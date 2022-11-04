Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Veteran WWE Star Returns To Raw For Match With Austin Theory
Veteran WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin returned to "WWE Raw" this week for his first singles match in nearly nine months. Before the show, Benjamin confronted Austin Theory in a backstage segment, telling Mr. Money in the Bank that he has "failed to live up to the hype," and will never be on the level of top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.
Chris Jericho Talks About Calling Out NFL Quarterback Lamar Jackson
AEW star and Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho turned some heads last Wednesday when he hurled verbal shots at highly touted NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson during a live episode of "Dynamite." Jackson was in the crowd for the show in Baltimore, Maryland. Jackson was showered with "MVP" chants as he plays for the Baltimore Ravens.
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
WWE's Natalya Shares Photo Of Her Broken Nose
On the November 4 episode of "WWE SmackDown", Natalya competed against her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler. Their battle was brief as Baszler was able to make Natalya pass out by applying the Kirifuda Clutch. With Ronda Rousey's encouragement, Baszler opted to pull down her knee pad and deliver a vicious knee strike to Natalya's face post-match.
WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show Gets Scandalous Logo
The 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw" is fast approaching. Set for January 23 — less than a week before the 2023 Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place — WWE will return to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for "Raw Is XXX." A specially made logo for the milestone occasion has hit social media putting a spin on the classic "Raw Is War" emblem from the Attitude Era. The triple-X works as a double entendre by both reading as the number 30 in Roman numerals and also drawing an edgy link to the ratings of adult films in a way the Attitude Era would have done. Members of the WWE Universe hoping to attend the show can purchase tickets next Friday, November 18.
Photograph Purportedly Shows Vince McMahon Having Dinner With Mystery Woman
Vince McMahon can still attract attention from wrestling fans even though he is no longer in charge of WWE. A member of the Reddit forum "Squared Circle" posted a photograph on November 6 with the headline: "Saw none other than Vince at a restaurant last night in NYC. Surreal." The photograph showed McMahon — or, at least, someone who bore a strong resemblance to him — seated with a woman at a table in a cozy corner of a restaurant. McMahon and the woman appeared to be in conversation while a breadbasket sat untouched before them.
Austin Theory Cashes In His Money In The Bank Contract On WWE Raw
In a shocking turn of events, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the closing stages of the 11/7 "WWE Raw," but it was for a shot at United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, when the show went off the air, Theory had lost possession of his briefcase, with no title to show for it.
WWE NXT Star Names One Of The Only People Who Can Beat Roman Reigns
It will take someone special to dethrone the "Head of the Table" Roman Reigns, but one "WWE NXT" star believes there is one person who would be able to defeat the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. "I feel like right now, Cody [Rhodes] is one of the only people that's kind...
Ava Raine Issues Warning Ahead Of WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her television debut nearly two weeks ago on "NXT" when she was unveiled as the fourth member of Schism; led by Joe Gacy, the faction has been around for months and had been made up Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans, to that point. Raine, who has wrestling in her blood as the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has not stepped between the ropes to compete yet. However, she does now find herself part of a group on the opposite end of a feud with Cameron Grimes.
Bobby Lashley Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Getting Him Into Pro Wrestling
Bobby Lashley and Kurt Angle have shared the ring on a number of occasions over the years in both WWE and TNA. Recently, both men have praised each other for different reasons. During a recent episode of "SHAK Wrestling", Shakiel Mahjouri informed "The All Mighty" of some praise that Angle gave Lashley.
Vince McMahon Was Apparently Down For A WWE Exploding Deathmatch
Over the years, WWE has had some head-scratching options for gimmick matches, but one of the most infamously ridiculous was the Punjabi Prison match. The match came to an end once one wrestler escaped the two layers of bamboo surrounding the ring before their opponent, and first appeared at WWE Great American Bash in 2006, featuring The Undertaker and Big Show, who replaced The Great Khali at the last second due to wellness issues.
Bodhi Hayward 'Would Do Anything' For WWE NXT Star
Former "WWE NXT" performer Bodhi Hayward has named the one star whom he would support no matter what. Recently, it was reported that Hayward, along with four other talents on the "NXT" brand, were released by the company. Hayward's release was surprising to some, as he was a part of the Chase U act.
Ronda Rousey Is An Anime Fanatic
Ronda Rousey may be a badass in the ring but she's quite the geek outside the ropes. The "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion is a hardcore gamer, who hosts her own gaming livestream — "The Baddest Stream On The Planet" — on her YouTube channel. She was also the voice of Sonya Blade for "Mortal Kombat 11" and stated that she's been a lifelong fan of the franchise.
The Details Behind Bret Hart's Final WCW Match
To call yourself "the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be," you must have a great deal of confidence in your abilities. Bret "The Hitman" Hart has tried to embody that moniker throughout his entire wrestling career, having grown up in a legendary wrestling family. After an extremely successful career with WWE, where he was a 5-time WWE Champion, he left in controversial fashion, following the "Montreal Screwjob" at Survivor Series in November 1997 — going on to sign with the rival promotion WCW and debuting on "Monday Nitro" the following month.
Legendary Commentator Says Vince McMahon Stole Universal Title Idea
"The WWE Championship is coming to 'Smackdown'!" were the words a delighted John Bradshaw Layfield shouted on commentary following Dean Ambrose retaining the title in a triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at "Battleground" on July 24, 2016. The next night on "RAW," commissioner Stephanie McMahon and general manager Mick Foley announced the creation of a new heavyweight championship for the "RAW" brand. Named after the "WWE Universe," the new championship was called the WWE Universal Championship.
Steve Austin Credits WWE HOFer For Helping Put Him On The Map
When it comes to the world of professional wrestling, few names are as recognizable as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. After all, he's a six-time WWE Champion, three-time Royal Rumble winner, a former King of the Ring, a four-time Tag Team Champion and even a two-time Intercontinental Champion — and of course, a WWE Hall of Famer. Yet for a moment in time, that wasn't always the case. In fact, there's someone else "Stone Cold" credits with putting him on the map, something he elaborated on recently (via Complex).
WWE SmackDown Star Confirms He Is Not The Mysterious Scrypts
For those who were wondering, the mysterious character Scrypts is not "WWE SmackDown" superstar A.J. "Top Dolla" Francis. The Hit Row member retweeted a clip from Tuesday night's "NXT" of Scrypts' newest message. "This is not me," Francis wrote. "Carry on." As noted earlier, while Vic Joseph and Booker T...
Shawn Michaels Announcement, Bron Breakker Title Defense And More Set For 11/15 WWE NXT
With the "WWE NXT" Deadline premium live event just a month away, a loaded card has been announced for the 11/15 episode of "WWE NXT," including two title matches, a contract signing segment, and an announcement from Shawn Michaels. "WWE NXT" Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Von...
Ari Daivari Details How Tony Khan Changed Up His AEW Character
AEW performer Ari Daivari has recalled the time AEW owner Tony Khan changed initial plans for him in the company. When Daivari got his first opportunity with AEW, it wasn't on a full-time basis. He made several appearances on "AEW Dark," teaming with Invictus Khash. Serving as a guest on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Daivari said he felt the team was clicking.
Zoey Stark's Frustration Boils Over On WWE NXT
"I am angry!" Zoey Stark yelled to the WWE Performance Center crowd in Orlando, Florida. On Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," Stark and Nikita Lyons had a second chance to capture the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo originally "won" the titles on October 25, but due to an unforeseen tag, their victory was reversed, and the title match was restarted. Reigning champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter went on to retain after hitting a 450 Splash to pin Lyons.
