably give him a nice boost in offensive performance), so here’s hoping he stays in pinstripes for 2023.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/9/22
CBS Sports | R.J. Anderson: With the World Series firmly in the rearview mirror, the hot stove is officially ... well, not yet hot, but lukewarm. As the first order of business, teams are now in the process of extending the qualifying offer to free agents. While nothing is yet official, it seems likely that the Yankees will extend one, which is valued at $19.65 million this winter, to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who opted out of the second year of his two-year, $32 million contract on Monday.
Pinstripe Alley
World Series Roundup: Astros clinch title after comeback win
Saturday had the potential to be the final day of the 2022 MLB season. After winning a tight Game 5, the Astros were set to come back to Houston with a 3-2 lead and a chance to clinch a championship. While the Phillies took a late-ish lead and fought hard — at least on the pitching front — it’s time for the offseason.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Aroldis Chapman
Aroldis Chapman’s legacy as a member of the New York Yankees is going to be complicated, to say the least. Originally acquired via trade in the 2015-2016 offseason, Chapman began the season serving a 30-game suspension for violating the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy — the whole reason that Brian Cashman was able to acquire him so cheaply. When the 2016 Yankees were heading nowhere fast, Cashman flipped him to the Chicago Cubs for a prospect package headlined by Gleyber Torres, then re-signed him to a record-breaking five-year, $86 million contract when he hit free agency that winter.
Pinstripe Alley
Pinstripe Alley is looking for new writers
Pinstripe Alley was lucky enough to have a hell of a writing staff throughout the 2022 campaign. From the phenomenal first few months to the doldrums of July and August and the rollercoaster playoff ride that ended in disappointment, we were there every step of the way. The staff did remarkable work, but lives change and four of our writers have had to bid adieu to the business since the end of September.
Pinstripe Alley
On having the good fortune to write about the boys of summer
With the Yankees’ season over and no real desire to watch the Astros win again, I recently started reading Roger Kahn’s The Boys of Summer for either the third or fourth time. It is, among other things, a recollection of the author’s relationship with his father in the shadow of their shared love of the Brooklyn Dodgers. It’s probably my favorite baseball book of all-time, if not my favorite piece of sports writing, and deals with far loftier and more important discussions than I’m going to open up here.
Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Judge’s free agency might break my fandom
It really should be the easiest thing in the world. Yesterday began a five-day window for the Yankees where other teams aren’t even allowed to talk to Aaron Judge, and this “problem” shouldn’t take more than one day. Brian Cashman just needs to walk into a room with a blank check, tell Judge’s agent to fill it out, shake hands, and maybe pop open some champagne. Unfortunately, I don’t think the Yankees are going to follow the Mets’ example here.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees’ five unluckiest outs of 2022
The nature of baseball inherently contains a lot of luck. With that in mind, a bad break here or there is going to happen, and has to just be an accepted part of the game. The 2022 Yankees had their fair share of bad breaks, whether they were from poor luck or just plain ol’ poor play. Out of curiosity, I wanted to see what the five biggest instances of this were, meaning the five unluckiest outs they made this season.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Yanks thank the fans
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. The MLB season has come to an end, but we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Pinstripe Alley
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
The offseason began for the Yankees a couple of weeks ago, but the entire league is now officially entering wintertime. The championship has been decided, free agents have been declared, and there’s even been an early significant re-signing with Edwin Diaz returning to the Mets on the biggest deal for a reliever in history. Hot stove season is truly upon us now.
Pinstripe Alley
Arizona Fall League Update: Week 5
With the Arizona Fall League approaching its 2022 conclusion, it’s time for a penultimate weekly check in on the Yankees prospects playing in the desert. This week, the lead news is third base prospect Tyler Hardman. Hardman had himself a monster week, and it started on Tuesday. He notched...
Pinstripe Alley
Anthony Rizzo opts out of Yankees contract
In a move that has been widely anticipated since the end of the season, Anthony Rizzo has officially opted out of his 2023 contract with the Yankees and is now a free agent, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Originally acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the 2021 trade...
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees shouldn’t repeat their past bullpen mistakes
The Yankees had a very good bullpen in 2022. Thanks to the contributions of Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, and the rest, New York was able to weather a number of injuries to the relief corps. The Yankees also paid Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Chad Green roughly $34MM dollars to be on this roster for the 2022 season.
Comments / 0