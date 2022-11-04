Read full article on original website
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Producer Explains Storm's Absence in Wakanda
Fans are eagerly waiting to see X-Men in the MCU, while the studio has started leaving trails of mutants already existing in the MCU with Ms. Marvel, Professor Charles Xavier appearing on Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness, and the announcement of animated X-Men 97 features. The biggest leap...
8 Ways 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Can Preserve the Memory of Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is to release on November 11. Ahead of its release, many viewers were speculating how the franchise will continue given the passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Marvel Studios’ decision not to recast T’Challa has been met with mixed reactions. Many viewers feel that...
This Is What Happened to The Characters of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' After The First Movie
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on Thursday, and anticipation for the film has reached an all-time high. With early reviews praising the emotion and scope of the film to curiosity about how director Ryan Coogler plans to pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, this is undoubtedly set to be a cultural event similar to its predecessor. However, four years have passed since the release of the first Black Panther film, not to mention the role Wakanda played in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Here's a look at where every major character in Wakanda Forever is prior to the film's debut.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o Says Filming the Sequel Was Cathartic
On November 11 we return to Wakanda in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ahead of the theatrical release, actress Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia in the films, sat down with Collier’s Steve Weintraub to talk about her experience returning to set following the passing of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. In the movies, Nakia is a member of Wakanda’s central intelligence the War Dogs, and T’Challa’s (Boseman) partner. It was Nakia who softened King T’Challa to the idea of opening their realm’s borders and sharing their resources, which may prove to have detrimental consequences in Wakanda Forever.
'Black Adam': 9 Characters and Groups Who Could Go To Kahndaq Next
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson delivered on his promise that Black Adam would change the DC universe. The Jaume Collet-Serra directed film ushered in a new phase of the DC universe and unofficially launched the era of new co-CEOs of DC in James Gunn and Peter Safran. The film introduced another powerful group in the Justice Society of America while simultaneously checking up on different parts of the DC Universe. Black Adam's awakening forced Viola Davis' Amanda Waller to summon the JSA to take on the anti-hero as he is quickly recognized as one of the most powerful people on the planet.
’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Namor Is as Strong as Thor and Hulk, Says Ryan Coogler
As MCU’s first mutant is days away from making his debut on the silver screen with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans have but one question on their mind, how strong Namor is going to be? While Nerds often like to compare their favorite superheroes pitting them against each other the MCU also likes to deliver on those expectations by featuring fights like Hulk vs Thor in Thor: Ragnarok and Captain Marvel v Thor in What if…? In a new interview with Marvel’s official site director Ryan Coogler revealed he is as strong as Thor or Hulk and also reveals why it is difficult for other heroes to go toe-to-toe with him.
Feast Your Eyes on the Best Black Panther Comic Book Covers of All Time
The latest, and arguably the most anticipated, entry into the MCU series of films is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set to debut on November 11, 2022. Early reactions to the movie have been overwhelmingly positive, and a fitting tribute to the first Black Panther of film, the late Chadwick Boseman. What Boseman brought to the role is the same thing that effective Black Panther comic book covers capture: nobility, strength, fierceness, and elegance. When these elements are not present, Black Panther becomes a character that doesn't stand out on his own. In fact, the biggest sin of early depictions of Black Panther on covers is that he looks more like Batman than anyone else, especially when placed in an urban environment. But when these elements can be captured by the artist, it grasps a reader's attention and sets Black Panther apart from his peers. Here are the 15 best Black Panther comic book covers.
Sylvester Stallone Comments On the Direction He Would Have Taken 'Creed III'
Actor Sylvester Stallone has been quite vocal about not having any ownership of his creation, the Rocky franchise. The titular character of the iconic movies was created by the actor in 1976, when the movie went on to land ten Academy Award nominations, won three, and spurred many spin-offs that are relevant four decades later. The upcoming Creed III, directed and starred in by Michael B Jordan, will mark the first feature sans Stallone. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the action star elaborated on what made him so angry as to publicly display his displeasure about Rocky spin-offs and the direction he would have taken Creed III in if he was involved.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: Ryan Coogler Explores Loss and Legacy in One of the MCU’s Best Phase 4 Films
Even though he was only in four Marvel films, Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa felt integral to the MCU following his introduction in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. When Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) threw him off a waterfall during a ritualistic fight in Black Panther and when Thanos snapped him out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War, we knew that even those films were positing the idea that the king of Wakanda might be gone, it was impossible to imagine that this universe would continue without its Black Panther.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Clip Highlights Ironheart's New Suits
As the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes close, Marvel Studios is giving a glimpse of its closely guarded secrets to fans. One among them is the new MCU entrant Riri Williams, aka the Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne, Riri has been successful in making an Iron Suit that rivals Iron Man’s. In a new promo released by the studio, we get a look at a prototype suit that she made in her MIT dorm, possibly with a box of scraps, while an amused Okoye asks, “that thing can fly?” Though later in the clip we get a good look at her Wakanda tech-infused red suit, which looks pretty impressive. Fans are going to have a ball picking out the details of her suit and comparing it with Tony Stark’s tech. Though both her suits seem to be powered by a similar technology as Tony’s arc reactor suits.
Steven Spielberg Got Emotional Casting Paul Dano as His Dad in 'The Fabelmans'
Nailing the casting was especially important for Steven Spielberg's latest film The Fabelmans. The semi-autobiographical drama is based heavily around the legendary director's early life growing up in post-World War II America and how he overcame a family divide to pursue his passion for movie-making. Through his stand-in Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), he explored the influence of both his creatively-minded mother and methodical father on his life, particularly through the divide between them. It was critical then that Spielberg find actors that could capture not just their looks, but their mannerisms and mentalities. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he made it clear that nobody embodied his father Arnold Spielberg quite like Paul Dano.
Why Hasn’t a Live-Action Justice League Dark Movie Happened Yet?
First introduced into the world of comics in September 2011, the DC Comics superhero team Justice League Dark has an undeniably enticing premise. What if there was a collection of superpowered beings made up of supernatural creatures and other figures straight out of an old-school horror movie? Anchored by DC Comics legends like John Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, Swamp Thing, and so many others, the Justice League Dark team hasn’t been around for long, but it’s turned into an object of fascination for many DC Comics fans. No wonder, then, that Warner Bros. has constantly tried to get a live-action adaptation of Justice League Dark off the ground, though never to successful results.
10 Reasons Why 'Werewolf by Night' is Integral To Future MCU Phases
Halloween may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean the spooky season has to stop. A well-crafted ghost story or film can be as compelling on a cold, windy November night as it can in October. Only recently, your movie choices would likely not include anything Marvel had to offer. But that could change with the release of Werewolf by Night.
Ian McShane Joins Ana de Armas-led 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'
When it was announced that the John Wick universe was getting expanded with movies and TV series, one question fans often asked was who we could expect to see in future installments of the hitmen-world franchise. Considering the cast of characters we’ve met in the Keanu Reeves-led trilogy, it seemed like a safe bet to think that Ian McShane (American Gods) would eventually reprise his role as the Continental Hotel manager Winston. Well, now it is official: McShane is coming back for Ballerina.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Hermes
Another God has been added to the pantheon. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series! The Hamilton star will be playing Hermes, the Greek messenger God, in a guest role. Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver.
Directors Who Honed Their Craft In Horror
Horror is often the starting point for many directors who deeply desire a career in filmmaking. The genre is one of the cheapest to make and easiest to find funding for. It is quite easily the most profitable film genre: a fair amount of low-budget horror films can gross well over 200% of their original investment. At the same time, the genre may just be the most difficult to master. Not only are most films limited by meager budgets, but a film's quality is almost always determined by the filmmaker's mastery of preying upon our most primal of emotions: fear. Unfortunately, many fall to the never-ending obstacles that get in the way of making great films, but those who master those hurdles end up becoming incredibly talented and unique filmmakers that prove to major film studios their creative visions are worthy of investing hundreds of millions of dollars in to.
Keanu Reeves Returns as John Wick in 'Ballerina' Spinoff [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal that Keanu Reeves is currently in Prague and set to reprise his role as John Wick in the John Wick spinoff film starring Ana de Armas. This exciting report comes on the heels of the announcement that the Ballerina film will also see Ian McShane return to the franchise as Winston, the manager of The Continental Hotel. It is not yet clear if Reeves' reprisal will be a cameo, or if he will have a larger part in the overarching plot of Ballerina.
James Gunn Says His DC Universe Will Tell the "Biggest Story Ever"
James Gunn, one of the newly-minted co-chairmen and co-CEOs of the DC Universe, has taken to Twitter to address the fans on his new position. The announcement of Gunn and Peter Safran's roles has understandably brought to the forefront fans from all corners of the DC properties. Gunn put together an incredibly respectful and open five-Tweet thread that addresses his acknowledgment and passion for these fans.
Breaking Down 'The White Lotus' Season 2's Opening Credits
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.While The White Lotus may have been initially conceived as a miniseries, Mike White has expanded his social satire into an anthology show that focuses on different luxurious vacation resorts and the shallow guests that attend them. Season 2 picks up with a new White Lotus resort in Sicily, but it seems like there’s another violent death on the horizon. The second season avoids repeating the same story beats of its predecessor by using the specificity of history to reflect the lurking evil that is in plain sight. This is embodied in the second season’s chilling opening sequence, which features images of Roman art and the sounds of “Renaissance” by composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer.
Viola Davis Set to Star in Thriller 'G20'
Oscar-winner Viola Davis is set to star in G20. She'll play the President of the United States, who has to save the G20 summit of world leaders from a terrorist attack, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new film will be directed by Patricia Riggen for Amazon Studios and MRC Film.
