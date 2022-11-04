Read full article on original website
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd expected to post earnings of 3cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 4.1% decrease in revenue to C$64.75 million from C$67.55 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is for earnings of 3 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is C$13, above its last closing price of C$8.62. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.17 0.17 0.08 Missed -53.8 Mar. 31 2022 0.33 0.33 0.21 Missed -37 Dec. 31 2021 0.26 0.27 0.34 Beat 27.8 Sep. 30 2021 0.20 0.20 0.24 Beat 21.2 Jun. 0.20 0.18 0.19 Beat 4.1 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.11 0.11 0.18 Beat 63.6 Dec. 31 2020 0.15 0.15 0.09 Missed -40 Sep. 30 2020 0.17 0.17 0.18 Beat 7.1 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 03:13 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
BRIEF-Renault and Qualcomm plan to extend strategic co-operation to Renault's new electric and software company Ampere
* QUALCOMM AND RENAULT GROUP INTEND TO EXTEND THEIR STRATEGIC COOPERATION TO RENAULT’S NEW ELECTRIC AND SOFTWARE COMPANY, AMPERE, TO CO-DEVELOP A CENTRALIZED PLATFORM ARCHITECTURE FOR SOFTWARE-DEFINED ELECTRIC VEHICLES POWERED. * REG-RENAULT GROUP: QUALCOMM AND RENAULT GROUP INTEND TO EXTEND THEIR STRATEGIC COOPERATION TO RENAULT’S NEW ELECTRIC AND SOFTWARE...
How are these three ASX gold shares faring today?
Gold is expensive because it is a relatively scarce resource, due to its physical properties, such as colour, lustre, and density, and because of its value throughout history as a medium of exchange. Australia is the second largest producer of gold in the world and many companies are engaged in...
How are these ASX-listed mining shares performing lately?
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was seen marking gains on Tuesday (8 November 2022). The index was 0.446% up at 6,964.6 points at 11:30 AM AEDT. The S&P/ASX 200 Materials index, however, was 0.133% lower at 16,173.6 points around the same time. The ASX 200 Materials sector marked the highest...
Why are Telstra (ASX:TLS) shares in news today?
Telstra shares were up 0.255% at 12:41 PM AEDT on ASX today (8 November). The telco business has changed its name from Telstra Corporation Ltd to Telstra Group Limited. Australian telecommunications company Telstra Group Limited’s (ASX:TLS) shares were spotted trading in the green territory today (November 8). Telstra shares were up 0.255% at AU$3.930 apiece at 12:41 PM AEDT today.
5 TSX construction stocks to watch after labor market expansion
In Q3 2022, Badger Infrastructure’s gross profit margin rose to 27.4 per cent. On June 21, 2022, SNCL completed its acquisition of Flex Process. In Q2 2022, Stantec Inc.’s revenue grew by 22.9 per cent to C$ 1.1 billion. The construction sector had been adversely impacted by COVID-19...
What’s happening with Coles’ (ASX:COL) shares lately?
Shares of Coles were spotted trading in green on ASX, up 0.741% as of 10:35 AM AEDT today (7 November). The retailing giant reported a mixed first-quarter FY23 update on 26 October. Coles’ Supermarket sales grew by 1.6% during the quarter. In the morning trade, shares of the Australian...
BRIEF-First Uranium Announces Results Of Drilling And Trading On Otcqb
* FIRST URANIUM ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF DRILLING AND TRADING ON OTCQB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
How are Westpac (ASX:WBC) shares faring post FY22 results update?
Westpac released its FY22 results on Monday (7 November). Westpac’s statutory net profit increased by 4% in FY22 compared with the previous corresponding period. One of the Australian ‘Big Four’ banks, Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBC), declared its FY22 results on the ASX on Monday (7 November 2022).
BRIEF-Electra Announces Marketed Offering Of Units For Proceeds Of Up To Approximately US $8 Mln To Finance Commissioning Of Cobalt Refinery
* ELECTRA ANNOUNCES MARKETED OFFERING OF UNITS FOR PROCEEDS OF UP TO APPROXIMATELY US$8 MILLION TO FINANCE COMMISSIONING OF COBALT REFINERY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
BRIEF-Patriot One Technologies To Secure Total Mortgage Arena As Part Of Oak View Group Partnership
* PATRIOT ONE TECHNOLOGIES CHOSEN TO SECURE TOTAL MORTGAGE ARENA AS PART OF OAK VIEW GROUP PARTNERSHIP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
What drove a2 Milk’s (ASX:A2M) shares 4% higher on ASX today?
On Tuesday (8 November), shares of a2 Milk jumped over 4% on the ASX, trading at AU$5.740 as of 2:30 PM AEDT. This was in line with the Consumer Staples sector’s positive performance, up 147.6 points around the same time. The company recently received approval from the US FDA...
Countries band together to keep forest promise
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -More than 25 countries at the COP27 climate talks on Monday launched a group they said would ensure they hold each other accountable for a pledge to end deforestation by 2030 and announced billions of dollars to finance their efforts. The first meeting of the Forest...
Here’s how BHP has performed in last five days on the ASX
The shares of BHP have gained 4.07% in the last five trading days on the ASX. In the past six months, however, BHP’s shares have shed off 12.62%. BHP had recently announced that John Mogford, who was the director of BHP since 2017 October, has retired from the company.
Aveva signals revenue growth in the second half
LONDON (Reuters) - Aveva, the British software company targeted by its top shareholder Schneider Electric, said on Tuesday it expected revenue to grow in the second half, while increases in its cost base that squeezed first-half profit would abate. The company reported a 2.5% drop in revenue on an organic...
BRIEF-UK Retailer Next Set To Snap Up Online Furniture Firm Made.Com - Bloomberg News
* RETAILER NEXT SET TO SNAP UP ONLINE FURNITURE FIRM MADE.COM - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: [ https://bloom.bg/3WM8UTy]. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Lucid shares fall as reservations in third quarter slip
(Reuters) -Shares of Lucid Group Inc fell over 11% on Tuesday after the luxury electric vehicle maker said it had 3,000 fewer reservations in the third quarter amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment and as borrowing costs rise. The company said it had over 34,000 reservations in the quarter, down from...
Philip Morris wins 83% stake in Swedish Match, goes ahead with $16 billion takeover
(Reuters) - Marlboro maker Philip Morris International (PMI) said on Monday it was going ahead with its $16 billion plan to buy Swedish Match despite winning accept from owners with no more than 82.59% of shares in the Swedish peer. By Swedish law a bidder can only initiate a compulsory...
