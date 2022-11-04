ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."

Once again, Kyrie Irving has made a lot of noise around the NBA. The controversial Brooklyn Nets player decided it was a good idea to share a movie full of antisemitism on social media, stirring the pot last week. While people like Kanye West showed their support for Kyrie, the vast majority of fans have blasted the point guard.
NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return

Even as the Kyrie Irving controversy continues to make headlines, there has been a segment of fans who looked have now added a humorous angle to the whole fiasco. While Irving's retweet promoting an anti-semitic film caused quite an uproar on social media, the ramifications were even worse, especially for the point guard, who was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for five games without pay.
Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus

Cam Johnson has been one of the most important role players for the Phoenix Suns over the last few seasons. The former UNC star started out this season averaging 13.0 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the three-point range. Unfortunately, he has suffered a torn meniscus and will be...
The Dallas Mavericks Might Be Receiving An Inconsistent Star

The Dallas Mavericks put the Brooklyn Nets away on Monday night, defeating Kevin Durant and his squad with a painful 96-94 win in New York. Luka Doncic and his team are now 6-3 and really coming together. Doncic is of course the main star of the team but there are...
Mike Conley Jr on Jazz: ‘I’ve Loved Every Second of Being on This Team’

After trading away Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale, point guard Mike Conley Jr. was the only Jazz starter from last season who remained. It wasn’t supposed to be pretty. But so far, it’s been a work of basketball art behind the likes of forwards Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk, guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, and yes, Conley.
Mike Brown and the Kings are sick of bad calls

Wednesday night, Tyler Herro traveled before hitting the game-winning shot against Sacramento. Unfortunately the officials didn't call it live. Instead, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report acknowledged the error, which got the Kings a moral victory, but not a victory in the standings, the kind that actually matters. For the...
The Knicks Have A Nagging Problem

The New York Knicks are currently the seventh seed in the East with a 5-5 record. This is not nearly as good as fans had hoped but also not as bad as they had feared. There have been moments of greatness with this New York team and certain players – like newcomer Jalen Brunson – are looking good.
Ja Morant reportedly got technical foul for savage comment to referee

Ja Morant apparently got a referee in his feelings on Monday night. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant received a technical foul in the first half of his team’s 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics. Grizzlies beat writer Damichael Cole spoke with a fan sitting courtside who revealed what Morant said to earn the T — Morant asked the ref if he was playing FanDuel.
