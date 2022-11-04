ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verywell Health

Comments / 0

Related
Verywell Health

What Is the Incubation Period for the Flu This Year?

The incubation period for the flu is the time between when a person is infected and when they start feeling sick. The incubation time for the flu ranges from 1 to 4 days, with an average of 2 days. Experts are predicting a more severe flu season in 2022, but...
Verywell Health

Word of the Week: Morbidity

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Morbidity (mor-BID-it-tea) What it means: How many people have a certain disease in a population. Where it comes from: Latin, morbus, “disease”. Where you might see or hear it: When you hear about...
Verywell Health

Your COVID-19 Symptoms May Vary Based on How Many Shots You’ve Had

The number of COVID-19 vaccine shots an individual has received could change which symptoms they experience. People who have been vaccinated and previously infected commonly reported sneezing as a symptom, while unvaccinated people were most likely to experience fever. The data comes from nearly 5 million voluntary patient reports. If...
Verywell Health

Study: Boosters Protect Against Severe COVID For About 4 Months

A large study found that the protection offered by monovalent COVID-19 boosters lasts for about four to five months. Vaccine effectiveness against severe COVID disease waned less than the protection against moderate disease. It’s possible that the protection from bivalent boosters also lasts about four to five months, but more...
Verywell Health

Despite Limited Data, Relyvrio Offers a Glimpse of Hope for ALS Patients

Relyvrio is the first new ALS drug to earn FDA approval in five years. Funding and enthusiasm for the drug came partially from the viral Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014. While there are insufficient data to prove the drug works, patients are eager for any treatment that can extend their lifespan with ALS, which is a fatal disease.
Verywell Health

A Novavax Booster Is Here. But Who Will Take It?

On October 19, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine as a first booster dose. People who are 18 and older and are at least six months past their primary COVID-19 vaccine series are eligible to receive Novavax as a booster dose. Experts...
Verywell Health

Study: Fish Oil Supplement May Reduce COVID Severity

A new preprint study suggests that regularly taking a fish oil supplement may help reduce the severity of the symptoms of COVID-19. Fish oil is of interest to researchers because it has the potential to support the immune system. As a source of DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids, fish oil is thought to produce fewerproinflammatory mediators, which could ultimately reduce the symptoms of an infection.
Verywell Health

What the Amoxicillin Shortage Means for Parents and Children

Amoxicillin is one of the most commonly used antibiotics, especially for children, and there's a shortage of the drug because of supply chain issues and manufacturing delays. The shortage may result in delays when it comes to getting appropriate treatment. There are possible alternatives to amoxicillin, but a healthcare provider...
Verywell Health

FDA Approves a Laser Therapy Device for Fibromyalgia Pain Relief

There’s a new product on the market to treat pain associated with fibromyalgia. It’s neither a drug nor a wellness regimen—it’s a pulsing beam of light. FibroLux, a laser-based therapy developed by Multi Radiance Medical, became the first so-called “photoceutical” device approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help fibromyalgia patients manage pain.
Verywell Health

Study: Non-White Patients Less Likely to Qualify for Alzheimer’s Drugs

Fewer Asian, Black, and Hispanic patients are eligible to receive Alzheimer’s treatments like anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies that are designed to reduce amyloid buildup in the brain, according to a recent study. The researchers said that underrepresented populations are not always as likely to show amyloid plaques on scans. So-called...
Verywell Health

Can COVID Tests Detect New Variants?

At-home antigen tests can still detect new variants, experts say. Right now, the N protein—the part of the virus rapid tests detect—hasn’t changed enough to make antigen tests ineffective tools. In order to get the most accurate test results, experts say to test repeatedly and a few...
Verywell Health

Verywell Health

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

 https://www.verywellhealth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy