Chapel Hill, NC

virginiasports.com

Virginia Takes on Pitt at Scott Stadium on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (3-6, 1-5) will play their final home ACC game of the season when it hosts Pitt (4-5, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday (Nov. 12) at Scott Stadium. The contest is scheduled for a noon start on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. GAME COVERAGE:...
virginiasports.com

Taylor In a Good Place As Opener Arrives

CHARLOTTESVILLE — She averaged 12.8 points per game in 2021-22, the most of any player on the University of Virginia women’s basketball team. But senior Camryn Taylor remembers few of the highlights, or much of anything else, from her abbreviated first season at UVA. “It’s just a blur,”...
virginiasports.com

Virginia Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey team (13-7) earned one of eight at-large bids into the field of 18 teams for the 2022 NCAA Field Hockey Championship. The Cavaliers will take on Iowa (11-7) on Friday, Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET at Lakeside Field in Evanston, Ill. No. 2 seed Northwestern (17-4), the host team, will face the winner of a play-in game between Miami University (13-7) and Rider (15-5) at 1 p.m. on Friday. The winners of the two Friday games will play on Sunday (Nov. 13) at 2 p.m.
virginiasports.com

Coach Mox Era Begins on Monday Against George Washington

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team opens the 2022-23 season by hosting George Washington on Monday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. PLEASE NOTE THE 5 PM START TIME. Early versions of the season schedule listed an earlier tip time for the contest. Also note that due to the men’s basketball game later that evening, the stands must be cleared immediately following the conclusion of the game.
