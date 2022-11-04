Read full article on original website
What Is the Incubation Period for the Flu This Year?
The incubation period for the flu is the time between when a person is infected and when they start feeling sick. The incubation time for the flu ranges from 1 to 4 days, with an average of 2 days. Experts are predicting a more severe flu season in 2022, but...
Which Diabetes Drugs Control A1C the Longest? Study Shows 2 Have Slight Advantage
In a clinical trial comparing four drugs used to control type 2 diabetes, participants who took liraglutide or insulin glargine along with metformin were able to control their blood glucose levels longer than those taking glimepiride or sitagliptin. The differences in long-term control among the four drugs was very small.
Word of the Week: Morbidity
Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Morbidity (mor-BID-it-tea) What it means: How many people have a certain disease in a population. Where it comes from: Latin, morbus, “disease”. Where you might see or hear it: When you hear about...
Nearly Half of Americans Lied About Following COVID-19 Measures. But at What Cost?
Almost half of Americans lied about something COVID-related or complying with public health measures on at least one occasion, according to a national survey. Experts say this level of noncompliance undoubtedly had an impact on the severity of the pandemic. The survey underscores the need to tailor new strategies to...
Your COVID-19 Symptoms May Vary Based on How Many Shots You’ve Had
The number of COVID-19 vaccine shots an individual has received could change which symptoms they experience. People who have been vaccinated and previously infected commonly reported sneezing as a symptom, while unvaccinated people were most likely to experience fever. The data comes from nearly 5 million voluntary patient reports. If...
Study: Boosters Protect Against Severe COVID For About 4 Months
A large study found that the protection offered by monovalent COVID-19 boosters lasts for about four to five months. Vaccine effectiveness against severe COVID disease waned less than the protection against moderate disease. It’s possible that the protection from bivalent boosters also lasts about four to five months, but more...
Despite Limited Data, Relyvrio Offers a Glimpse of Hope for ALS Patients
Relyvrio is the first new ALS drug to earn FDA approval in five years. Funding and enthusiasm for the drug came partially from the viral Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014. While there are insufficient data to prove the drug works, patients are eager for any treatment that can extend their lifespan with ALS, which is a fatal disease.
A Novavax Booster Is Here. But Who Will Take It?
On October 19, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine as a first booster dose. People who are 18 and older and are at least six months past their primary COVID-19 vaccine series are eligible to receive Novavax as a booster dose. Experts...
U.S. Doctors Rebuke the New Study That Questions Colonoscopy's Effectiveness
A study published in a prestigious scientific journal brought into question the efficacy of colonoscopies for reducing the risk of colon cancer death. However, some experts say the study has some key limitations and the findings may not be applicable to U.S. patients. Colonoscopies can both detect precancerous growths and...
Ask an Expert: Do I Really Need the Bivalent Booster? And Will I Need It Again?
Hilary Marston, MD, MPH, is the chief medical officer of the Food and Drug Administration, serving as the primary clinical advisor for the commissioner of the FDA. She also oversees the Office of Clinical Policy and Programs (OCPP). Before joining the FDA, Marston was a senior advisor on the COVID-19...
Study: Fish Oil Supplement May Reduce COVID Severity
A new preprint study suggests that regularly taking a fish oil supplement may help reduce the severity of the symptoms of COVID-19. Fish oil is of interest to researchers because it has the potential to support the immune system. As a source of DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids, fish oil is thought to produce fewerproinflammatory mediators, which could ultimately reduce the symptoms of an infection.
Adderall Shortage: What to Do If Your ADHD Medications Are Unavailable
The FDA declared a nationwide shortage of immediate-release Adderall last week. While Adderall shortages are not uncommon, an increase in ADHD diagnoses in recent years may have contributed to increased demand for the treatment. Several generic versions and extended-release formulas are still available. Experts say you can ask pharmacists to...
What the Amoxicillin Shortage Means for Parents and Children
Amoxicillin is one of the most commonly used antibiotics, especially for children, and there's a shortage of the drug because of supply chain issues and manufacturing delays. The shortage may result in delays when it comes to getting appropriate treatment. There are possible alternatives to amoxicillin, but a healthcare provider...
FDA Approves a Laser Therapy Device for Fibromyalgia Pain Relief
There’s a new product on the market to treat pain associated with fibromyalgia. It’s neither a drug nor a wellness regimen—it’s a pulsing beam of light. FibroLux, a laser-based therapy developed by Multi Radiance Medical, became the first so-called “photoceutical” device approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help fibromyalgia patients manage pain.
Study: Non-White Patients Less Likely to Qualify for Alzheimer’s Drugs
Fewer Asian, Black, and Hispanic patients are eligible to receive Alzheimer’s treatments like anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies that are designed to reduce amyloid buildup in the brain, according to a recent study. The researchers said that underrepresented populations are not always as likely to show amyloid plaques on scans. So-called...
A New Study Says High-Fat Dairy May Help Prevent Kidney Disease. Does It Really?
A new study found a correlation between high-fat dairy and a reduced risk of developing chronic kidney disease. Current recommendations for people with late-stage kidney disease include limiting dairy intake. More research is needed to understand why high-fat dairy may support kidney function in healthy individuals, but experts don't recommend...
Can COVID Tests Detect New Variants?
At-home antigen tests can still detect new variants, experts say. Right now, the N protein—the part of the virus rapid tests detect—hasn’t changed enough to make antigen tests ineffective tools. In order to get the most accurate test results, experts say to test repeatedly and a few...
