BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo would have no problems fighting Benavidez if he beats Plant
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn says that a victory for David Benavidez over Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is the type of thing that will put him in a position to get a fight against Canelo Alvarez. In the next breath, Hearn admits that Canelo is the one that “calls...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol on Gilberto Ramirez: “I beat him in first gear”
By Brian Webber: Dmitry Bivol says he didn’t even get out of first gear to successfully defend his WBA light heavyweight title last Saturday night against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in Abu Dhabi. Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) estimates that he fought at 70% capacity against Ramirez (44-1, 30...
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol undecided who he’ll fight next between Canelo & Beterbiev
By Jack Tiernan: Dmitry Bivol says he’s not sure at this time who he’ll fight next between his two options of Canelo Alvarez and Artur Beterbiev. Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) took care of a small hurdle in Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez last Saturday night to clear the way to a big fight against IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) or the Mexican superstar Canelo.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol was even better than against Canelo
By Brian Webber: Dmitry Bivol showed improvements in his game against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez over what he’d shown last May when he schooled Canelo Alvarez over 12 rounds in Las Vegas. Although Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) largely played it safe in defeating mandatory Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com
Can Dmitry Bivol make 168 for Canelo Alvarez rematch?
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn wants to see if Dmitry Bivol can make 168 to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight title in his next fight. If Bivol can make the 168-lb limit safely without being drained or having his health at risk, he’ll have the opportunity to become the undisputed champion by beating Canelo.
BoxingNews24.com
“Dmitry Bivol is the king of the division” said Eddie Hearn
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn feels that Dmitry Bivol is the “king of the division” at light heavyweight following his one-sided 12 round unanimous decision victory over a totally overmatched mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez last Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. WBA 175-lb champion Bivol (21-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz asked Anthony Joshua for trilogy, talks Zurdo’s loss to Bivol
By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr says he spoke to Andy Joshua last Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, asking him point blank for a trilogy match between them. Ruiz says Joshua told him that he would contact him “soon” about a third fight between them. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) needs one or two good tune-up fights to prepare him to face the elite after his consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Joshua to fight in March, Whyte vs. Franklin winner is frontrunner
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says the frontrunner for Anthony Joshua’s next fight in March is the Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin winner. Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) and the unbeaten Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) are fighting this month on November 26th live on DAZN at the Wembley Arena in London, England.
BoxingNews24.com
The Ring P4P Rankings: Where does Bivol feature?
By Gav Duthie: After Saturday night, the question needs to be asked should Dimitry Bivol be higher in the pound-for-pound rankings? He faced a man in Gilberto Ramirez who didn’t know how to lose. Up until the weekend, he had fought 44 times against 43 different opponents and won...
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Prograis vs Zepeda FITE TV Stream on Nov. 26
Hall of Famers, Boxing Legends, World Champions and Boxing Celebrities will highlight the can’t miss “Battle of the Best” Pay-Per-View broadcast on Saturday, November 26 originating from ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, just outside of Los Angeles. Featured on the...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez not excited at fighting Jose Pedraza, wanted Josh Taylor
By Adam Baskin: Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez says he was disappointed about Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza being selected as his next opponent for December 10th at Madison Square Garden in New York because he wanted to challenge Josh Taylor for his WBO light welterweight title. Teofimo admits...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury sparring Alen Babic to prepare for Chisora
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury is using cruiserweight / bridgerweight Alen Babic to assist him in his preparation against gatekeeper Derek Chisora for their December 3rd fight on BT Sport Box Office at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Babic (11-0, 10 KOs) might be a little too small to replicate...
BoxingNews24.com
Is Errol Spence moving up to 154 or staying at 147 for Thurman?
By Craig Page: Errol Spence is rumored to be training to move up to 154 to take on WBC interim junior middleweight champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora. That would be a bold move on Spence’s part but also insanely foolish because there would be no upside in facing Fundora. Also, a lot of things could go wrong for Spence against the tall junior middleweight interim champion.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo wants to avenge his loss to Bivol
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn insists that Canelo Alvarez wants to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol last May. Hearn says the loss for Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is eating him up inside, and he’s really bugged by it. It’s not just Canelo. Bivol could be the biggest obstacle...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo is an easy fight for Bivol says Victor Ortiz
By Sean Jones: Victor Ortiz believes that Canelo Alvarez is an easy fight for Dmitry Bivol to take if the two meet up next year in a rematch. Ortiz predicts that Bivol will beat Canelo again when/if they fight again because he’s got the size advantage. Former WBC welterweight...
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Sunny Edwards vs. Felix FITE TV Stream (FREE!) This Friday
Lord of the flyweights Sunny Edwards defends his IBF title against Felix Alvarado on an exceptional night of boxing in Sheffield. Edwards headlines Probellum’s debut show in the Steel City on Friday, November 11 at the Sheffield Utilita Arena. And on one of the most exciting cards to be...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence “isn’t keen on” fighting Keith Thurman
By Brian Webber: Commentator Al Bernstein has serious doubts about whether IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr intends on defending against Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman next. Bernstein can’t put his finger on it, but he feels that there’s something about Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) that...
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson will do better than Devin Haney at 135 says Teofimo Lopez
By Brian Webber: Teofimo Lopez predicts that Shakur Stevenson will succeed more at 135 than the current undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. Shakur possesses far better hand speed, power, and defensive ability than Haney. It’s hard not to see Stevenson becoming the #1 fighter at lightweight by next year, even if he doesn’t face Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo fighting Bivol at 168 could make a difference says Nonito Donaire
By Dan Ambrose: Nonito Donaire believes Canelo Alvarez would have a chance of defeating Dmitry Bivol in a rematch if the fight takes place at 168 rather than 175. The idea is Bivol would be drained by coming down to 168, and that would give Canelo enough of an advantage to give him a decent shot at winning.
BoxingNews24.com
Beterbiev must defend against Callum Smith after Yarde fight says WBC president Sulaiman
By Sam Volz: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman informed the media on Tuesday that IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev must defend against WBC mandatory Callum Smith after he faces WBO mandatory in early 2023. What this means is that unless the unbeaten Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) vacates his WBC or...
