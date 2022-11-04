Upset with the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners for revealing a new map of polling places 30 days before the November 8 election and the agency’s alleged violation of the Help America Vote Act of 2002—requiring voting facilities must be accessible for the disabled—mayoral hopeful Dr. Willie Wilson on Wednesday, October 12, appealed to the U.S. Justice Department to intervene and protect the rights of voters.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO