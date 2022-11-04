Read full article on original website
Russian rouble holds around 61 vs dollar
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was trading down slightly on Wednesday, holding close to 61 against the U.S. dollar after briefly hitting one-month highs during yesterday's session.
EU reaches deal on national CO2 emission cut targets
BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed to a law that sets national targets to reduce overall carbon emissions by the end of the decade across sectors including agriculture, buildings and transport.
Taiwan's Tsai thanks British minister for support
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday thanked British Trade Minister Greg Hands for London's support for Taiwan after he became the latest foreign official to defy Chinese pressure and visit the self-ruled island democracy. Tsai expressed hope for “new heights” in British-Taiwanese relations and...
North Korea fires another missile as South salvages parts of Soviet-era weapon
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, as South Korea said it had identified debris from an earlier launch as part of a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile.
Oil prices dip on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries
SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower as industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on worries a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand.
