Russian rouble holds around 61 vs dollar

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was trading down slightly on Wednesday, holding close to 61 against the U.S. dollar after briefly hitting one-month highs during yesterday's session.
EU reaches deal on national CO2 emission cut targets

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed to a law that sets national targets to reduce overall carbon emissions by the end of the decade across sectors including agriculture, buildings and transport.
Taiwan's Tsai thanks British minister for support

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday thanked British Trade Minister Greg Hands for London's support for Taiwan after he became the latest foreign official to defy Chinese pressure and visit the self-ruled island democracy. Tsai expressed hope for “new heights” in British-Taiwanese relations and...

