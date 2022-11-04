By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr says he spoke to Andy Joshua last Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, asking him point blank for a trilogy match between them. Ruiz says Joshua told him that he would contact him “soon” about a third fight between them. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) needs one or two good tune-up fights to prepare him to face the elite after his consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

