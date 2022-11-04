ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

'I'm not spending my Celtics money' says Boston superstar Jayson Tatum

Fans of Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum may not know the St. Louis native has struggled to make ends meet in his past, even living under the threat of eviction at one point when his home was at risk of a bank foreclosure. So, with that in mind, it should probably come as no surprise that Tatum is not especially big on spending the money he earns from the Celtics.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
WASHINGTON, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

