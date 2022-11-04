Read full article on original website
algonaradio.com
EMS Levy Approved, Nath and Waechter Win Contested Races for Supervisor
–Kossuth County will have two new members to the Board of Supervisors next year, while voters also approved a ballot initiative that will establish a dedicated tax levy to fund EMS operations in the county Tuesday. Carter Nath defeated incumbent Galen Casey in the race for the District #1 seat...
kicdam.com
City of Spencer Starts Process to Take Ownership of Blighted Property
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has started the process to take over ownership of a blighted property on the east side of town. The piece of land in the 600 block of East 10th Street has been vacant for several years since the owner passed away with neighbors since then asking for something to be done, a process that begins with Clay County assigning the Tax Sale Certificate to the City of Spencer which can then be turned into a deed of ownership.
These Iowa counties have EMS services on the ballot
On election day, 8 Iowa counties will have a referendum on their ballots to decide whether or not to add a tax to fund emergency medical services.
algonaradio.com
Handful of Local Contested Races on Election Day
There are three seats up for grabs on the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors this Election Day, with 2 of the races actually being contested. The District #1 seat will be decided between Incumbent Galen Casey and Challenger Carter Nath, while Incumbent Donnie Loss is seeking reelection to his District #3 seat against Joshua Waechter.
kiow.com
Operation Green Light Begins Monday
Area residents are being encouraged during the week of Veteran’s Day to show their support for those that have served and are serving in the military by illuminating their residence with a green light. Mary Lou Kleveland with the Winnebago County Veterans Affairs says this idea began last year in New York.
kiwaradio.com
Send-Off Ceremony Held Sunday For Iowa Guard Soldiers Headed To Poland For A Year
Mason City, Iowa — About 160 Iowa National Guard soldiers have begun their year-long deployment to support U.S. and NATO operations in Poland. The soldiers are from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company, based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed the soldiers during a send-off ceremony Sunday in Mason City.
kicdam.com
Hayley Tuinstra, 33, of Estherville Formerly of Lake Park
A Celebration of Life for 33-year-old Hayley Tuinstra of Estherville, formerly of Lake Park, will be Friday, November 11th, at 10 a.m. at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with burial at Lake View Gardens Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kiwaradio.com
More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe
Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
algonaradio.com
Two More Cases of Avian Influenza Confirmed
–Two more cases of Avian Influenza have been confirmed in Iowa, including a second case in as many weeks in Wright County. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Agriculture, the virus has been found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Louisa County and a commercial layer flock in Wright County.
superhits1027.com
1133rd Transportation Company on their way to Poland after sendoff ceremony Sunday (VIDEO)
MASON CITY — The Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City is off on their year-long deployment to Poland as part of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. It’s part of the United States’ commitment to international order and security to our NATO allies, with the 1133rd transporting equipment and supplies in support of US and NATO forces.
Minnesota Man Killed in Southern Minnesota Wreck
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 22 near 540th Ave. in Minnesota Lake Township when it went off the road and rolled around 10:38 p.m.
algonaradio.com
Oregon Woman Facing Weapons Charges in Palo Alto County
–A traffic stop last week in Palo Alto County resulted in weapons related charges against an Oregon woman. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement received several reports of a suspicious vehicle traveling through the county in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 2nd. Just before 1 AM, the suspicious vehicle was located on the north side of Curlew.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Friday at 11:50 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for 5th Degree Assault/Disorderly Conduct. Saturday at 1:58 a.m. 23-Year old Ethan Thompson cited for Driving after Revocation. 12:51 p.m. 37-Year old Lorenzo Molinerez-Quiroz cited No Minnesota Driver’s License and Careless Driving. Sunday at 1:11 a.m. 43-Year...
KIMT
Albert Lea woman to stand trial for serious drug offense
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman accused of being a drug dealer is now set to stand trial. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March and charged with first-degree controlled substance crime. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it searched Jarvis’ home...
KIMT
Mason City woman sentenced for Swaledale vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who vandalized a home and vehicle in Swaledale is sentenced. Mercades Lynn Motz, 20 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend three years on supervised probation and pay a civil penalty of $1,025. Motz was accused of doing more than $1,500 in damage to the home and vehicle in Swaledale on June 28.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Emmetsburg Man Arrested on Stalking Charge
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– An Emmetsburg man has been charged with a number of offenses releated the alleged violation of a protective order. 19-year-old Riley Schmeling was taken into custody last Tuesday for stalking, fifth degree tehft and two counts each of third degree harassment and violation of a no contact order.
KCCI.com
Iowa woman pleads guilty to meth conspiracy
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman pleaded guilty in federal court on Nov. 2 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Prosecutors say 35-year-old Amber Miller was involved in a conspiracy scheme that distributed more than 40 pounds of meth from January 2020 through April 2022. On two separate...
superhits1027.com
RED FLAG WARNING from Noon to 6 PM CST Sunday for Freeborn and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94…THIS INCLUDES FREEBORN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA OF OUR LISTENING AREA. The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag...
superhits1027.com
RED FLAG WARNING until 6:00 PM this evening for Kossuth and Winnebago counties.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR VERY HIGH FIRE CONCERNS FOR WINNEBAGO AND KOSSUTH COUNTIES…. The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
KCCI.com
22-year-old Iowan dies in head-on crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Calhoun County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig, of Pomeroy, died Friday in the crash. Ludwig was driving a Ford Focus near Highway 4 and county road D26 in Rockwell City. Her vehicle...
