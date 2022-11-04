ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

columbiachronicle.com

Making sense of Cook County’s judicial elections

Illinois voters have a lot of decisions to make in Tuesday’s midterm election. Down the ballot from the big ticket races for governor and U.S. Congress, sits a number of judicial candidates. If words like “retention” or “appellate” leave your head spinning, or you are not sure how to...
COOK COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

62 Illinois attorneys claim SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, file suit

SPRINGFIELD, IL — A group of 62 Illinois State's attorneys are alleging a criminal justice reform act signed into law by J.B. Pritzker in 2021 is not constitutional. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act has been met with very strong feelings. People who oppose the bill believe it strips rights from police officers and makes Illinois less safe. Supporters believe it's a big step in the right direction towards criminal justice reform.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: Officials take multiple steps to ensure election integrity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite two chief issues at Chicago polling places – one involving Sharpies that caused some headaches for voters – the other involving voters not receiving the second page of the ballot – election officials statewide say they are doing everything they can to protect your vote.Before voting began, officials conducted a test to make sure there were no issues and every ballot was counted."Every election authority has to test their equipment," said Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich.The test is just one of the many ways to ensure the integrity of elections."You know, there are...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Voters Decide: A look at closely watched congressional races

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are several congressional races to be watching closely.The 1st Congressional District, which now makes up parts of the southwest side of Chicago and parts of suburban Cook and Will counties.Democrat Jonathan Jackson is facing off against Republican Eric Carson to replace Bobby Rush, who is retiring. The newly drawn 11th Congressional District now includes parts of the west and northwest suburbs. Here, incumbent Bill Foster is being challenged by Republican Catalina Lauf.For the 14th Congressional District, it now includes parts of Will, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder, is hoping to unseat Lauren Underwood.
CHICAGO, IL
WQAD

Here are the results for Illinois's 17th District race

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Click/tap here for election results. It's finally Election Day in the United States, and results for Illinois's 17th District Representative race are set to roll in after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Looking to replace long-time Rep. Cheri...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago magazine

Has Turned Blue

If you live in the vicinity of Cantigny — Colonel Robert McCormick’s Wheaton estate — the anguished screams and moans you’ve been hearing for the past few weeks have nothing to do with Halloween. They’ve been emanating from the Colonel’s grave, as he learns that his beloved Chicago Tribune, which was under his leadership the voice of Midwestern Republicanism, has endorsed almost nothing but Democrats this election season.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Illinois voters to decide on collective bargaining amendment

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois voters will decide Tuesday whether to amend their state constitutio n to guarantee the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the ballot measure is being closely watched in Illinois and beyond, as it will gauge public support for the labor movement, which has lost ground for years in conservative-led states. Unions and pro-industry groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize. They view it as a way to ensure that workers will always be able to use their collective clout to secure better pay, hours and working conditions. They also say it would prevent the Legislature, should it undergo a shift to the right, from passing a so-called right-to-work law that would allow workers covered by union contracts to not pay dues. Business groups and conservatives oppose the measure, saying they think it will drive up taxes, give unions too much power, lead to more strikes and prompt companies to leave for more industry-friendly states.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

LIVE: 2022 election results

Results are coming in after polls closed in Illinois and Iowa. Tune in to Fox 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10 for full coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters. And click here for live local election results all night long. We’ve got live national results coming in as well.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Attorney Tony Walker lived a wonderful life

Lawyer, public office holder, and supporter of education. William Anthony Walker was 55 when he passed Wednesday morning. Walker headed his own law practice, the Walker Law Group, and also put in time as a public office holder and a supporter of education. Mike Suggs served on school boards with...
GARY, IN
104.5 KDAT

Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?

The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
