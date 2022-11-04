Read full article on original website
Lubbock Officer Stops Man From Hitting Woman With Truck, Gets Assaulted
A Lubbock man was arrested after it's said he assaulted a police officer that tried to stop him from hitting his girlfriend with a truck. KAMC News reports that police were called to the 1500 block of 24th Street at around 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, November 5th. The victim said that the suspect, 34-year-old Robert Valles, had ripped off the side mirror from another vehicle and struck the pickup in question with it. The victim says that she didn't want Valles using the truck.
One Arrested After a Hale County Constable Vehicle Was Stolen
One person has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen Hale County Constable vehicle. KAMC News reports that Texas DPS troopers were called to help find a person evading arrested in a constable's patrol vehicle on Tuesday, November 8th. How exactly the chase began was not made immediately clear.
Lubbock's Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested October 31-November 1
The first Monday in November is here and it feels a bit strange due to the time change.
Lubbock Vehicle Crash Results in Death of Woman Trying to Help
A vehicle crash occurred in West Lubbock early Monday morning resulting in the death of one person. The Lubbock Police Department received a call on Monday, November 7, at 7:52 a.m. to the area of 34th Street and West Loop 289. At the scene police discovered two vehicles that appeared to have been involved in a collision in the southbound lanes of West Loop 289.
A Lunatic is Trying to Steal Dogs Out of Backyards in Lubbock
We need to be extra careful when it comes to keeping our pets safe. Most people would just assume their dogs are fine in the backyard. That's how our childhood dog lived, anyway. He stayed outside for the most part and only came in whenever it was cold out (because we're not monsters who leave their dogs out in the cold).
Drunk Driving Leads to Head-On Crash in Lubbock: Five Injured
A Lubbock man described himself as a "6 out of 10 on a scale of sober to intoxicated" when he veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with another vehicle. The crash happened just before midnight on Friday, November 4th. KAMC News reports that 21-year-old Uris Lagunes was driving eastbound in the 5400 block of 19th Street when he cross into the westbound lanes and hit another vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Lexy Vasquez, head-on.
Lubbock Residents Take To Nextdoor To Complain About Self-Checkout
If you have been inside a Walmart or any other growing number of big box stores, you have probably noticed the spread of self-checkout lanes.
Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police
A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
Lubbock Man Accused of Pointing Shotgun at Girlfriend During Argument
Lubbock Police are still looking for a man that was accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at his girlfriend during an argument. Lubbock Police responded to a home along North I-17 at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th for reports of shots fired. On arrival, the victim told police that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. KAMC News reports this fight eventually became physical, culminating with the suspect pointing the shotgun at the victim.
'Girls Night Out' Male Review Coming to Lubbock's Jakes Backroom
It may be grey-sweatpants season, but non-consensual voyeurism isn't cool, so keep those eyeballs to yourself Jezebel. Ladies, if you're looking to ogle man bods in a socially acceptable way, then "Girls Night Out" may be for you. It's a male review happening at Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide) on December 10th. The event is 21 and up.
Why are People Stealing Political Campaign Signs From Yards?
There is a static tension in the air around Lubbock as we get closer to Election Day but some resident's are not good sports when it comes to politics. Many campaign signs in Lubbock County are being vandalized and stolen as Election Day is just one day away, as per the publishing of this article, on November 8. Many voters tend to get heated during election time and will go after the signs of the person facing off against their pick for the elections.
Lubbockites Reveal How They Would Improve Lubbock If They Won the 1.9 Billion Powerball
The odds might be better that you'll be eaten by a shark while hit by lightening, but what if you DID when the 1.9 Billion Powerball tonight (11/7/2022)? Would you invest it, blow it, or use it for some good?.
Lubbock Man Accused of Stealing Groceries Threatens Employees With a Knife
A Lubbock man was arrested for Aggravated Robbery and Making a Terroristic Threat after it's said he stole groceries and threatened employees with a knife. KAMC News reports that 35-year-old David Zachary Christenson had paid for groceries with cash at a grocery store in the 2700 block of 26th Street on Friday, October 28th. However, he was seen on security footage returning just a few minutes afterwards.
Lubbock Police Give Tips on how to Minimize Vehicle Burglaries
A Lubbock man had to use a gun Monday morning, October 31,to scare off burglars during a vehicle burglary. KAMC news reported that a man had to grab his firearm after noticing that his vehicles lights were on at around 1:30 a.m.. The victim then confronted two suspects outside of his vehicle before firing a shot into the ground, resulting in the the two suspects running away from his property. The Lubbock Police Department is currently working on minimizing the risk of vehicle burglaries with some small reminders.
Passenger of Armored Bank Vehicle Dies After Crash in Lubbock
The passenger of an armored bank vehicle that was involved in a crash in Lubbock has passed away due to injuries he sustained. 64-year-old Dwayne Smart was riding in the truck when it crashed in the 400 block of Texas Avenue the morning of Thursday, November 3rd. KAMC News reports that 20-year-old Vasile Mustata was driving an SUV with 4 passengers in the 1000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
A Second Arrest has Been Made in Connection to a 2021 Murder
A second suspect in connection to a murder case from 2021 has been issued a warrant while already in custody. The Lubbock Police Department issued a statement in regards to the arrest of 19-year-old Adam Villarreal. Villarreal was arrested back on April 5th of this year
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
$2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California.
24 Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials
Veteran's Day is a great way to show thanks to those who served our country. A lot of places offer different things on this day. Here are 24 Lubbock businesses that are doing something for it.
It’s Election Day, Here’s What You Need To Know
It's Election Day and across Lubbock, the State of Texas, and the United States, millions will be casting their votes for candidates they want representing them. Early voting was down across Texas including here in Lubbock County, but many are expecting a surge of voters today, but numbers could still come out lower than the 2018 Election that featured a battle for the U.S. Senate in Texas between Senator Ted Cruz and challenger Beto O'Rourke.
The 10 Most Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
The housing market has started to open back up recently, and plenty of homes are hitting the market each week.
