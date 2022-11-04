One week ago, when Rawlings and Major League Baseball announced the 2022 Gold Glove Award winners, they also announced that the fan vote for the annual Platinum Glove Award had begun. Earlier today, we took a dive into why Yankees catcher Jose Trevino deserves to become the first Yankee and just the second catcher to receive the honor. He is not the only member of the 2022 Yankees to be eligible this year, however, as DJ LeMahieu won the first ever Gold Glove Award in the utility category. And, while the argument isn’t quite as clear cut as Trevino’s, there’s an argument to be made that LeMahieu deserves the 2022 Platinum Glove.

