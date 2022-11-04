Read full article on original website
'I'm not spending my Celtics money' says Boston superstar Jayson Tatum
Fans of Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum may not know the St. Louis native has struggled to make ends meet in his past, even living under the threat of eviction at one point when his home was at risk of a bank foreclosure. So, with that in mind, it should probably come as no surprise that Tatum is not especially big on spending the money he earns from the Celtics.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
LeBron James Says NBA Referees Have Been Telling Him They Are Missing Calls: "That's Been What They've Been Telling Me Over The Last Couple Of Years..."
LeBron James calls out NBA officials for missing calls.
Rob Gronkowski drops incredible one-liner about Zach Wilson
Leave it to Rob Gronkowski to deliver a phenomenal one-liner regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Gronkowski appeared on FOX Sports 1’s Sunday NFL pregame show and was asked about the New York Jets and whether he believed they could remain contenders. Gronkowski said yes, but not without delivering a great zinger at Wilson.
NBA Fans Find Out Shaquille O'Neal's Theater Showed The Documentary Kyrie Irving Shared On Social Media
NBA fans investigated and found out a theater Shaquille O'Neal owns played the documentary Kyrie Irving shared.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka
Adam Silver might have played a role in the Nets not hiring Ime Udoka yet.
NBA Executive Thinks LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are In Decline: "LeBron Doesn't Even Look Like A Main Option Right Now."
An NBA executive suggests LeBron James and Anthony Davis are declining.
Zion Williamson Gets Real On People Making Fun Of His Weight: "I Don't Think They Realized What Kind Of Impact That Can Have..."
Zion Williamson gives his honest tkae on the weight jokes he's received.
Amar'e Stoudemire Explains Why Kyrie Irving Needs To Apologize: "As An Israelite, It's Our Job To Be A Holy Nation"
Amar'e Stoudemire clarified what he thinks Kyrie Irving needs to be sorry about.
Nets owner Joe Tsai is reportedly being urged by ‘strong voices’ to stop Ime Udoka hiring
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai is being urged by “strong voices” to stop the team’s hiring of Ime Udoka, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. The Boston Celtics have suspended Udoka for the season.
SB Nation
LeBron James lied about listening to Migos in 2010, and has a history of telling little fibs
The NBA community has been mourning the death of rapper Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Ball, since he was killed in Houston last week. Takeoff was 1/3rd of Migos, the popular rap trio from Atlanta that went to the top of the charts with their sophomore album “Culture” and were often seen in NBA circles.
Golf Digest
Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy
Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Calls Out The Bench After Loss To Cavaliers: "Guys Like Kendrick, Austin, Matt, JTA... They Gotta Step Up.”
At 2-7 on the season, it's clear that the Lakers are a team full of problems. LeBron James has struggled mightily shooting the ball, Anthony Davis has been inconsistent from quarter to quarter, and Russell Westbrook's bench revival has done little to stop the bleeding. The worst of it all, though, ...
Jayson Tatum on how a friend helped save the Boston Celtics star from eviction
You might not think that Jayson Tatum’s background involved life on the edge of a precarious stability at times in his youth that even nearly saw the St. Louis native evicted from a house they lived in that was under threat fo foreclosure based on the stylish fashion he often wears postgame.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Shocking News About Ben Simmons Before Nets-Mavs Game
Ben Simmons will come off the bench in Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
Women In Nets’ Leadership Reportedly Pushing Back On Ime Udoka Hiring
The Brooklyn Nets irked many outside their organization last week given reports citing their interest in hiring Ime Udoka as the team’s next head coach. It now appears those sentiments are mirrored by others within the franchise, as well. One day after NBA insider Marc Stein reported there have...
