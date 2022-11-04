Read full article on original website
Chief Judge Evans urges all to vote for 60 retention judges
Cook County Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans is urging all to vote for 60 senior judges who are running for retention whom he says has been committed to fairness and justice down through the years. “We have been given six-year terms,” Evans explained during last Saturday’s, October 29th, Rainbow PUSH...
columbiachronicle.com
Making sense of Cook County’s judicial elections
Illinois voters have a lot of decisions to make in Tuesday’s midterm election. Down the ballot from the big ticket races for governor and U.S. Congress, sits a number of judicial candidates. If words like “retention” or “appellate” leave your head spinning, or you are not sure how to...
wpsdlocal6.com
62 Illinois attorneys claim SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, file suit
SPRINGFIELD, IL — A group of 62 Illinois State's attorneys are alleging a criminal justice reform act signed into law by J.B. Pritzker in 2021 is not constitutional. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act has been met with very strong feelings. People who oppose the bill believe it strips rights from police officers and makes Illinois less safe. Supporters believe it's a big step in the right direction towards criminal justice reform.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe Darren Bailey in pricey race
Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection over challenger Darren Bailey in a race characterized by near-constant acrimony and outsized spending.
NBC Chicago
Illinois Voter Guide For Election Day 2022: What to Know Before You Vote
Note: As votes are counted across Illinois on election night, you can track results live on NBCChicago.com and in the NBC Chicago app. (Lea esta historia en español vía Telemundo Chicago aquí) As early voting comes to a close, much attention for the 2022 midterm elections will...
Illinois State Office Race Results
Results for Attorney General, Secretary of State,Comptroller, Treasurer
Illinois Election: Officials take multiple steps to ensure election integrity
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite two chief issues at Chicago polling places – one involving Sharpies that caused some headaches for voters – the other involving voters not receiving the second page of the ballot – election officials statewide say they are doing everything they can to protect your vote.Before voting began, officials conducted a test to make sure there were no issues and every ballot was counted."Every election authority has to test their equipment," said Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich.The test is just one of the many ways to ensure the integrity of elections."You know, there are...
What Happens if the Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment Passes?
As Illinois voters cast their ballots, the very first decision they'll have to make is whether or not to support a constitutional amendment called the "Workers' Rights Amendment." The measure, passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2021, would codify the right of workers to unionize into the state constitution...
Could Chicago suburbs flip recently-redrawn House districts to red?
In Chicago's suburbs, there are three hotly-contested House races and the candidates have been spending heavily on ads to get their word out.
fox32chicago.com
In final push, Kamala Harris frames election as fight for democracy and Republicans vow to 'restore' Illinois
CHICAGO - Rallying with Illinois Democrats on Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris framed the midterm elections as a referendum on abortion rights and the fight for democracy — as the state’s top Republican ticket vowed to oust Democrats and "restore" Illinois. Harris’ visit to Chicago came a day...
Voters Decide: A look at closely watched congressional races
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are several congressional races to be watching closely.The 1st Congressional District, which now makes up parts of the southwest side of Chicago and parts of suburban Cook and Will counties.Democrat Jonathan Jackson is facing off against Republican Eric Carson to replace Bobby Rush, who is retiring. The newly drawn 11th Congressional District now includes parts of the west and northwest suburbs. Here, incumbent Bill Foster is being challenged by Republican Catalina Lauf.For the 14th Congressional District, it now includes parts of Will, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder, is hoping to unseat Lauren Underwood.
WQAD
Here are the results for Illinois's 17th District race
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Click/tap here for election results. It's finally Election Day in the United States, and results for Illinois's 17th District Representative race are set to roll in after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Looking to replace long-time Rep. Cheri...
Chicago magazine
Has Turned Blue
If you live in the vicinity of Cantigny — Colonel Robert McCormick’s Wheaton estate — the anguished screams and moans you’ve been hearing for the past few weeks have nothing to do with Halloween. They’ve been emanating from the Colonel’s grave, as he learns that his beloved Chicago Tribune, which was under his leadership the voice of Midwestern Republicanism, has endorsed almost nothing but Democrats this election season.
Some Voters Weren't Given 2nd Ballot Page in Error at Multiple Chicago Precincts, Officials Say
In an error that was reported at nearly two dozen Chicago precincts, some voters were only given the first of two ballot pages when they went to cast their ballots this Election Day. But the Chicago Board of Elections said voters shouldn't head back to finish their vote. Voters given...
Illinois voters to decide on collective bargaining amendment
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois voters will decide Tuesday whether to amend their state constitutio n to guarantee the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the ballot measure is being closely watched in Illinois and beyond, as it will gauge public support for the labor movement, which has lost ground for years in conservative-led states. Unions and pro-industry groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize. They view it as a way to ensure that workers will always be able to use their collective clout to secure better pay, hours and working conditions. They also say it would prevent the Legislature, should it undergo a shift to the right, from passing a so-called right-to-work law that would allow workers covered by union contracts to not pay dues. Business groups and conservatives oppose the measure, saying they think it will drive up taxes, give unions too much power, lead to more strikes and prompt companies to leave for more industry-friendly states.
qhubonews.com
Remarks by Vice President Harris at a “Get Out The Vote” Event with Governor Pritzker
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Oh, Pastor Harris, Cousin Harris — (laughs) — and the Bright Star Congregation Ensemble, thank you for bringing some church in here today! (Applause.) Thank you, thank you. Hello, Chicago. It’s so good to be back. (Applause.) It is so good to be back.
ourquadcities.com
LIVE: 2022 election results
Results are coming in after polls closed in Illinois and Iowa. Tune in to Fox 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10 for full coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters. And click here for live local election results all night long. We’ve got live national results coming in as well.
An Ex-Gang Leader’s Advice for Deescalating Violence in Politics
Curtis Toler has spent years trying to curb gang violence in Chicago. Now he’s talking to Congress about how to fix violence in politics.
Attorney Tony Walker lived a wonderful life
Lawyer, public office holder, and supporter of education. William Anthony Walker was 55 when he passed Wednesday morning. Walker headed his own law practice, the Walker Law Group, and also put in time as a public office holder and a supporter of education. Mike Suggs served on school boards with...
Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?
The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
