BOYS SOCCER: Archbishop Ryan’s PCL Championship One for the Ages

VILLANOVA – The last time Fran Dunphy stood on the sideline inside Finneran Pavilion was Dec. 5, 2018. He was the head coach of the Temple Owls and the Wildcats had just handed his team a 10-point defeat. At the time, Dunphy had no idea he would be leading another Big 5 program against Villanova years later but for the only man who has been at the helm of three different Big 5 programs, he knows building a foundation and establishing a culture are paramount to future success.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO