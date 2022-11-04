BOYS SOCCER: Archbishop Ryan’s PCL Championship One for the Ages

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Related
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Neptune Secures First Win at Villanova over Tenured Dunphy
VILLANOVA – The last time Fran Dunphy stood on the sideline inside Finneran Pavilion was Dec. 5, 2018. He was the head coach of the Temple Owls and the Wildcats had just handed his team a 10-point defeat. At the time, Dunphy had no idea he would be leading another Big 5 program against Villanova years later but for the only man who has been at the helm of three different Big 5 programs, he knows building a foundation and establishing a culture are paramount to future success.
CBS Sports
How to watch Villanova vs. La Salle: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
The #16 Villanova Wildcats are 6-0 against the La Salle Explorers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. They will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Finneran Pavilion to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Wildcats went 30-8 last year and got to the Final Four before losing to the Kansas Jayhawks 81-65. Meanwhile, La Salle struggled last season, ending up 11-19.
Philly frustration: Philadelphia first city to lose 2 major sports titles on same day
It has been a golden year for sports in Philadelphia, but even with its success, the City of Brotherly Love set a dubious sports record on Saturday. Philadelphia became the first city to lose two major sports championships on the same day, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Philadelphia...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Officials Remove Secret Surveillance Cameras from Ballot Box Locations
The shenanigans have begun. Here's what you need to know to get through Election Day. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have...
PhillyBite
A Night at The Black Tie and Sneaker Masquerade Ball 2022
- Realtors Michelle Leonard and Dana Friedman attended the Black Tie and Sneaker Masquerade Ball at Live! Casino and Hotel. to benefit the Trauma Survivors Foundation. My two favorite chefs were James Beard winners Chef Tonii Hicks and Càphê Roasters' Chef Jacob Trinh. Tonii made a great salt...
Allison Mintz & James Tomosky: A Shore Thing
James and Allison met during a West Wildwood summer visit with friends, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Allison, from East Lansdowne and Havertown; and James, also from East Lansdowne, hit it off that weekend.
Fox Chase’s Brady named acting city controller
Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday named Fox Chase resident Christy Brady, currently serving as Deputy City Controller, as Acting City Controller, effective immediately. Brady, with nearly 30 years of experience across a variety of roles within the Controller’s office, succeeds Rebecca Rhynhart, who resigned to run for mayor. “As...
Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street
PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
phillyvoice.com
Christmas Village to return with ferris wheel, double-decker carousel
Philadelphia is beginning to transform into a winter wonderland as more and more holiday attractions open across the city, including one that is returning for its 15th season. The Christmas Village will be open in LOVE Park and City Hall courtyard from Thursday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Dec. 24, with dazzling light displays, a ferris wheel, a German Christmas market and a double-decker carousel.
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
BBQ And Pizza Make For Epic Love Story At MontCo Restaurant Headed To Philly
Lucky Well barbecue restaurant has been a fixture of the Montgomery County dining scene since opening its flagship location in Ambler a decade ago. Now, the hometown grill joint is headed for Philadelphia, and its menu offers a new twist alongside familiar favorites. The new location at 3432 Sansom Street...
Parx Casino Amongst Countless Local Gambling Establishments Discussing Smoking Options for Patrons
The casino has made up its mind about the smoking question.Image via iStock. A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on coming options in their building. Tracy Tully wrote about the establishment for The New York Times.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners
Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
Judge rules Philadelphia shouldn’t be forced to change its vote-counting plan for Nov. 8 election, but the case isn’t over
The city wants to discontinue a procedure used to catch people who vote both by mail and in person, arguing it’s duplicative of other effective measures. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
wilmtoday.com
Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE
If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
Langhorne Wedding Designer Listed as One of the Best in the Philadelphia Area
The Langhorne designer is known for her aesthetic tastes and for making weddings even more beautiful. A Bucks County wedding designer has been ranked as one of the best in the region, making her a popular option for newly-engaged couples. Kayla Cotter wrote about the design for Philadelphia Magazine. April...
PhillyBite
Best Philadelphia Hotels With Indoor Pools
- There are several Philadelphia hotels with indoor pools. For example, Home2 Suites by Hilton Philadelphia Convention Center has a nice indoor saline pool. This type of pool is a much safer alternative to chlorine pools. It also has a heated spa. Whether you're in town for business or pleasure, there's probably a Philadelphia hotel with a pool near you.
pentucketnews.com
The Unsolved Case of the Boy in the Box
The body of a boy between ages four and five was found in a cardboard box in the woods. The body was discovered on February 25, 1957 off the Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The identity of the boy has remained unknown for sixty five years. An autopsy was performed...
Comments / 0