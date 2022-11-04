Horror is often the starting point for many directors who deeply desire a career in filmmaking. The genre is one of the cheapest to make and easiest to find funding for. It is quite easily the most profitable film genre: a fair amount of low-budget horror films can gross well over 200% of their original investment. At the same time, the genre may just be the most difficult to master. Not only are most films limited by meager budgets, but a film's quality is almost always determined by the filmmaker's mastery of preying upon our most primal of emotions: fear. Unfortunately, many fall to the never-ending obstacles that get in the way of making great films, but those who master those hurdles end up becoming incredibly talented and unique filmmakers that prove to major film studios their creative visions are worthy of investing hundreds of millions of dollars in to.

