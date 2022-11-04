Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Russell Westbrook Makes Baffling Comment After Lakers Loss: "I Don't Know Whose Job It Is To Distribute The Ball."
The Lakers are 2-7 on the season so far, a start that many fans and experts saw coming weeks before opening night. What they didn't see coming, however, was the resurgence of Russell Westbrook, who has done a complete 180 since agreeing to come off the bench for L.A. Russ...
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Lebron James is trying to compensate for lack of shooting
One former Los Angeles Lakers player had an incredibly brutal assessment of how the current team is playing around LeBron James so far this season. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played for the Lakers’ 2020 championship team, said he thinks James is trying to do too much to compensate for the lack of shooting around him.
Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."
Once again, Kyrie Irving has made a lot of noise around the NBA. The controversial Brooklyn Nets player decided it was a good idea to share a movie full of antisemitism on social media, stirring the pot last week. While people like Kanye West showed their support for Kyrie, the vast majority of fans have blasted the point guard.
NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return
Even as the Kyrie Irving controversy continues to make headlines, there has been a segment of fans who looked have now added a humorous angle to the whole fiasco. While Irving's retweet promoting an anti-semitic film caused quite an uproar on social media, the ramifications were even worse, especially for the point guard, who was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for five games without pay.
Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus
Cam Johnson has been one of the most important role players for the Phoenix Suns over the last few seasons. The former UNC star started out this season averaging 13.0 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the three-point range. Unfortunately, he has suffered a torn meniscus and will be...
The Dallas Mavericks Might Be Receiving An Inconsistent Star
The Dallas Mavericks put the Brooklyn Nets away on Monday night, defeating Kevin Durant and his squad with a painful 96-94 win in New York. Luka Doncic and his team are now 6-3 and really coming together. Doncic is of course the main star of the team but there are...
LeBron James Posts A Picture Of His Beautiful Sneakers With A Simple Message
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a tough spot right now. Throughout the offseason, the Lakers were one of the most talked about teams in the league. Since the organization missed playoffs last season, they were expected to make some major changes to the roster. But the...
Mike Conley Jr on Jazz: ‘I’ve Loved Every Second of Being on This Team’
After trading away Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale, point guard Mike Conley Jr. was the only Jazz starter from last season who remained. It wasn’t supposed to be pretty. But so far, it’s been a work of basketball art behind the likes of forwards Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk, guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, and yes, Conley.
Mike Brown and the Kings are sick of bad calls
Wednesday night, Tyler Herro traveled before hitting the game-winning shot against Sacramento. Unfortunately the officials didn't call it live. Instead, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report acknowledged the error, which got the Kings a moral victory, but not a victory in the standings, the kind that actually matters. For the...
Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly 'Exploring' Trades That Do Not Involve Russell Westbrook
At just 2-8 on the season, it goes without saying that the Lakers had higher ambitions for this campaign. After a summer of practice and team-building, the hope was that new coach Darvin Ham would be able to implement a system that unlocked the potential of this Lakers team. The...
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Only Offered Russell Westbrook & Second Round Picks To Spurs For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has seen his name in trade rumors nonstop for months and that has not changed since the season started. Due to the Lakers’ lack of mid-tier salaries and trade assets, any roster upgrade would have to come by trading Westbrook and the organization’s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.
The Knicks Have A Nagging Problem
The New York Knicks are currently the seventh seed in the East with a 5-5 record. This is not nearly as good as fans had hoped but also not as bad as they had feared. There have been moments of greatness with this New York team and certain players – like newcomer Jalen Brunson – are looking good.
Ja Morant reportedly got technical foul for savage comment to referee
Ja Morant apparently got a referee in his feelings on Monday night. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant received a technical foul in the first half of his team’s 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics. Grizzlies beat writer Damichael Cole spoke with a fan sitting courtside who revealed what Morant said to earn the T — Morant asked the ref if he was playing FanDuel.
LeBron James Pays Tribute To Migos' After Death Of Takeoff: "I Was Listening To Those Guys My First Year With The Heat In 2010"
LeBron James is an extremely well-connected person. While James is obviously the most famous basketball player in the world today, he has used that popularity to make some incredibly influential friends. LeBron is good friends with many rappers, with Canadian rapper Drake and James being incredibly close friends. Due to...
